Menu
Company

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card Now Expected To Feature 23 Gbps GDDR6X Memory at 340W TBP

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 23, 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Rumored To Be More Than Twice As Fast As RTX 3090, RTX 4080 Goes Overboard With 420W TBP

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card has got a new spec update from leaker, Kopite7kimi, who reports even faster GDDR6X memory.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card Now Expected To Feature 23 Gbps GDDR6X Memory at 340W TBP

According to the leaker, most of the specifications for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card remain the same and the only thing that has changed is the memory spec and the power design. It looks like NVIDIA will be leveraging from Micron's faster GDDR6X memory modules, with the 4080 reportedly getting 23 Gbps dies. This spec update has also resulted in a slightly higher TBP, moving up to 340W from the previous 320W figure.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA Hopper H100 With 4th Gen Tensor Core Is Twice As Fast Clock-For-Clock, Frequency Delivers 30% Performance Gain

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 23 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 736 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

For power, the TBP is now set to be rated at 340W, a 20W increase from the previous 320W spec that we got. This brings the TBP to the same ballpark as the existing RTX 3080 graphics card (up to 350W). Now it is not known whether the other RTX 40 series graphics cards will also be getting the faster GDDR6X memory treatment but we know that Micron has commenced full mass production of up to 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory modules so they have to go somewhere.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA & AMD GPU Prices Fall Below 90% of Their MSRP Ahead of Next-Gen Graphics Card Launch
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 "Expected" TBP - 340W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 "Official" TBP - 350W

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Series Preliminary Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-250?Ada Lovelace AD103-300?Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-200
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size~450mm2~450mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores148489728?102408704
TMUs / ROPsTBD / 232?TBD / 214?320 / 112272 / 96
Tensor / RT CoresTBD / TBDTBD / TBD320 / 80272 / 68
Base ClockTBDTBD1365 MHz1440 MHz
Boost Clock~2600 MHz~2500 MHz1665 MHz1710 MHz
FP32 Compute~55TFLOPs~50 TFLOPs34 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBDTBD67 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBDTBD273 TOPs238 TOPs
Memory Capacity20 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus320-bit256-bit384-bit320-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps?21.0 Gbps?19 Gbps19 Gbps
Bandwidth840 GB/s736 2GB/s912 Gbps760 Gbps
TBP450W340W350W320W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1199 US?$699 US?$1199$699 US
Launch (Availability)2023?July 2022?3rd June 202117th September 2020

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers however we can't tell whether the green team plans to launch them within this year soon after RTX 4090 or wait till early next year. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch around October 2022.

Which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card are you looking forward to the most?
View Results

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3080
USD 980
RTX 3080
USD 790

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order