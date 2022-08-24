NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB Graphics Card In Production Since August, Leaked Documents Claim

Leaked documents have revealed that NVIDIA is indeed working on its flagship next-gen graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4090, which has been in production since early August.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Leaked In OEM Docs, Features 24 GB Memory & In-Production Since August

The documents which appeared first on Baidu Forums (via @Harukaze5719) show that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card may have already entered production this month which points out that the specifications might have been finalized. The OEM docs show us only a few specs while the rest of the document was blurred out. There seem to be four slots, each for a specific batch of RTX 4090 GPUs and this list seems to show how many GPUs were processed during a certain day.

This specific document shows a production date of 16th August so it is just a week old. As for other key information, we get to know that the card indeed features 24 GB of memory and has a total of four display outputs which include 3 DisplayPorts and a single HDMI port. We saw yesterday that a new memory update had been panned out for the RTX 4080 graphics card which is now getting the 23 Gbps GDDR6X treatment. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 was originally said to feature 21 Gbps memory, the same as its predecessor, but it would be nice to see faster-clocked memory on it too.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24 GB Graphics Card "Leaked OEM Docs":

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Rumored' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 4090 graphics card is expected to be powered by the top AD102-300 GPU but it is only the 'Ti' variant that will feature the full chip. The GeForce RTX 4090 will utilize a slightly cut-down configuration.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks to hit or even exceed the 3.0 GHz range. The core count is a 56% increase over the RTX 3090 so a lot of things such as clocks, cache, architecture, and various other technologies are pushing the performance up by such a huge margin.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The graphics card is expected to launch in October 2022 and will be followed by the rest of the Ada Lovelace GPU-powered lineup of graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 'Preliminary' Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-350? Ada Lovelace AD102-300? Ampere GA102-350 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size ~600mm2 ~600mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 18432 16128 10752 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBD / 384 TBD / 384 336 / 112 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores TBD / TBD TBD / TBD 336 / 84 328 / 82 Base Clock TBD TBD 1560 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock ~2800 MHz ~2600 MHz 1860 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute ~103 TFLOPs ~90 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBD TBD 74 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBD TBD 320 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 24.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 1152 GB/s 1008 GB/s 1008 GB/s 936 Gbps TGP 600W 450W 450W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $1999 US? $1499 US? $1999 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2023? October 2022? 29th March 2022 24th September 2020

News Source: Videocardz