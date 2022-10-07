Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 3DMark Benchmark Leaks Out, Up To 62% Faster Than RTX 3080

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 7, 2022, 04:35 AM EDT

An alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card benchmark within 3DMark has leaked out and shows up to 60% gain over the RTX 3080.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Graphics Card Leaks Out In 3DMark Time Spy, Up To 60% Faster Performance Than The RTX 3080

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card was spotted over at Chiphell Forums and based on the data provided, it posted a score of 28,929 points within the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark. It should also be pointed that the graphics card was running at a GPU clock speed of up to 3000 MHz which is a +490 MHz increase over the listed boost clock of 2510 MHz for the 16 GB variant.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 3DMark Benchmark Leaks Out, Up To 62% Faster Than RTX 3080 1
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card has been tested within 3DMark Time Spy. (Image Credits: Chiphell Forums)

We can't say for sure if this is an overclocked variant or if it is running at stock clocks. One can also make the graphics card run at higher clocks simply by raising the power limits. The graphics card is seen running at a TBP of 333W while the TGP is rated at 290W. This is within the 320W spec that all reference variants should offer. The GDDR6X memory is operating at 22.4 Gbps so it looks like the memory clock was not touched.

3DMark Time Spy Graphics
Score
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
0
5000
10000
15000
20000
25000
30000
RTX 4080 16 GB
28.9k
RX 6950 XT
21.9k
RTX 3090 Ti
21.9k
RTX 3090
19.7k
RTX 3080 Ti
19.3k
RX 6900 XT
18.5k
RTX 3080 12 GB
18.4k
RTX 3080 10 GB
17.8k
RX 6800 XT
17.8k
RX 6800
15.1k
RTX 2080 Ti
14.1k

In terms of performance, the graphics card scored 28929 points which marks a 32% increase over the RTX 3090 Ti and a 62% increase over the RTX 3080 10 GB graphics card. The card also pushes up to 57% higher performance than the 12 GB RTX 3080. We also saw several 3DMark benchmarks from the same leaker yesterday so to sum it all up:

  • RTX 4080 16 GB vs RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB in Time Spy Extreme - 20% Faster
  • RTX 4080 16 GB vs RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB in Fire Strike Ultra - 29% Faster
  • RTX 4080 16 GB vs RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB in Port Royal (DXR) - 16% Faster

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 3DMark Benchmark Leaks Out, Up To 62% Faster Than RTX 3080 2

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

The card will have a TBP of 320W which is 30W lower than the TBP of the 12 GB RTX 3080 and much lower than the TBP of the RTX 3090 Ti while offering a big performance jump. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4080 12 GB graphics cards will be launching in November and be priced at $1199 US and $899 US, respectively. Considering if the card does end up around 20-30% faster in games than the RTX 3090 Ti, then it could

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
GPU NameAda Lovelace AD102-300Ada Lovelace AD103-300Ada Lovelace AD104-400Ampere GA102-225
Process NodeTSMC 4NTSMC 4NTSMC 4NSamsung 8nm
Die Size608mm2378.6mm2294.5mm2628.4mm2
Transistors76 Billion45.9 Billion35.8 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores163849728768010240
TMUs / ROPs512 / 176320 / 112240 / 80320 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores512 / 128304 / 76240 / 60320 / 80
Base Clock2230 MHz2210 MHz2310 MHz1365 MHz
Boost Clock2520 MHz2510 MHz2610 MHz1665 MHz
FP32 Compute83 TFLOPs49 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs191 TFLOPs113 TFLOPs82 TFLOPs78 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs1321 TOPs780 TOPs641 TOPs320 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus384-bit256-bit192-bit384-bit
Memory Speed21.0 Gbps23.0 Gbps21.0 Gbps19 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s736 GB/s504 GB/s912 Gbps
TBP450W320W285W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1599 US$1199 US$899 US$1199
Launch (Availability)October 2022November 2022November 20223rd June 2021
Which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card are you looking forward to the most?
View Results

