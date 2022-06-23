NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Specs Updated Again: AD102 GPU With 16384 Cores, AD103 With 10240 Cores & AD104 With 7168 Cores

The specifications of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 graphics cards have once again been changed in the latest rumor by Kopite7kimi.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Graphics Cards Get Rumored Spec Update: RTX 4090 With 16384 Cores, RTX 4080 With 10240 Cores & RTX 4070 With 7168 Cores

The initial launch lineup is expected to include three graphics cards, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070. The trio of these cards is expected to utilize Ada Lovelace GPUs based on the latest and greatest architecture and fabricated on TSMC's 4N process node which is a slightly optimized variant of the 5nm process node. The rumored specs are listed below.

And TBP, 450/420?/300W. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 23, 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Rumored' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 4090 graphics card is expected to be powered by the top AD102-300 GPU but it is only the 'Ti' variant that will feature the full chip. The Geforce RTX 4090 will utilize a slightly cut-down configuration.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace ‘GeForce RTX 40’ GPUs Power Limits Detailed: AD102 at 800W, AD103 at 450W, AD104 at 400W, AD106 at 260W

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 'Rumored' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is going to be a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 10,240 cores or 80 SMs enabled of the total 84 units. The GPU will come packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 18 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 576 GB/s of bandwidth. It is kind of weird that the RTX 4080 will feature lower bandwidth than its RTX 30 series predecessor but it may be possible that we see a GDDR6X variant as a refresh. For power, the TBP is said to be rated at around 420W which is close to the RTX 4090 and since the memory clocks aren't that aggressive, it is likely that the core clocks could be tuned for maximum graphics performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 'Expected' Specifications

Lastly, we have the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 which is expected to be a cut-down configuration of the AD104-275 GPU with a slightly higher core count than the RTX 3070 TI (6144 cores) of 7168 cores or 56 SMs. The GPU will come packed with 48 MB of L2 cache and up to 160 ROPs.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4070 is expected to rock 10 GB GDDR6 capacities that are said to be clocked at 18 Gbps speeds across a 160-bit bus interface. The card may rock a TBP of 300W and the leaker also mentions that the pricing of this card would not be lower than the RTX 3070 or 3070 Ti graphics cards. Simply put, we can expect a price bump in the '70' class graphics segment.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics Card GPU PCB Variant SM Units / Cores Memory / Bus Memory Clock / Bandwidth TGP Power Connectors Launch NVIDIA Titan A? AD102-400? TBD 144 / 18432? 48 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~900W 2x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti AD102-350? TBD 144 / 18432? 24 GB / 384-bit 24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s ~600W 1x 16-pin TBD NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300? PG137/139 SKU330 128 / 16384? 24 GB / 384-bit 21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s ~450W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 AD103-300? PG13*/139 SKU360 80 / 10240? 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps / 576 GB/s ~420W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 AD104-275? PG141-310 SKU341

56 / 7168? 10 GB / 160-bit 18 Gbps / 360 GB/s ~300W 1x 16-pin Q4 2022 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 AD106-***? TBD >36 / 4608? 8 GB / 128-bit TBD ~200W 1 x 16-pin Q1 2023

We know that it was recently reported that the launches will happen as early as Q3 2022 but it looks like the new schedule has moved the launch of the first three graphics cards to Q4 2022 while the RTX 4060 could be pushed back to a CES 2023 unveil.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card - October 2022 Launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Graphics Card - November 2022 Launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Graphics Card - December 2022 Launch

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Card - January CES 2023 Unveil

Expect more information on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card lineup in the coming months.