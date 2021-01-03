The specifications of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 mobility graphics card have been confirmed within a listing over at Geekbench. The listing was spotted by TUM_APISAK and shows the next-gen RTX 30 series mobility GPU running in the OpenCL test suite.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobility GPU To Feature GA104 GPU With 6144 Cores, 16 GB Memory & 1540 MHz Clock in Max-P Variant, On Par With An RTX 2080 Ti

Just a few days ago, we got to see the benchmarks & specifications for the GeForce RTX 3070 GPU for laptops along with the first listings for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series mobility lineup along with some preliminary specifications. Also, based on the clock speeds alone, we can tell that this is the Max-P variant of the GeForce RTX 3080 instead of the Max-Q variant which offers conservative clock speeds to deliver higher efficiency and battery times.

NVIDIA Reportedly Planning GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER & GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER Graphics Cards

So coming to the specifications, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobility will feature 48 SMs on the GA104 GPU SKU (presumably, the GA104-775). This chip would feature a total of 6144 cores and a maximum clock speed of around 1540 MHz. The graphics card also features 16 GB VRAM which runs across a 256-bit wide bus interface but it remains to be seen if NVIDIA is utilizing 12 or 14 Gbps DRAM modules for its mobility lineup. In the case of 14 Gbps, the GPU will be able to offer a maximum bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Mobility GPU Lineup:

GPU Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm GPU SKU GA106 GA104-770 GA104-775 SMs 24 40 48 CUDA Cores 3072 5120 6144 Base Clock ~900 MHz ~1100 MHz ~1100 MHz Boost Clock ~1700 MHz ~1620 MHz ~1700 MHz Memory Clock 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Size 6 GB 8 GB 8/16 GB Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit Bandwidth 336 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s TGP 80-115W

Preliminary specifications also seem to indicate that the Max-Q variant will feature a TGP between 80-90W while the faster Max-P variant will feature a TGP of 115-150W. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobility was tested on an ASUS ROG Zephyrus GX551QS next-generation laptop which comes with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900H CPU with 8 Zen 3 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 3.30 GHz, and a boost clock of up to 4.55 GHz. You can see benchmarks of the CPU in this previously reported article.





In terms of performance, the GPU scored 139181 points in the OpenCL test. The score puts the GeForce RTX 3080 mobility on par with the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti & GeForce RTX 3070 Desktop variants. But at the same time, it is slower than the desktop GeForce RTX 3080 desktop by 30% which should be expected since the variant does not only offer lower cores but also comes with much lower clocks even though it's a Max-P variant. The score also puts the GeForce RTX 3080 mobility around 25% faster than the GeForce RTX 3070 mobility results we saw before.

So essentially, you will be getting RTX 2080 Ti levels of performance in a GPU which was pretty much not the case in the previous generation.

Laptop makers will also be offering high-end and enthusiast configurations of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Ampere GPUs with AMD's Ryzen 5000H 'Cezanne-H' CPUs and Intel's Tiger Lake-H 11th Gen CPU lineup at CES 2021.