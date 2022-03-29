NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Launches at $1999 US: The Fastest Ampere GPU With Insane Custom Models Now Available

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card has officially launched today with a starting price of $1999 US for the fastest Ampere GPU design. The graphics card is a literal beast with an insane price, insane power consumption, and an insane amount of performance, putting it at least 9% faster than the RTX 3090 on average.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, The Fastest & Most Badass Ampere Graphics Card, Now Launched For $1999 US

NVIDIA designed the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti not just for the ultimate gamer but also for professional content creators too who also want to have the best graphics performance at hand to power the next-generation of AAA gaming titles with superb visuals and insane fluidity. It's not just the FPS that matters these days, it's visuals, and a smoother frame rate too and this is exactly what the GeForce RTX 30 series is made to excel at.

Content Creators Dream GPU The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is an artists’ dream and tailored for advanced creators, allowing them to edit insanely large models, work on production-quality video, or edit in multiple apps at the same time. Rendering in applications such as Blender, Maya or Cinema4D not only requires a more powerful GPU, they require more GPU memory. The RTX 3090 Ti delivers between 42%-102% more performance than the RTX 2080 Ti and TITAN RTX in these rendering apps. And because the RTX 3090 Ti features a massive 24 GB of memory, it can handle datasets that are twice as large as those that fit into the memory footprint of the original RTX 3080 Ti. Video editors will see huge advantages as well. For example, working with 8K RAW projects in DaVinci Resolve featuring REDCODE, Raw (R3D) files uses most of the 10GB of memory available on the original GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Adding a GPU memory-intensive effect such as Temporal Noise reduction, or SpeedWarp retiming can easily exceed the memory available on the RTX 3080 Ti, resulting in out-of-memory errors within the application. Performing the same memory-intensive operations with the RTX 3090 Ti allows editing to continue normally without having to reduce the project complexity.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Specifications

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card lies the GA102 GPU. The GA102 is the flagship gaming GPU and also the fastest gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU which powered the RTX 2080 Ti and Titan RTX.













The new shader core on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is 2.7x faster, the new RT cores are 1.7x faster while the new Tensor cores are up to 2.7x faster than the previous generation Turing GPUs. The 2nd Generation RT core delivers dedicated hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance & features twice the ray/triangles intersection with concurrent RT graphics and compute operations.

For the GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The GPU runs at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz. The card has a TDP of 450W (a 100 Watt increase over the RTX 3090).

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 24 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 Ti can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 1008 Gbps.

Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Vulcan-OC Graphics Card Pictured – Massive Quad-Slot Cooling & LCD Display

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is also going to be the first PCIe Gen 5.0 compliant graphics card, rocking a single 16-pin power connector that can supply up to 600 Watts of power to the card. The new connector is rated for 600W power delivery is PCIe Gen 5.0 compatible & not designed for legacy PCIe Gen 2 or Gen 3 cards. All cards with a PCIe Gen 5 interface will come with a 3x 8-pin to 1x 16-pin connector adapter within the package. The Founders Edition is also going to utilize what seems to be an updated revision of the PG136 PCB board known as PG136C.

As for its feature set, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB graphics card rocks all the modern NV feature set such as the latest NVENC Encoder and NVCDEC Decoder, support for the latest APIs, 2nd Generation ray-tracing cores, 3rd Gen Tensor cores. It packs all the modern RTX features such as DLSS, Reflex, Broadcast, Resizable-BAR, Freestyle, Ansel, Highlights, Shadowplay, and G-SYNC support too.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Name Ampere GA102-350? Ampere GA102-300 Ampere GA102-225 Ampere GA102-220? Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-400 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA104-200

