  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models Listed Online, Over $3500 US & Up To An Insane $4500 US Price

By Hassan Mujtaba
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to be the most expensive graphics card ever launched with its preliminary pricing reaching over $4000 US.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Graphics Cards Cost Up To $4500 US, Making It The Most Expensive GeForce To Date

We had already reported how the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would be NVIDIA's most expensive single-chip flagship when it launches. While we are bound to hear more details later this month, it looks like a few European retailers have decided to list various custom models online. Videocardz was able to spot several Swiss and German retail outlets that are listing the MSI variant of the cards at various prices. These prices are preliminary but you also shouldn't expect the card to be priced at all around its MSRP which is going to be higher than the existing RTX 3090 ($1499 US). The prices are listed below:

  • #1 MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X: 3201 EUR / ~3654 USD
  • #2 MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X: 3678 CHF / ~4024 USD
  • #3 MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X: 4111  CHF / ~4497 USD
  • MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GAMING X TRIO: 3129 EUR / ~3571 USD

Now, these prices aren't stable and vary a lot from retailer to retailer. The same MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X can be found for as low as $3654 USD and up to $4497 US. That's a difference of 23% and we also have to consider that all of these prices are with VAT included. Compared to the RTX 3090 prices from the same retailers, you are looking at a 30% price bump for the 'Ti' variant.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models Listed Online With Prices (Image Credits: Videocardz):

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to be really pricey when it launches but when it launches is the bigger question since the production of custom models has reportedly been halted due to the BIOS and hardware issues. Now, these are all rumors for now and NVIDIA has stated that they will have more details to share later this month.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Graphics Card Specifications - Full Fat GA102 GPU & 24 GB GDDR6X Memory

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card lies the GA102 GPU. The GA102 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA102 GPU is the fastest gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced. The GPU is based on Samsung's 8nm custom process node designed specifically for NVIDIA and features a total of 28 Billion transistors. It measures 628mm2 which makes it the 2nd biggest gaming GPU ever produced right below the Turing TU102 GPU.

The new shader core on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is 2.7x faster, the new RT cores are 1.7x faster while the new Tensor cores are up to 2.7x faster than the previous generation Turing GPUs. The 2nd Generation RT core delivers dedicated hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance & features twice the ray/triangles intersection with concurrent RT graphics and compute operations.

For the GeForce RTX 3090, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 84 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 10,752 CUDA cores (vs 82 SM / 10496 cores on RTX 3090 Non-Ti). In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3090 Ti also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The GPU runs at a base clock speed of 1560 MHz and a boost clock speed of 1860 MHz. The card has a TDP of 450W.

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti comes packed with 240 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3090 Ti can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 21 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 384-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 1008 Gbps.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2276mm2276mm2
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435842560
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 64TBC
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 28TBC
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz1550 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz1780 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs18.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs72.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W130W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1499 US$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$249 US
Launch (Availability)27th January 202224th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

The card will be available in both reference and custom flavors at launch but considering the existing market situation, expect final retail prices to vary between $3000-$3500 US. There aren't any performance numbers that NVIDIA is sharing right now but from what has been showcased, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is faster than the RTX 3090 Non-Ti and also displaces the RX 6900 XT.

