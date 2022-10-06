NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak Out, Up To 29% Faster in 3DMark Tests & 53 TFLOPs Compute

The first benchmarks of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card have leaked online and show over 20% performance gain in 3DMark tests.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Graphics Card Beats The RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB In Leaked 3DMark & Gaming Benchmarks

The benchmarks of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card have leaked over at Chiphell Forums. It is unknown if the graphics card was a Founders Edition variant or an AIB model but the chip was running on an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. The graphics card was tested across 3DMark & a few titles. But first, we got to lay our eyes on the AIDA64 GPGPU Benchmark which shows that the card offers up to 53.6 TFLOPs of single-precision performance which is 8% higher than the officially reported figure of 49 TFLOPs. For comparison, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti produces 40 TFLOPs so this is a 32.5% improvement in single-precision compute.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card offers over 50 TFLOPs compute. (Image Credits: Chiphell Forums)

In terms of synthetic benchmarks, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB scores 13977 points in the 3DMark Time Spy Extreme (Graphics), 17465 points in the 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra (Graphics), and 17607 Points in the 3DMark Port Royal benchmark.

Just for comparison, my heavily overclocked & custom RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X scores 11643 points in Time Spy Extreme, 13554 points in Fire Strike Ultra, and 15124 points in Port Royal. If we compare these figures to the RTX 4080 16 GB, we get the following performance:

RTX 4080 16 GB vs RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB in Time Spy Extreme - 20% Faster

RTX 4080 16 GB vs RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB in Fire Strike Ultra - 29% Faster

RTX 4080 16 GB vs RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB in Port Royal (DXR) - 16% Faster

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics Score 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 0 4000 8000 12000 16000 20000 24000 RTX 4080 16 GB 14k RTX 3090 Ti 11.3k RX 6950 XT 10.7k RTX 3090 10.1k RTX 3080 8.9k RTX Titan 7.1k RTX 2080Ti 6.6k RTX 2080 5.1k

The user also shared performance benchmarks of two games, Red Dead Redemption 2 (with and without DLSS) and Shadow of The Tomb Raider (Full High DLSS Quality). The results can be seen in the screenshots below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W

320W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

The card will have a TBP of 320W which is 30W lower than the TBP of the 12 GB RTX 3080 and much lower than the TBP of the RTX 3090 Ti while offering a big performance jump. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4080 12 GB graphics cards will be launching in November and be priced at $1199 US and $899 US, respectively. Considering if the card does end up around 20-30% faster in games than the RTX 3090 Ti, then it could

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Ampere GA102-225 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 10240 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 320 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 320 / 80 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz 1365 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz 1665 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs 78 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs 320 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 19 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s 912 Gbps TBP 450W 320W 285W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US $1199 Launch (Availability) October 2022 November 2022 November 2022 3rd June 2021

