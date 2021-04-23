NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Launches on 26th May, RTX 3070 Ti In Early June

New rumored launch dates for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards have been reported by HKEPC (via Videocardz). As per the new dates, the RTX 3080 Ti is expected to launch in May while the RTX 3070 Ti has been pushed back to June.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti In Late May, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti In Early June, Alleges Rumor

Both, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards will offer higher GPU performance than the existing non-Ti variants. Both cards are also expected to feature a brand new crypto mining hash-rate limiter that has been devised around the latest Ampere GPU SKUs that are being used by these cards.

As for the rumored launch dates, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is said to launch on the 26th of May while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected in early June. Previously, the RTX 3080 Ti was expected in April while the RTX 3070 Ti was expected in May but it looks like producing the new SKUs pushed these cards back a bit.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB FE (Founders Edition) graphics card is expected to feature the PG132-SKU18 PCB design and the GA102-225-KD-A1 graphics core. The GA102-225 GPU has also changed since the last time we saw them and will now feature 10240 CUDA cores within a total of 80 SM units. The GPU features a clock speed of 1365 MHz base and 1665 MHz boost, both of which are slower than the existing GA102 GeForce RTX GPUs.

It was reported yesterday that the final NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card is expected to ship with the new GA102-202 or GA102-302 GPU core features the same specifications as the QS but is locked for mining.

As for memory, the card will feature 12 GB of GDDR6X memory. Unlike the 19.5 Gbps speeds of the RTX 3090, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is said to retain the same memory speeds as the RTX 3080 at 19 Gbps. Since we are getting 12 GB memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be using a 384-bit bus interface which equals a total bandwidth of 912 GB/s. So while we see an 8 GB VRAM reduction over the previous spec, the larger bus interface should drive higher memory bandwidth.

The TGP for the card is set to be the same as the RTX 3080 at 320 Watts. That's definitely needed to feed the extra cores so NVIDIA might have to optimize the clocks a bit here. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to feature an MSRP of around $999 US while ITHome has reported that a price of 7999 Chinese Yuan which is equal to around $1200 US is expected in the Asian-Pacific retail market.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 'Rumored' Graphics Card Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand is expected to feature the GA104-400-A1 GPU. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will utilize the PG141-SKU10 board. The Ampere GPU will feature 6144 CUDA cores or 48 SMs. These are 4% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 & around 30% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will also feature 8 GB GDDR6X memory and what's important here is the fact that NVIDIA is utilizing the higher-grade GDDR6X chips rather than the standard GDDR6 modules featured on the existing GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will end up close to the RTX 3080 with a TGP of around 250-275W considering the increased cores & the newer memory modules. The card will retain a 256-bit bus interface and pin speeds should be rated at 19 Gbps like the GeForce RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to launch in late May for an MSRP of around $999 US while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected to launch by the start of June for an MSRP of around $599 US. Expect more information to come on these cards in the coming weeks.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: