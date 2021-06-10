NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Now Available, Here’s Where To Buy The Full Gaming ‘Ampere GA104’ Graphics Card

NVIDIA has officially launched the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB graphics card which enters the retail segment as the best 1440p gaming card. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has an MSRP of $599 US but given the current market situation, don't expect it below $1000 US. We will be providing links to retail outlets where the graphics card can be bought.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 'Full Ampere GA104' Graphics Card Now Available, Here's Where To Buy

In our Founders Edition and Custom model reviews of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, we found it to offer 10% better performance over the RTX 3070 with its full Ampere GA104 GPU core and GDDR6X memory. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti might be faster than the GeForce RTX 3070 but going by MSRP, you are paying more than 20% for a 10-15% performance gain. This makes the Ti slightly underwhelming and you rather just get an RTX 3080 (at MSRP) which has higher memory capacity and more performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Review – Full Fat GA104

NVIDIA’s new flagship gaming GPU is here, the @NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Get ultra performance with it’s Ampere architecture, enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, streaming multiprocessors, and G6X memory. Available on Newegg Shuffle at 6am PT ► https://t.co/73JM8jY3lA pic.twitter.com/cZ0jAH8okk — Newegg (@Newegg) June 3, 2021

The RTX 3070 Ti being a fresh launch could see better stock and LHR would mean that it will land in the hands of gamers than miners. Following are a few links where you could find the RTX 3070 Ti for purchase:

Following are retail links from the UK and EU:

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is designed to be a 1440p gaming solution and as such, it rocks the full GA104 GPU core based on Samsung's 8nm process node. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is a bigger upgrade over its non-Ti brother than the RTX 3080 Ti, offering both increase cores and a faster VRAM configuration. Following are the specifications.

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X 8 GB Graphics Card Review – Full GA104 With GDDR6X Memory

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Card Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand is going to feature the GA104-400-A1 GPU. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will utilize the PG141-SKU10 board. The Ampere GPU will feature 6144 CUDA cores or 48 SMs. These are 4% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 & around 30% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080. The card features clock speeds of 1580 MHz base & 1770 MHz boost.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will also feature 8 GB GDDR6X memory and what's important here is the fact that NVIDIA is utilizing the higher-grade GDDR6X chips rather than the standard GDDR6 modules featured on the existing GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will end up close to the RTX 3080 with a TGP of 290W considering the increased cores & the newer memory modules. The card will retain a 256-bit bus interface and pin speeds will be rated at 19 Gbps like the GeForce RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected to launch by the start of June for an MSRP of around $599 US. As for design, the graphics card is rocking a slightly updated Founders Edition cooler. The standard RTX 3070 comes with a single 8-pin connector while the RTX 3070 Ti rocks a 12-pin micro-fit power interface and also a brand new PCB design which is similar to the irregular PCB designs featured on the RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090.

The graphics card also features a flow-through design vs the dual-fan cooler on the non-Ti variant. Display outputs include the standard 1 HDMI 2.1 & triple DP 2.0 interfaces. For those of you who're getting the card, NVIDIA has released its latest GeForce 466.77 WHQL drivers which offer support for the RTX 3070 Ti along with various bug fixes and added support for RTX features in AAA games. You can download the drivers from here.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Product Gallery & PCB Shots:









NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Custom Models:











































NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: