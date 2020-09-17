NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Now Available – Starting at $699 US, Here’s Where You Can Buy The Latest Flagship
NVIDIA has officially launched its flagship Ampere graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 3080. The RTX 30 series flagship is now available for consumers to purchase worldwide and get an amazing level of performance that is much faster than the RTX 2080 Ti for less than half the price.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Flagship Graphics Card Now Available, Starting at $699 US - Pascal Users, It's Time To Upgrade!
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card is the flagship in the Ampere lineup and can now be purchased at your local retail outlets. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $699 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3080 will feature a price of $699 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer. For those who missed the train, we published a ton of performance metrics for the Founders Edition variant yesterday in our own review which you can check out over here.
Our very own, Keith May, concluded that the GeForce RTX 3080 is not only a great upgrade from an older GeForce RTX 1080 Ti graphics card but even RTX 2080 Ti users will benefit by upgrading to the new flagship. If RTX 3080 is still not the performance they are looking for, then NVIDIA's $1499 US halo product, the GeForce RTX 3090, is also planned for release on 24th September and we'll have a review ready for that too.
If you've been holding out like so many with a 1080Ti you might have just found your price equivalent upgrade. Even if you have an RTX 2080 TI could see the benefit of upgrading as well if you feel you need quite the boost anyway. Ampere delivers and it's quite easy to see why NVIDIA was so AMP'd. - Wccftech GeForce RTX 3080 Review
There are several ways to buy a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. If you're looking to purchase the Founders Edition graphics card, then you can head over to NVIDIA's GeForce Shop webpage which is listed below:
If you're looking for a custom variant, then we'll be posting links for various AIB custom cards from various retailers once they go live in a few minutes.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Models (Amazon)
- ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC Edition
- ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080
- MSI Gaming RTX 3080
- ZOTAC RTX 3080 Trinity
- EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming
- EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Gaming
- EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming
- EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Gaming
- EVGA TX 3080 XC3 Black Gaming
- Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC
- Gigabyte RTX 3080 Eagle OC
- PNY RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB
- PNY RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Models (Newegg)
- ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 3080 OC
- ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC Edition ($749.99 US)
- ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080 (699.99 US)
- MSI RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio ($759.99 US)
- MSI RTX 3080 Ventus 3X OC ($739.99 US)
- MSI RTX 3080 Ventus 3X ($699.99 US)
- ZOTAC RTX 3080 Trinity ($699.99 US)
- EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming ($769.99 US)
- EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Gaming
- EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming
- EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Gaming ($749.99 US)
- EVGA TX 3080 XC3 Black Gaming ($729.99 US)
- Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC ($749.99 US)
- Gigabyte RTX 3080 Eagle OC ($699.99 US)
- PNY RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB
- PNY RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Models (OCUK)
- ASUS RTX 3080 ROG STRIX Gaming OC 10 GB - £848.99
- AORUS RTX 3080 Xtreme 10 GB - £799.99
- AORUS RTX 3080 Master 10 GB - £829.99
- MSI RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio 10 GB - £749.99
- ASUS RTX 3080 TUF Gaming OC 10 GB - £698.99
- Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10 GB - £689.99
- MSI RTX 3080 Ventus 3X OC 10 GB - £679.99
- Inno3D RTX 3080 iChill X4 10 GB - £679.99
- EVGA RTX 3080 ICX3 10 GB - £659.99
- Palit RTX 3080 Gaming PRO OC - £659.99
- Inno3D RTX 3080 iChill X3 10 GB - £659.99
- Inno3D RTX 3080 Twin X2 10 GB - £649.99
- ZOTAC RTX 3080 Trinity 10 GB - £649.99
- ASUS RTX 3080 TUF Gaming 10 GB - £649.99
- Gigabyte RTX 3080 Eagle OC 10 GB - £649.99
- KFA2 RTX 3080 SG 10 GB - £649.99
- Palit RTX 3080 Gaming PRO 10 GB - £639.99
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Specifications
The RTX 3080 features some insane specifications such as 68 SM units which results in a total of 8704 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. Other specifications include 272 TMUs, 272 Tensor Cores, 96 ROPs, and 68 RT cores. The card has a base clock of 1440 MHz and a boost clock of 1710 MHz with a TDP of 320W.
In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 10 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 320-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 760 Gbps.
NVIDIA Releases GeForce Game Ready 456.38 WHQL Drivers For RTX 3080 & RTX 3090
NVIDIA has also released its latest GeForce Game Ready 456.38 WHQL drivers for the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards which can now be downloaded at this link.
The highlights of the drivers are listed below:
Game Ready for Fortnite RTX
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Fortnite’s dramatic new update which adds raytraced effects, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and a custom RTX map. In addition, this release also
provides optimal day-1 support for Halo 3: ODST and Mafia: The Definitive Edition.
Gaming Technology
- Includes support for GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs
- GeForce Experience Automatic Performance Tuning for GeForce RTX 30-series and RTX 20- series
- GeForce Experience in-game performance monitoring for GeForce GTX 600 series and above
- ShadowPlay gameplay recording now supports HDR on GTX 900-series and above (RTX 3090 can capture 8K 30fps HDR)
- NVIDIA Broadcast app with AI-powered noise removal and virtual background 5 New G-SYNC Compatible Monitors
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|4864
|5888
|8704
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|272 / 96
|TBA
|Tensor / RT Cores
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|272 / 68
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|1500 MHz
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|1730 MHz
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|20 TFLOPs
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|40 TFLOPs
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|163 TOPs
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|8 GB GDDR6
|8/16 GB GDDR6
|10/20 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TDP
|180W?
|220W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$399 US?
|$499 US
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|October 2020
|15th October
|17th September
|24th September
Products mentioned in this post
USD 999.94
USD 1199.95
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter