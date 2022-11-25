NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB Graphics Card Rumored To Cost $1000 US In China

Hassan Mujtaba
Copy Shortlink
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB Graphics Card Rumored To Cost $1000 US In China 2

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be launching at CES 2023 but the graphics card may end up with a high price in China.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Card Could Cost As Much As $1000 US In China

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (previously the RTX 4080 12 GB) graphics card will be unveiled at CES 2023 on the 3rd of January followed by an official launch on the 5th of January. The graphics card is supposed to be priced under the $1000 US price range but reports from the Chinese tech outlet, HSW, seem to suggest that consumers in China will have to pay a very high price of 7199 RMB or $1000 US to acquire this graphics card.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Q3 2022 Discrete GPU Market Share Report: NVIDIA Gains 88% Market Share Hold, AMD Now at 8% Followed By Intel at 4%

We should remember that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti replaced the 'unlaunched' GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card which was a very controversial product. The graphics card was priced at $899 US when it was officially revealed and while the RTX 4070 Ti isn't official yet, we have several leaks that have confirmed its existence and will be the card to replace the 12 GB RTX 4080. It was presumed that since the card was using the '70' series moniker, it would be priced a tad bit lower but that doesn't seem to be the case, at least for Chinese buyers.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB Graphics Card Rumored To Cost $1000 US In China 1

A $1000 US price for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is simply a ridiculous amount of money to pay and we know that there are plenty of RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards out there, especially in the used market, that are priced lower than a thousand bucks and offer better performance and VRAM. The new 3090 Ti's can also be found for under $1000 US. In its official benchmarks, NVIDIA themselves showed the RTX 4080 12 GB (aka RTX 4070 Ti) losing to the RTX 3090 Ti unless RT and DLSS 3 were applied. So if RT and DLSS are your things and you are looking for better power efficiency, then one could consider the RTX 4070 Ti but once again, the pricing makes no sense.

f1-22-geforce-rtx-3840x2160-nvidia-dlss-desktop-gpu-performance-3
destroy-all-humans-2-reprobed-geforce-rtx-3840x2160-nvidia-dlss-desktop-gpu-performance
microsoft-flight-simulator-geforce-rtx-3840x2160-nvidia-dlss-desktop-gpu-performance-2
2 of 9

If NVIDIA retails the $899 US pricing for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, it will have the same effect as the RTX 4080 has on the RTX 4090. The RTX 4070 Ti will make the RTX 4080 look good just like the RTX 4080 makes the RTX 4090 looks good. It's still too early to say what will happen but AMD has two Radeon RX 7900 series cards coming out which are priced at $899 and $999 US. This means that the RTX 4070 Ti will compete directly against the flagship Navi 31 variant in China and the cut-down variant everywhere else (in terms of pricing).

What may have happened is that NVIDIA could be confident in its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti as it goes up against its Radeon counterparts. AMD has so far shown no performance or efficiency comparisons of their cards versus the new RTX 40 competition although its direct competitor, the RTX 4080 has been out for over a week now. I should also mention that the pricing in China has always been on the higher side as it includes regional tax and that may be why the RTX 4070 Ti costs $1000 US but this would also suggest that the RTX 4070 Ti's pricing has remained unchanged at $899 US.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT vs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Specs:

GRAPHICS CARDAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTNVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 4070 TI
GPUNavi 31 XTAda Lovelace AD104-400
Process Node5nm+6nmTSMC 4N
Die Size300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		294.5mm2
Transistors58 Billion35.8 Billion
Cores107527680
Base Clock2000 MHz2310 MHz
Boost Clock2400 MHz2610 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs52 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs
Memory Size20 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus320-bit192-bit
Memory Clock20 Gbps21.0 Gbps
Bandwidth800 GB/s504 GB/s
TBP300W285W
PCIe InterfacePCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16
Price$899 US$899 US?
Launch13th December, 20225th January, 2023
Which flagship graphics cards are you most interested in?
Vote to see results

News Source: Harukaze5719

Deal of the Day

Further Reading

Comments

 