NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti & RTX 4060 Rumored To Feature Over 2.5 GHz Clocks, Top Model Faster Than An RTX 3080 10 GB

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 26, 2022
NVIDIA's upcoming mainstream GeForce RTX 4060 Ti & RTX 4060 graphics cards have reportedly been tested according to the latest leaker on the block, @QbitLeaks.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 will be aimed at the sweet spot pricing between $300-$500 US. Both of these graphics cards are expected to launch on the latest Ada Lovelace graphics architecture. Now the leaks come from an entirely new leaker whose credibility is not known at the moment but I guess we all start somewhere. So let's take a look at the specs that @QbitLeaks or FCL has to share with us. Do keep in mind that these are all rumors so take them with a grain of salt.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti "AD104" Graphics Card

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is said to utilize the AD104-180-A1 GPU core with 6144 FP32 cores or 48 SMs. That's 20% fewer SM units compared to the full chip which offers 60 SMs or 7680 cores in total. The graphics card is said to feature 10 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 160-bit bus interface and is expected to clock in at 17.5 Gbps for a total of 350 GB/s bandwidth. The card is rumored to have a TBP of around 270-280W and the GPU core is expected to run at an average clock speed of around 2600 MHz.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 "AD106" Graphics Card

The non-Ti model of the graphics card, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, is expected to utilize the AD106 GPU core with 3968 FP32 cores or 31 SMs on the AD106-300 die. That's 14% fewer SMs compared to the full 36 SM die or 4608 FP32 cores. The graphics card is expected to rock 8 GB GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit bus interface, running at 17 Gbps for 272 GB/s of bandwidth. NVIDIA's RTX 4060 could also feature an average clock speed as high as 2700 MHz with a TBP between 230-240W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Graphics Card Lineup (Rumored):

Graphics CardGPUPCB VariantSM Units / CoresMemory / BusMemory Clock / BandwidthTBPPower ConnectorsLaunch
NVIDIA Titan A / GeForce RTX 40?AD102-450?PG137-SKU0142/ 18176?48 GB / 384-bit24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s~800W2x 16-pinTBD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 TiAD102-350?TBD144 / 18432?24 GB / 384-bit24 Gbps / 1.15 TB/s~600W1x 16-pinTBD
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AD102-300?PG137/139 SKU330 128 / 16384?24 GB / 384-bit21 Gbps / 1.00 TB/s~450W1x 16-pinQ4 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080AD103-300?PG136/139-SKU36076 / 9728?16 GB / 256-bit21 Gbps / 672 GB/s~420W1x 16-pinQ4 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070AD104-400?PG141-SKU33160 / 768012 GB / 192-bit21 Gbps / 504 GB/s~300W1x 16-pinQ4 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060AD106-***?TBD>36 / 4608?8 GB / 128-bitTBD~200W1 x 16-pinQ1 2023
Based on the specifications alone, while the core count gets a 26% and 11% increase, respectively, the memory capacity seems to have changed significantly versus the previous models. The RTX 4060 Ti gets 2 GB more capacity but with lower bandwidth and a cut-down bus interface (160 vs 256-bit) while the RTX 4060 gets a 4 GB memory reduction and cuts down the memory bus even further with lower bandwidth.

The TBP also sees a big increase with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti rumored to be 70-80 Watt higher than its predecessor and the RTX 4060 is 40W higher than its predecessor. If true, the RTX 4060 will consume more power than an RTX 3070 (220W). Previously, Kopite7kimi did share that NVIDIA's RTX 4060 would consume more power than an RTX 3070.

Based on the specifications, we can extrapolate what the FP32 Compute figures might look like as shown in the table below:

FP32 Compute Horsepower Comparisons (Higher is Better)
Compute Power
0
20
40
60
80
100
120
0
20
40
60
80
100
120
RTX 4090 Ti
100
RTX 4090
90
RTX 4080 (Theoretical)
50
RTX 3090 Ti
40
RTX 4070 Ti
38
RTX 4070
36
RTX 3090
36
RTX 4060 Ti
33
RTX 3080
30
RX 6900 XTX
25
RTX 3070 Ti
22
RTX 4060
21
RTX 3070
20
RTX 3060 Ti
16
RTX 3060
13
  Xbox Series X
12.1
PlayStation 5
10.2

Once again, these are all just rumors but the leaker also shared "alleged" performance numbers in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme which can be seen below:

3DMark Time Spy Extreme Graphics
Score
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
0
4000
8000
12000
16000
20000
24000
RTX 4090
19000
RTX 4080
15000
RTX 3090 Ti
11282
RX 6950 XT
10743
RTX 3090
10062
RTX 4070
10000
RTX 3080 Ti
9803
RX 6900 XT
8976
RTX 3080
8909
RTX 4060 Ti
8600
RX 6800 XT
8583
RTX 3070 Ti
7252
RX 6800
7173
RTX 3070
6671
RTX 4060
6000
RTX 3060 Ti
5858
RX 6700 XT
5589
RTX 3060
4081

Based on these figures, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti & RTX 4060 would end up around 45-50% faster than their predecessors, the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060. But this is only a synthetic result and gaming performance could be lower. So more realistically, if this result is anywhere close to reality, we can see a gaming performance improvement in the range of 25-40%. That's about right since the previous gen RTX 3060 series also got an average speed up ranging between 15-25% at max.

NVIDIA is expected to talk about its next-generation gaming GPU architecture at GTC 2022 next month so we will probably get to hear about new cards but the mainstream lineup is usually reserved for later (CES 2023).

Which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card are you looking forward to the most?
