NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Now Available, Here’s Where To Buy The Full Gaming ‘Ampere GA104’ Graphics Card
NVIDIA has officially launched the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB graphics card which enters the retail segment as the best 1440p gaming card. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti has an MSRP of $599 US but given the current market situation, don't expect it below $1000 US. We will be providing links to retail outlets where the graphics card can be bought.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 'Full Ampere GA104' Graphics Card Now Available, Here's Where To Buy
In our Founders Edition and Custom model reviews of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, we found it to offer 10% better performance over the RTX 3070 with its full Ampere GA104 GPU core and GDDR6X memory. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti might be faster than the GeForce RTX 3070 but going by MSRP, you are paying more than 20% for a 10-15% performance gain. This makes the Ti slightly underwhelming and you rather just get an RTX 3080 (at MSRP) which has higher memory capacity and more performance.
NVIDIA’s new flagship gaming GPU is here, the @NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Get ultra performance with it’s Ampere architecture, enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, streaming multiprocessors, and G6X memory.
Available on Newegg Shuffle at 6am PT ► https://t.co/73JM8jY3lA pic.twitter.com/cZ0jAH8okk
— Newegg (@Newegg) June 3, 2021
The RTX 3070 Ti being a fresh launch could see better stock and LHR would mean that it will land in the hands of gamers than miners. Following are a few links where you could find the RTX 3070 Ti for purchase:
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition - $599.99 US (BestBuy)
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti TUF Gaming - $949.99 US (BestBuy)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Eagle - $599.99 US (Newegg)
- ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Trinity - $599.99 US (Newegg)
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 3X - $599.99 US (Newegg)
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti XC3 - $599.99 US (Newegg)
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti TUF Gaming - $599.99 US (Newegg)
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti XC3 Ultra - $699.99 US (Newegg)
- EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti FTW3 Ultra - $799.99 US (Newegg)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Eagle OC - $799.99 US (Newegg)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming OC - $849.99 US (Newegg)
- ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP HOLO - $899.99 US (Newegg)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Vision OC - $899.99 US (Newegg)
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 3X OC - $929.99 US (Newegg)
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti TUF Gaming OC - $949.99 US (Newegg)
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming X Trio - $979.99 US (Newegg)
- Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AORUS Master - $979.99 US (Newegg)
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ROG STRIX OC - $999.99 US (Newegg)
Following are retail links from the UK and EU:
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ROG STRIX OC (SCAN)
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ROG STRIX (SCAN)
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ROG STRIX OC (EBuyer)
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ROG STRIX (EBuyer)
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 3X - £529.99 (CCL)
- ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo - TBA (OCUK)
- ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Trinity - TBA (OCUK)
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti TUF Gaming OC (Aria)
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ROG STRIX (Aria)
- ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti ROG STRIX OC (Aria)
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti SUPRIM X (Aria)
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Gaming X Trio (Aria)
- MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 3X OC (Aria)
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is designed to be a 1440p gaming solution and as such, it rocks the full GA104 GPU core based on Samsung's 8nm process node. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is a bigger upgrade over its non-Ti brother than the RTX 3080 Ti, offering both increase cores and a faster VRAM configuration. Following are the specifications.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Graphics Card Specifications
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on the other hand is going to feature the GA104-400-A1 GPU. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will utilize the PG141-SKU10 board. The Ampere GPU will feature 6144 CUDA cores or 48 SMs. These are 4% more CUDA cores than the GeForce RTX 3070 & around 30% lower cores than the GeForce RTX 3080. The card features clock speeds of 1580 MHz base & 1770 MHz boost.
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will also feature 8 GB GDDR6X memory and what's important here is the fact that NVIDIA is utilizing the higher-grade GDDR6X chips rather than the standard GDDR6 modules featured on the existing GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will end up close to the RTX 3080 with a TGP of 290W considering the increased cores & the newer memory modules. The card will retain a 256-bit bus interface and pin speeds will be rated at 19 Gbps like the GeForce RTX 3080 and the RTX 3080 Ti.
The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is expected to launch by the start of June for an MSRP of around $599 US. As for design, the graphics card is rocking a slightly updated Founders Edition cooler. The standard RTX 3070 comes with a single 8-pin connector while the RTX 3070 Ti rocks a 12-pin micro-fit power interface and also a brand new PCB design which is similar to the irregular PCB designs featured on the RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090.
The graphics card also features a flow-through design vs the dual-fan cooler on the non-Ti variant. Display outputs include the standard 1 HDMI 2.1 & triple DP 2.0 interfaces. For those of you who're getting the card, NVIDIA has released its latest GeForce 466.77 WHQL drivers which offer support for the RTX 3070 Ti along with various bug fixes and added support for RTX features in AAA games. You can download the drivers from here.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Product Gallery & PCB Shots:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Custom Models:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA107
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|Transistors
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|2048?
|2560?
|3584
|4864
|5888
|6144?
|8704
|10240
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|64 / 40
|80 / 48
|112 / 64
|152 / 80
|184 / 96
|192/ 104?
|272 / 96
|320 / 112
|328 / 112
|Tensor / RT Cores
|64 / 16
|80 / 20
|112 / 28
|152 / 38
|184 / 46
|192/ 48?
|272 / 68
|320 / 80
|328 / 82
|Base Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1320 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|1365 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|1780 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1730 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|TBA
|TBA
|12.7 TFLOPs
|16.2 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|25.4 TFLOPs
|32.4 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|101 TOPs
|129.6 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|4 GB GDDR6?
|4 GB GDDR6?
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|8-16 GB GDDR6X?
|10 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|TBA
|TBA
|15 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|TBA
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|TBA
|TBA
|360 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|TBA
|760 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TGP
|~75W
|~100W
|170W
|200W
|220W
|290W
|320W
|350W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$149?
|$199?
|$329
|$399 US
|$499 US
|$599 US?
|$699 US
|$1199
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|2021?
|2021?
|February 2021
|December 2020
|29th October 2020
|10th June 2021
|17th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|24th September 2020
Products mentioned in this post
USD 1399.98
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter