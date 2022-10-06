Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Graphics Card Benchmarks Leak Out, Up To 29% Faster in 3DMark Tests & 53 TFLOPs Compute

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 6, 2022, 03:15 AM EDT

The first benchmarks of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card have leaked online and show over 20% performance gain in 3DMark tests.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Graphics Card Beats The RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB In Leaked 3DMark & Gaming Benchmarks

The benchmarks of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card have leaked over at Chiphell Forums. It is unknown if the graphics card was a Founders Edition variant or an AIB model but the chip was running on an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. The graphics card was tested across 3DMark & a few titles. But first, we got to lay our eyes on the AIDA64 GPGPU Benchmark which shows that the card offers up to 53.6 TFLOPs of single-precision performance which is 8% higher than the officially reported figure of 49 TFLOPs. For comparison, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti produces 40 TFLOPs so this is a 32.5% improvement in single-precision compute.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Graphics Card Beats The RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB In Leaked 3DMark & Gaming Benchmarks 1
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card offers over 50 TFLOPs compute. (Image Credits: Chiphell Forums)

In terms of synthetic benchmarks, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB scores 13977 points in the 3DMark Time Spy Extreme (Graphics), 17465 points in the 3DMark Fire Strike Ultra (Graphics), and 17607 Points in the 3DMark Port Royal benchmark.

Just for comparison, my heavily overclocked & custom RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X scores 11643 points in Time Spy Extreme, 13554 points in Fire Strike Ultra, and 15124 points in Port Royal. If we compare these figures to the RTX 4080 16 GB, we get the following performance:

  • RTX 4080 16 GB vs RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB in Time Spy Extreme - 20% Faster
  • RTX 4080 16 GB vs RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB in Fire Strike Ultra - 29% Faster
  • RTX 4080 16 GB vs RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB in Port Royal (DXR) - 16% Faster
The user also shared performance benchmarks of two games, Red Dead Redemption 2 (with and without DLSS) and Shadow of The Tomb Raider (Full High DLSS Quality). The results can be seen in the screenshots below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 CUDA Benchmark Shows A 60% Improvement Over The RTX 3090 Ti

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

The card will have a TBP of 320W which is 30W lower than the TBP of the 12 GB RTX 3080 and much lower than the TBP of the RTX 3090 Ti while offering a big performance jump. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4080 12 GB graphics cards will be launching in November and be priced at $1199 US and $899 US, respectively. Considering if the card does end up around 20-30% faster in games than the RTX 3090 Ti, then it could

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400Ampere GA102-225
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nm
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2628.4mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores163849728768010240
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80320 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60320 / 80
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz1365 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz1665 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs78 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs320 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit384-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps19 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s912 Gbps
TBP450W320W285W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 US$899 US$1199
Launch (Availability)October 2022November 2022November 20223rd June 2021
News Source: Olrak

