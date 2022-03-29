  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Launches at $1999 US: The Fastest Ampere GPU With Insane Custom Models Now Available

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card has officially launched today with a starting price of $1999 US for the fastest Ampere GPU design. The graphics card is a literal beast with an insane price, insane power consumption, and an insane amount of performance, putting it at least 9% faster than the RTX 3090 on average.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, The Fastest & Most Badass Ampere Graphics Card, Now Launched For $1999 US

NVIDIA designed the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti not just for the ultimate gamer but also for professional content creators too who also want to have the best graphics performance at hand to power the next-generation of AAA gaming titles with superb visuals and insane fluidity. It's not just the FPS that matters these days, it's visuals, and a smoother frame rate too and this is exactly what the GeForce RTX 30 series is made to excel at.

AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce GPU Prices Fall Close To MSRP-Level, Now Only 25% More Expensive With Availability At Its Best Since Market Crash

Content Creators Dream GPU

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is an artists’ dream and tailored for advanced creators, allowing them to edit insanely large models, work on production-quality video, or edit in multiple apps at the same time. Rendering in applications such as Blender, Maya or Cinema4D not only requires a more powerful GPU, they require more GPU memory. The RTX 3090 Ti delivers between 42%-102% more performance than the RTX 2080 Ti and TITAN RTX in these rendering apps. And because the RTX 3090 Ti features a massive 24 GB of memory, it can handle datasets that are twice as large as those that fit into the memory footprint of the original RTX 3080 Ti.

Video editors will see huge advantages as well. For example, working with 8K RAW projects in DaVinci Resolve featuring REDCODE, Raw (R3D) files uses most of the 10GB of memory available on the original GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Adding a GPU memory-intensive effect such as Temporal Noise reduction, or SpeedWarp retiming can easily exceed the memory available on the RTX 3080 Ti, resulting in out-of-memory errors within the application. Performing the same memory-intensive operations with the RTX 3090 Ti allows editing to continue normally without having to reduce the project complexity.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Specifications

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card lies the GA102 GPU. The GA102 is the flagship gaming GPU and also the fastest gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU which powered the RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX.

The new shader core on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is 2.7x faster, the new RT cores are 1.7x faster while the new Tensor cores are up to 2.7x faster than the previous generation Turing GPUs. The 2nd Generation RT core delivers dedicated hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance & features twice the ray/triangles intersection with concurrent RT graphics and compute operations.

For the GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The GPU runs at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz. The card has a TDP of 450W (a 100 Watt increase over the RTX 3090).

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 Ti can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 1008 Gbps.

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan-OC Graphics Card Pictured – Massive Quad-Slot Cooling & LCD Display

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is also going to be the first PCIe Gen 5.0 compliant graphics card, rocking a single 16-pin power connector that can supply up to 600 Watts of power to the card. The new connector is rated for 600W power delivery is PCIe Gen 5.0 compatible & not designed for legacy PCIe Gen 2 or Gen 3 cards. All cards with a PCIe Gen 5 interface will come with a 3x 8-pin to 1x 16-pin connector adapter within the package. The Founders Edition is also going to utilize what seems to be an updated revision of the PG136 PCB board known as PG136C.

As for its feature set, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB graphics card rocks all the modern NV feature set such as the latest NVENC Encoder and NVCDEC Decoder, support for the latest APIs, 2nd Generation ray-tracing cores, 3rd Gen Tensor cores. It packs all the modern RTX features such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Resizable-BAR, Freestyle, Ansel, Highlights, Shadowplay, and G-SYNC support too.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200
Ampere GA103-200		Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Ampere GA107-300?
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2 (GA104)276mm2276mm2 (GA106)
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion (GA104)13.2 Billion13.2 Billion (GA106)
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435842560
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 6480 / 32
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 2880 / 20
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz1552 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz1777 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs18.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs72.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit128-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W130W (GA106)
115W (GA107)
Price (MSRP / FE)TBD$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$249 US
Launch (Availability)29th March 2022?24th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Cancelled?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Performance

As for the performance of this monster GPU, NVIDIA has only shared the FLOPs and no actual gaming numbers. During their CES 2022 presentation, the card was stated to offer 40 TFLOPs (FP32), 78 TFLOPs (RT), and 320 TFLOPs (Tensor) horsepower. Compared to the RTX 3090 Non-Ti graphics card, that's an 11% increase in shader, 13% increase in RT, and 12% increase in tensor TFLOPs.

Just for comparisons sake:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: 40 TFLOPs (FP32) / 78 TFLOPs (RT) / 320 TFLOPs (Tensor)
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090: 36 TFLOPs (FP32) / 69 TFLOPs (RT) / 285 TFLOPs (Tensor)

If we take the RTX 3080 & RTX 3080 Ti numbers, we see a similar TFLOPs increase, ranging from 13-15% but the actual gaming performance difference is around 7-10%. So for the RTX 3090 Ti, we can expect a similar 5-10% performance gain over the RTX 3090 Non-Ti. This would mean that a range of games that were just shy below the 60 FPS mark in 4K can now be played at native resolution & if you want to leverage higher visual fidelity through ray-tracing, the RTX 3090 Ti can definitely be able to allow that. For those who want the best of both worlds, well DLSS Quality and Raytracing go really well together on NVIDIA's RTX graphics cards.

Gaming at 8K

Of course, there are folks who hanker to the game at the highest resolution with everything enabled. They crave the most immersive experience no matter the price, have the bragging rights to prove it, and are the early adopters of next-generation 8K displays. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti lets you to play, capture, and watch your games in brilliant 8K HDR with DLSS Ultra Performance mode for 8K gaming, HDMI 2.1 for single-cable connectivity to 8K TVs, GeForce Experience support for 8K HDR game capture, and AV1 decode for efficient playback of 8K HDR streamed video.

Today's most graphically intense games don't take full advantage of the horsepower the RTX 3090 Ti offers. And that's fine. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was built for those who want top-of-the-line gaming performance without the added benefits (and cost) of the RTX 3090 Ti. With respect to gaming performance only, the RTX 3090 Ti is on average 64% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti, 52% faster than the TITAN RTX, and 9% faster than the previous RTX 3090, respectively.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT already trade blows with one another though NVIDIA has the advantage of DLSS/RT at their disposal and the 3090 Ti can put them back at the top of the game. Again, the RTX 3090 Ti isn't going to offer huge gains over the existing RTX 3090 and most RTX 3090 owners would just stick with what they have but for those who want to take things to take things to the next level, the RTX 3090 Ti is just that card!

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Custom Models

The graphics card is available in several custom models at launch from all major NVIDIA AIB partners. You can check them out at the product pages for each respective manufacturer that are provided below:

ASUS RTX 3090 Ti Custom Series:

Gigabyte RTX 3090 Ti Custom Series:

MSI RTX 3090 Ti Custom Series:

PNY RTX 3090 Ti Custom Series:

Gainward RTX 3090 Ti Custom Series:

GALAX RTX 3090 Ti Custom Series:

Colorful RTX 3090 Ti Custom Series:

Palit RTX 3090 Ti Custom Series:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Price & Availability

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card will hit retail for a starting price of $1999 US. Custom models will vary in price but one thing is for sure this card has the highest price of any single-GPU product ever. Currently, GPU prices are on their path to hitting MSRP levels by May and are currently at 25% above MSRP so we can expect pricing close to $2500-$3000 US for the custom variants over at retailers.

Following are some of the retail links that you could visit to find the graphics card on launch day:

