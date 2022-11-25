NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB Graphics Card Rumored To Cost $1000 US In China

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be launching at CES 2023 but the graphics card may end up with a high price in China.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Card Could Cost As Much As $1000 US In China

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti (previously the RTX 4080 12 GB) graphics card will be unveiled at CES 2023 on the 3rd of January followed by an official launch on the 5th of January. The graphics card is supposed to be priced under the $1000 US price range but reports from the Chinese tech outlet, HSW, seem to suggest that consumers in China will have to pay a very high price of 7199 RMB or $1000 US to acquire this graphics card.

We should remember that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti replaced the 'unlaunched' GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card which was a very controversial product. The graphics card was priced at $899 US when it was officially revealed and while the RTX 4070 Ti isn't official yet, we have several leaks that have confirmed its existence and will be the card to replace the 12 GB RTX 4080. It was presumed that since the card was using the '70' series moniker, it would be priced a tad bit lower but that doesn't seem to be the case, at least for Chinese buyers.

A $1000 US price for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is simply a ridiculous amount of money to pay and we know that there are plenty of RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards out there, especially in the used market, that are priced lower than a thousand bucks and offer better performance and VRAM. The new 3090 Ti's can also be found for under $1000 US. In its official benchmarks, NVIDIA themselves showed the RTX 4080 12 GB (aka RTX 4070 Ti) losing to the RTX 3090 Ti unless RT and DLSS 3 were applied. So if RT and DLSS are your things and you are looking for better power efficiency, then one could consider the RTX 4070 Ti but once again, the pricing makes no sense.

2 of 9

If NVIDIA retails the $899 US pricing for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, it will have the same effect as the RTX 4080 has on the RTX 4090. The RTX 4070 Ti will make the RTX 4080 look good just like the RTX 4080 makes the RTX 4090 looks good. It's still too early to say what will happen but AMD has two Radeon RX 7900 series cards coming out which are priced at $899 and $999 US. This means that the RTX 4070 Ti will compete directly against the flagship Navi 31 variant in China and the cut-down variant everywhere else (in terms of pricing).

What may have happened is that NVIDIA could be confident in its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti as it goes up against its Radeon counterparts. AMD has so far shown no performance or efficiency comparisons of their cards versus the new RTX 40 competition although its direct competitor, the RTX 4080 has been out for over a week now. I should also mention that the pricing in China has always been on the higher side as it includes regional tax and that may be why the RTX 4070 Ti costs $1000 US but this would also suggest that the RTX 4070 Ti's pricing has remained unchanged at $899 US.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT vs NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Specs:

GRAPHICS CARD AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 4070 TI GPU Navi 31 XT Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node 5nm+6nm TSMC 4N Die Size 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 294.5mm2 Transistors 58 Billion 35.8 Billion Cores 10752 7680 Base Clock 2000 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2400 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 52 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs Memory Size 20 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 320-bit 192-bit Memory Clock 20 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 800 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 300W 285W PCIe Interface PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price $899 US $899 US? Launch 13th December, 2022 5th January, 2023

Which flagship graphics cards are you most interested in? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Vote to see results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

News Source: Harukaze5719