Ampere GA103-200 Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA106-150

Ampere GA107-300? Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 (GA104) 276mm2 276mm2 (GA106) Transistors 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion (GA104) 13.2 Billion 13.2 Billion (GA106) CUDA Cores 10752 10496 10240 8960 8704 6144 6144 5888 4864 3584 2560 TMUs / ROPs 336 / 112 328 / 112 320 / 112 280 / 104 272 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 184 / 96 152 / 80 112 / 64 80 / 32 Tensor / RT Cores 336 / 84 328 / 82 320 / 80 280 / 70 272 / 68 184 / 46 184 / 46 184 / 46 152 / 38 112 / 28 80 / 20 Base Clock 1560 MHz 1400 MHz 1365 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1575 MHz 1500 MHz 1410 MHz 1320 MHz 1552 MHz Boost Clock 1860 MHz 1700 MHz 1665 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1770 MHz 1730 MHz 1665 MHz 1780 MHz 1777 MHz FP32 Compute 40 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs 34 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 22 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 13 TFLOPs 9.1 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 74 RFLOPs 69 TFLOPs 67 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 44 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs 18.2 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 285 TOPs 273 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 183 TOPs 163 TOPs 192 TOPs 101 TOPs 72.8 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X 10 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6X 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit Memory Speed 21 Gbps 19.5 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 21 Gbps 19 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 14 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 936 GB/s 912 Gbps 912 Gbps 760 GB/s 672 GB/s 608 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 384 GB/s 224 GB/s TGP 450W 350W 350W 350W 320W ~300W 290W 220W 175W 170W 130W (GA106)

115W (GA107) Price (MSRP / FE) TBD $1499 US $1199 $999 US? $699 US $599 US? $599 US $499 US $399 US $329 US $249 US Launch (Availability) 29th March 2022? 24th September 2020 3rd June 2021 11th January 2022 17th September 2020 Cancelled? 10th June, 2021 29th October 2020 2nd December 2020 25th February 2021 27th January 2022

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Performance

As for the performance of this monster GPU, NVIDIA has only shared the FLOPs and no actual gaming numbers. During their CES 2022 presentation, the card was stated to offer 40 TFLOPs (FP32), 78 TFLOPs (RT), and 320 TFLOPs (Tensor) horsepower. Compared to the RTX 3090 Non-Ti graphics card, that's an 11% increase in shader, 13% increase in RT, and 12% increase in tensor TFLOPs.

Just for comparisons sake:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti: 40 TFLOPs (FP32) / 78 TFLOPs (RT) / 320 TFLOPs (Tensor)

40 TFLOPs (FP32) / 78 TFLOPs (RT) / 320 TFLOPs (Tensor) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090: 36 TFLOPs (FP32) / 69 TFLOPs (RT) / 285 TFLOPs (Tensor)

If we take the RTX 3080 & RTX 3080 Ti numbers, we see a similar TFLOPs increase, ranging from 13-15% but the actual gaming performance difference is around 7-10%. So for the RTX 3090 Ti, we can expect a similar 5-10% performance gain over the RTX 3090 Non-Ti. This would mean that a range of games that were just shy below the 60 FPS mark in 4K can now be played at native resolution & if you want to leverage higher visual fidelity through ray-tracing, the RTX 3090 Ti can definitely be able to allow that. For those who want the best of both worlds, well DLSS Quality and Raytracing go really well together on NVIDIA's RTX graphics cards.

Gaming at 8K Of course, there are folks who hanker to the game at the highest resolution with everything enabled. They crave the most immersive experience no matter the price, have the bragging rights to prove it, and are the early adopters of next-generation 8K displays. The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti lets you to play, capture, and watch your games in brilliant 8K HDR with DLSS Ultra Performance mode for 8K gaming, HDMI 2.1 for single-cable connectivity to 8K TVs, GeForce Experience support for 8K HDR game capture, and AV1 decode for efficient playback of 8K HDR streamed video. Today's most graphically intense games don't take full advantage of the horsepower the RTX 3090 Ti offers. And that's fine. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti was built for those who want top-of-the-line gaming performance without the added benefits (and cost) of the RTX 3090 Ti. With respect to gaming performance only, the RTX 3090 Ti is on average 64% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti, 52% faster than the TITAN RTX, and 9% faster than the previous RTX 3090, respectively.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT already trade blows with one another though NVIDIA has the advantage of DLSS/RT at their disposal and the 3090 Ti can put them back at the top of the game. Again, the RTX 3090 Ti isn't going to offer huge gains over the existing RTX 3090 and most RTX 3090 owners would just stick with what they have but for those who want to take things to take things to the next level, the RTX 3090 Ti is just that card!

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Custom Models

The graphics card is available in several custom models at launch from all major NVIDIA AIB partners. You can check them out at the product pages for each respective manufacturer that are provided below:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB Graphics Card Price & Availability

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card will hit retail for a starting price of $1999 US. Custom models will vary in price but one thing is for sure this card has the highest price of any single-GPU product ever. Currently, GPU prices are on their path to hitting MSRP levels by May and are currently at 25% above MSRP so we can expect pricing close to $2500-$3000 US for the custom variants over at retailers.

