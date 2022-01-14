  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Custom Models From Gigabyte Leaked: AORUS Xtreme, WindForce, Gaming OC Stealth

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB custom models have been confirmed and listed by Gigabyte in an EEC listing.

Gigabyte Leaks NVIDIA's Upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Custom Models

We know that NVIDIA is going to launch its flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB graphics card later this month but the Gigabyte listing once again confirms the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB card which we are expecting to be announced around the same time. As per the listing, Gigabyte is working on a range of custom variants which includes its flagship AORUS Xtreme, Gaming OC, Stealth & other models.

  • GV-N309TAORUSX W-24GD (Gigabyte 3090 Ti AORUS Xtreme Waterforce)
  • GV-N309TGAMING OC-24GD (Gigabyte 3090 Ti Gaming OC)
  • GV-N307TGAMING OC-16GD STEALTH (Gigabyte 3070 Ti Gaming OC Stealth)
  • GV-N3050GAMING OC-8GD (Gigabyte 3050 Gaming OC)
  • GV-N3050EAGLE OC-8GD (Gigabyte 3050 Eagle OC)
  • GV-N3050GAMING-8 NG30 N3050D6-8GD (Gigabyte 3050 Gaming)
  • GV-N3050D6-8GL (Gigabyte 3050 Mini)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB & RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Custom Models NVIDIA

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Specifications - Full Fat GA102 GPU & 24 GB GDDR6X Memory

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card lies the GA102 GPU. The GA102 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA102 GPU is the fastest gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU.

The new shader core on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is 2.7x faster, the new RT cores are 1.7x faster while the new Tensor cores are up to 2.7x faster than the previous generation Turing GPUs. The 2nd Generation RT core delivers dedicated hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance & features twice the ray/triangles intersection with concurrent RT graphics and compute operations.

For the GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The GPU runs at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz. The card has a TDP of 450W.

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 240 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 Ti can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 1008 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Graphics Card

NVIDIA has also upgraded the RTX 3070 Ti to utilize more memory at a higher efficiency than the current RTX 3080 series. It would not be surprising since the GeForce RTX 3060 offers double the VRAM capacity but the rest of the specifications will remain the same.

The card will be outfitted with the latest 21 Gbps GDDR6X modules across a 256-bit that will offer 672 GB/s of bandwidth, a 10% increase over the 8 GB variant. This will offer improved performance at high-resolution games and titles that utilize high-resolution textures.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3050 custom models will be hitting retail shelves on the 27th of January while the RTX 3070 Ti is expected to get a same launch as the very recent GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB model.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2276mm2276mm2
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435842560
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 64TBC
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 28TBC
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz1550 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz1780 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs18.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs72.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W130W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1499 US$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$249 US
Launch (Availability)27th January 202224th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

