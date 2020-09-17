  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Now Available – Starting at $699 US, Here’s Where You Can Buy The Latest Flagship

By
1 hour ago
Submit

NVIDIA has officially launched its flagship Ampere graphics cards, the GeForce RTX 3080. The RTX 30 series flagship is now available for consumers to purchase worldwide and get an amazing level of performance that is much faster than the RTX 2080 Ti for less than half the price.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Flagship Graphics Card Now Available, Starting at $699 US - Pascal Users, It's Time To Upgrade!

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card is the flagship in the Ampere lineup and can now be purchased at your local retail outlets. The reference Founders Edition variant will cost $699 US. The NVIDIA RTX 3080 will feature a price of $699 (MSRP) however custom models will vary depending on their design and the extra horse-power that they have to offer. For those who missed the train, we published a ton of performance metrics for the Founders Edition variant yesterday in our own review which you can check out over here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB “Ampere” Graphics Card Review

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card -Here's Where To Buy

Our very own, Keith May, concluded that the GeForce RTX 3080 is not only a great upgrade from an older GeForce RTX 1080 Ti graphics card but even RTX 2080 Ti users will benefit by upgrading to the new flagship. If RTX 3080 is still not the performance they are looking for, then NVIDIA's $1499 US halo product, the GeForce RTX 3090, is also planned for release on 24th September and we'll have a review ready for that too.

If you've been holding out like so many with a 1080Ti you might have just found your price equivalent upgrade. Even if you have an RTX 2080 TI could see the benefit of upgrading as well if you feel you need quite the boost anyway. Ampere delivers and it's quite easy to see why NVIDIA was so AMP'd. - Wccftech GeForce RTX 3080 Review

There are several ways to buy a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. If you're looking to purchase the Founders Edition graphics card, then you can head over to NVIDIA's GeForce Shop webpage which is listed below:

If you're looking for a custom variant, then we'll be posting links for various AIB custom cards from various retailers once they go live in a few minutes.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Models (Amazon)

  • ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC Edition
  • ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080
  • MSI Gaming RTX 3080
  • ZOTAC RTX 3080 Trinity
  • EVGA RTX 3080 FTW3 Ultra Gaming
  • EVGA  RTX 3080 FTW3 Gaming
  • EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Ultra Gaming
  • EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Gaming
  • EVGA TX 3080 XC3 Black Gaming
  • Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC
  • Gigabyte RTX 3080 Eagle OC
  • PNY RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB
  • PNY RTX 3080 XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Models (Newegg)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Models (OCUK)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Graphics Card Specifications

The RTX 3080 features some insane specifications such as 68 SM units which results in a total of 8704 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, the card also comes packed with next-gen RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. Other specifications include 272 TMUs, 272 Tensor Cores, 96 ROPs, and 68 RT cores. The card has a base clock of 1440 MHz and a boost clock of 1710 MHz with a TDP of 320W.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ethereum Crypto Mining Performance Leaks Out, Up To 93 MH/s When Overclocked

In terms of memory, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 comes packed with 10 GB of memory and that too the next-generation GDDR6X design. With Micron's latest and greatest graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. That along with a bus interface of 320-bit will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 760 Gbps.

NVIDIA Releases GeForce Game Ready 456.38 WHQL Drivers For RTX 3080 & RTX 3090

NVIDIA has also released its latest GeForce Game Ready 456.38 WHQL drivers for the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards which can now be downloaded at this link.

The highlights of the drivers are listed below:

Game Ready for Fortnite RTX

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Fortnite’s dramatic new update which adds raytraced effects, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and a custom RTX map. In addition, this release also
provides optimal day-1 support for Halo 3: ODST and Mafia: The Definitive Edition.

Gaming Technology

  • Includes support for GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs
  • GeForce Experience Automatic Performance Tuning for GeForce RTX 30-series and RTX 20- series
  • GeForce Experience in-game performance monitoring for GeForce GTX 600 series and above
  • ShadowPlay gameplay recording now supports HDR on GTX 900-series and above (RTX 3090 can capture 8K 30fps HDR)
  • NVIDIA Broadcast app with AI-powered noise removal and virtual background 5 New G-SYNC Compatible Monitors

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores48645888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBA272 / 96TBA
Tensor / RT Cores152 / 38184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82
Base ClockTBA1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBA1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBA20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBA40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8 GB GDDR68/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP180W?220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$399 US?$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)October 202015th October17th September24th September
Which NVIDIA GeForce 'Ampere' GPU are you waiting for the most?
View Results

Products mentioned in this post

RTX 2080
RTX 2080
USD 999.94
 RTX 2080 Ti
RTX 2080 Ti
USD 1199.95

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related