NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Custom Models From Gigabyte Leaked: AORUS Xtreme, WindForce, Gaming OC Stealth

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB custom models have been confirmed and listed by Gigabyte in an EEC listing.

Gigabyte Leaks NVIDIA's Upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Custom Models

We know that NVIDIA is going to launch its flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB graphics card later this month but the Gigabyte listing once again confirms the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB card which we are expecting to be announced around the same time. As per the listing, Gigabyte is working on a range of custom variants which includes its flagship AORUS Xtreme, Gaming OC, Stealth & other models.

NVIDIA Says GPU Shortages Are Going To Ease Down in 2H 2022, Right Before Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Hits Market Shelves

GV-N309TAORUSX W-24GD (Gigabyte 3090 Ti AORUS Xtreme Waterforce)

(Gigabyte 3090 Ti AORUS Xtreme Waterforce) GV-N309TGAMING OC-24GD (Gigabyte 3090 Ti Gaming OC)

(Gigabyte 3090 Ti Gaming OC) GV-N307TGAMING OC-16GD STEALTH (Gigabyte 3070 Ti Gaming OC Stealth)

(Gigabyte 3070 Ti Gaming OC Stealth) GV-N3050GAMING OC-8GD (Gigabyte 3050 Gaming OC)

(Gigabyte 3050 Gaming OC) GV-N3050EAGLE OC-8GD (Gigabyte 3050 Eagle OC)

(Gigabyte 3050 Eagle OC) GV-N3050GAMING-8 NG30 N3050D6-8GD (Gigabyte 3050 Gaming)

(Gigabyte 3050 Gaming) GV-N3050D6-8GL (Gigabyte 3050 Mini)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Specifications - Full Fat GA102 GPU & 24 GB GDDR6X Memory

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card lies the GA102 GPU. The GA102 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA102 GPU is the fastest gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU.

The new shader core on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is 2.7x faster, the new RT cores are 1.7x faster while the new Tensor cores are up to 2.7x faster than the previous generation Turing GPUs. The 2nd Generation RT core delivers dedicated hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance & features twice the ray/triangles intersection with concurrent RT graphics and compute operations.

For the GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The GPU runs at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz. The card has a TDP of 450W.

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 240 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 Ti can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 1008 Gbps.

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 12 GB Graphics Card Review – More Memory, More Cores, More Price!

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Graphics Card

NVIDIA has also upgraded the RTX 3070 Ti to utilize more memory at a higher efficiency than the current RTX 3080 series. It would not be surprising since the GeForce RTX 3060 offers double the VRAM capacity but the rest of the specifications will remain the same.

The card will be outfitted with the latest 21 Gbps GDDR6X modules across a 256-bit that will offer 672 GB/s of bandwidth, a 10% increase over the 8 GB variant. This will offer improved performance at high-resolution games and titles that utilize high-resolution textures.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3050 custom models will be hitting retail shelves on the 27th of January while the RTX 3070 Ti is expected to get a same launch as the very recent GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB model.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Name Ampere GA102-350? Ampere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-220? Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA106-150 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 276mm2 276mm2 Transistors 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion CUDA Cores 10752 10496 10240 8960 8704 6144 6144 5888 4864 3584 2560 TMUs / ROPs 336 / 112 328 / 112 320 / 112 280 / 104 272 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 152 / 80 112 / 64 TBC Tensor / RT Cores 336 / 84 328 / 82 320 / 80 280 / 70 272 / 68 184 / 46 184 / 46 184 / 46 152 / 38 112 / 28 TBC Base Clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz 1365 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1575 MHz 1500 MHz 1410 MHz 1320 MHz 1550 MHz Boost Clock 1860 MHz 1700 MHz 1665 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1770 MHz 1730 MHz 1665 MHz 1780 MHz 1780 MHz FP32 Compute 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs 9.1 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 74 RFLOPs 69 TFLOPs 67 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 44 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs 18.2 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 285 TOPs 273 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 183 TOPs 163 TOPs 192 TOPs 101 TOPs 72.8 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 21 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s 912 Gbps 912 Gbps 760 GB/s 672 GB/s 608 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 384 GB/s 224 GB/s TGP 450W 350W 350W 350W 320W ~300W 290W 220W 175W 170W 130W Price (MSRP / FE) $1499 US $1499 US $1199 $999 US? $699 US $599 US? $599 US $499 US $399 US $329 US $249 US Launch (Availability) 27th January 2022 24th September 2020 3rd June 2021 11th January 2022 17th September 2020 Q1 2022? 10th June, 2021 29th October 2020 2nd December 2020 25th February 2021 27th January 2022

News Source: Momomo_US