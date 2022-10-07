NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 3DMark Benchmark Leaks Out, Up To 62% Faster Than RTX 3080

An alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card benchmark within 3DMark has leaked out and shows up to 60% gain over the RTX 3080.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB Graphics Card Leaks Out In 3DMark Time Spy, Up To 60% Faster Performance Than The RTX 3080

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card was spotted over at Chiphell Forums and based on the data provided, it posted a score of 28,929 points within the 3DMark Time Spy benchmark. It should also be pointed that the graphics card was running at a GPU clock speed of up to 3000 MHz which is a +490 MHz increase over the listed boost clock of 2510 MHz for the 16 GB variant.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card has been tested within 3DMark Time Spy. (Image Credits: Chiphell Forums)

We can't say for sure if this is an overclocked variant or if it is running at stock clocks. One can also make the graphics card run at higher clocks simply by raising the power limits. The graphics card is seen running at a TBP of 333W while the TGP is rated at 290W. This is within the 320W spec that all reference variants should offer. The GDDR6X memory is operating at 22.4 Gbps so it looks like the memory clock was not touched.

3DMark Time Spy Graphics Score 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 RTX 4080 16 GB 28.9k RX 6950 XT 21.9k RTX 3090 Ti 21.9k RTX 3090 19.7k RTX 3080 Ti 19.3k RX 6900 XT 18.5k RTX 3080 12 GB 18.4k RTX 3080 10 GB 17.8k RX 6800 XT 17.8k RX 6800 15.1k RTX 2080 Ti 14.1k

In terms of performance, the graphics card scored 28929 points which marks a 32% increase over the RTX 3090 Ti and a 62% increase over the RTX 3080 10 GB graphics card. The card also pushes up to 57% higher performance than the 12 GB RTX 3080. We also saw several 3DMark benchmarks from the same leaker yesterday so to sum it all up:

RTX 4080 16 GB vs RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB in Time Spy Extreme - 20% Faster

RTX 4080 16 GB vs RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB in Fire Strike Ultra - 29% Faster

RTX 4080 16 GB vs RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB in Port Royal (DXR) - 16% Faster

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB 'Official' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB graphics card is expected to utilize a cut-down AD103-300 GPU configuration with 9,728 cores or 76 SMs enabled of the total 84 units whereas the previous configuration offered 80 SMs or 10,240 cores. While the full GPU comes packed with 64 MB of L2 cache and up to 224 ROPs, the RTX 4080 might end up with 48 MB of L2 cache and lower ROPs too due to its cut-down design. The card is expected to be based on the PG136/139-SKU360 PCB. The graphics card is said to offer a peak clock rate of 2505 MHz.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4080 is expected to rock 16 GB GDDR6X capacities that are said to be adjusted at 22.5 Gbps speeds across a 256-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 720 GB/s of bandwidth. This is still a tad bit slower than the 760 GB/s bandwidth offered by the RTX 3080 since it comes with a 320-bit interface but a lowly 10 GB capacity. To compensate for the lower bandwidth, NVIDIA could be integrating a next-gen memory compression suite to make up for the 256-bit interface.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB "Official" TBP - 320W

320W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB "Official" TBP - 350W

The card will have a TBP of 320W which is 30W lower than the TBP of the 12 GB RTX 3080 and much lower than the TBP of the RTX 3090 Ti while offering a big performance jump. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4080 12 GB graphics cards will be launching in November and be priced at $1199 US and $899 US, respectively. Considering if the card does end up around 20-30% faster in games than the RTX 3090 Ti, then it could

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12G NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Ampere GA102-225 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Samsung 8nm Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 10240 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 320 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 320 / 80 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz 1365 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz 1665 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs 78 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs 320 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps 19 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s 912 Gbps TBP 450W 320W 285W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US $1199 US $899 US $1199 Launch (Availability) October 2022 November 2022 November 2022 3rd June 2021