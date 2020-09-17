NVIDIA has officially launched its flagship Ampere graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 3080. The RTX 30 series flagship is now available for consumers to purchase worldwide and get an amazing level of performance that is much faster than the RTX 2080 Ti for less than half the price.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Flagship Graphics Card Now Available, Starting at $699 US - Pascal Users, It's Time To Upgrade!

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card is the flagship in the Ampere lineup and can now be purchased at your local retail outlets. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $699 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3080 will feature a price of $699 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer. For those who missed the train, we published a ton of performance metrics for the Founders Edition variant yesterday in our own review which you can check out over here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB “Ampere” Graphics Card Review

Our very own, Keith May, concluded that the GeForce RTX 3080 is not only a great upgrade from an older GeForce RTX 1080 Ti graphics card but even RTX 2080 Ti users will benefit by upgrading to the new flagship. If RTX 3080 is still not the performance they are looking for, then NVIDIA's $1499 US halo product, the GeForce RTX 3090, is also planned for release on 24th September and we'll have a review ready for that too.

If you've been holding out like so many with a 1080Ti you might have just found your price equivalent upgrade. Even if you have an RTX 2080 TI could see the benefit of upgrading as well if you feel you need quite the boost anyway. Ampere delivers and it's quite easy to see why NVIDIA was so AMP'd. - Wccftech GeForce RTX 3080 Review

There are several ways to buy a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. If you're looking to purchase the Founders Edition graphics card, then you can head over to NVIDIA's GeForce Shop webpage which is listed below:

If you're looking for a custom variant, then we'll be posting links for various AIB custom cards from various retailers once they go live in a few minutes.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3080 features some insane specifications such as 68 SM units which results in a total of 8704 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. Other specifications include 272 TMUs, 272 Tensor Cores, 96 ROPs, and 68 RT cores. The card has a base clock of 1440 MHz and a boost clock of 1710 MHz with a TDP of 320W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ethereum Crypto Mining Performance Leaks Out, Up To 93 MH/s When Overclocked

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 10 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 320-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 760 Gbps.

NVIDIA Releases GeForce Game Ready 456.38 WHQL Drivers For RTX 3080 & RTX 3090

NVIDIA has also released its latest GeForce Game Ready 456.38 WHQL drivers for the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards which can now be downloaded at this link.

The highlights of the drivers are listed below:

Game Ready for Fortnite RTX

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Fortnite’s dramatic new update which adds raytraced effects, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and a custom RTX map. In addition, this release also

provides optimal day-1 support for Halo 3: ODST and Mafia: The Definitive Edition.

Gaming Technology

Includes support for GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs

GeForce Experience Automatic Performance Tuning for GeForce RTX 30-series and RTX 20- series

GeForce Experience in-game performance monitoring for GeForce GTX 600 series and above

ShadowPlay gameplay recording now supports HDR on GTX 900-series and above (RTX 3090 can capture 8K 30fps HDR)

NVIDIA Broadcast app with AI-powered noise removal and virtual background 5 New G-SYNC Compatible Monitors

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA 272 / 96 TBA Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8/16 GB GDDR6 10/20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TDP 180W? 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) October 2020 15th October 17th September 24th September