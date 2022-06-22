NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti On Sale For $1539 US, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT For $720 US In Newegg’s Bonanza Sale 2022

Newegg is currently hosting its 2022 Bonanza Sale which includes some impressive deals on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti & AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards.

Newegg Bonanza Sale 2022: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti For $1539 US, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT For $720 US

During the Bonanza Sale 2022, Newegg has listed some impressive deals on the current generation of hardware which includes the fastest graphics cards from AMD and NVIDIA. While there are many deals to go through, the most eye-catching ones are on the fastest GPUs from the top two graphics vendors.

Currently, the retailer has listed a custom Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB graphics card for just $1539 US which is a 23% decrease over the $1999 US MSRP. This custom model rocks a triple-fan cooling solution and comes with a custom-designed PCB. This is in fact just $40 US more than the MSRP of the RTX 3090 ($1499 US) so those looking for the best performance that money can buy, well now you can get it way below MSRP.

Moving on to AMD's camp, we have the Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900 XT Gaming OC, a custom design and factory overclocked variant of the RDNA 2 flagship. The graphics card is listed for $720 after we apply the rebate card and promo code 'VGAGBET249'. The price falls down to $720 US which is a 28 percent decrease versus the MSRP of $999 US for the graphics card. The Radeon RX 6900 XT is one of the fastest graphics cards around if you aren't into raytracing, beating the likes of the RTX 3090 & even coming close to the RTX 3090 Ti in a few titles. Gigabyte's AORUS Radeon RX 6900 XT is also on sale for $999 US (at MSRP).







The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC graphics card can also be purchased for $999 US, a $200 discount, and a 20% decrease over the MSRP of $1199 US. Besides graphics cards, Newegg has also listed various Z690 and X570 motherboards for under $200 US and there are also nice deals on various monitors which you can check out over here.

Following are the retail links at Newegg for the above-mentioned NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards:

With the recent fall of Crypto and used GPUs flooding the reseller market, we can expect the prices of graphics cards to fall further within the coming weeks. Now is definitely the best time to buy the latest gaming graphics cards or you can wait for the next generation to arrive later this year.