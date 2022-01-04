MSI Shows off Its Powerful Gaming & Creator Lineup at CES 2022: Stealth, Raider, Crosshair, Pulse, Creator Series With Intel Alder Lake & NVIDIA RTX 30 ‘Ti’ Series

MSI has introduced its next-gen gaming and creator series laptops powered by Intel's Alder Lake CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'Ti' GPUs.

MSI 2022 Stealth, Raider, Crosshair, Pulse, Creator 2022 Series Laptops Displayed at CES, Feature Intel Alder Lake CPUs & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'Ti' GPUs

Press Release: MSI, a world-leading gaming and business computing brand, has launched the MSIology: Gameverse virtual event announcing its latest gaming and content creation laptops. The event is available to stream now.

The new lineup features the latest 12th Gen Intel H series processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, and MSI-exclusive thermal solutions, which boosts performance to a whole new level. MSI not only just released the highest-performance laptop in the market but also delivered a series of Meta-Ready laptops to connect users to the Metaverse.



























The new MSI laptops boasting the Meta-ready logo are equipped with Intel Core i7 or above processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 3070 Laptop GPUs or above, for anyone who’d like to experience Metaverse-compatible performance.

Hardware & Software Changes:

Phase-Change Liquid Metal Pad: The Secret to MSI’s High Performance

MSI proudly announces brand-new exclusive cooling technology: the Phase-Change Liquid Metal Pad. When the computer’s heat reaches 58° Celsius (136° F), the Phase-Change Liquid Metal Pad melts and fills the space between the CPU and the thermal block. This phase transition makes the heat transfer more efficient and reliable than traditional thermal pastes and liquid metal solutions. With this new innovative cooling technology, the overall performance increases up to 10%.

The GPUs of the Future

NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptops are based on the revolutionary Ampere architecture, with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing and 3rd generation Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI.











The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU brings the flagship 80 Ti class of GPUs to laptops for the first time. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

Additionally, the new 4th generation of Max-Q Technologies, with CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0, further enhance efficiency, performance, and battery life.

Brand New MSI Center AI Technology

Not solely focused on hardware performance, MSI also worked on intelligent technologies for a smoother experience. The latest MSI Center now provides AI modes. The new “Smart Auto” feature will detect which situation you’re in, and automatically adjust the system into different modes, resulting in the best experience for your laptop. The “Ambient Silent AI” feature will dynamically balance fan speed based on the surrounding noise and give the highest possible performance while still keeping the laptop quiet.

New & Updated Laptops:

Unleash New Gaming Power

The new gaming laptop lineup features a significant performance improvement over previous models, including up to 30%~45% increase in CPU performance. MSI also brought its signature innovative technologies to the thermal solution, with the exclusive Phase Change Liquid Metal Pad. As efficient as liquid metal but safer and more reliable, Phase Change Liquid Metal Pad allows users to fully unleash the power of the new 12th Gen Intel Processors.

Sleek & Sophisticated – GS77/66 Stealth

The award-winning Stealth GS series is a lightweight powerful laptop for enthusiastic gaming and professional use. GS77 comes with a new “core black” color and a new, more durable, zinc alloy hinge. At less than 0.83” (21mm) for Z height, MSI managed to enlarge the touchpad and keycap size for a precise and comfortable typing experience.

It is also equipped with 6 speakers for crisp treble and powerful bass. Business gamers will benefit from the webcam lock switch and support of up to 100W PD charging for better security and mobility.































Ultimate Powerhouse – Raider GE76/66

MSI Raider GE series is a real eye-catcher and keeps the panoramic aurora lighting which creates an alluring sci-fi ambiance. The performance, however, is even more astonishing; with the innovative thermal design by MSI, the Raider GE series can reach up to a total of 220W via MSI OverBoost. The Phase Change Liquid Metal Pad increases 10% of performance, and with displays of up to 4K and Discrete Graphic Mode, gamers will have a fast and smooth experience with the MSI Raider Series.

*Phase-Change Liquid Metal Pad only available for Raider GE series and Stealth GS77 with Intel® Core™ i9 processor on configuration for maximized performance.

















































Born for Performance – Vector GP76/66

The Vector GP Series represents a new way of thinking about computing; the name “Vector” was born from users’ experiences in gaming, engineering, and scientific computing. The newly crowned Vector GP series features MSI-exclusive Cooler Boost 5 Technology and performance that can reach up to 210W.

















































































Rainbow Six Extraction Edition – Crosshair 15

Crosshair GL series is a collaboration between MSI and Ubisoft. The futuristic design featuring exclusive sci-fi elements is inspired by the tension and unsettling mood of gameplay. It is equipped with Intel® CoreTM i9 processors and Cooler Boost 5 Technology, and the graphic performance is at its maximized level, allowing the Crosshair 15 to stand its mid-tier competitors. Crosshair GL Series comes in three variants: Crosshair 15, Crosshair 17, and the limited-edition Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition that comes with an exclusive bundle pack.















































Pulsating Power– Pulse GL76/66

The MSI Pulse GL76/66 keeps the image designed by Maarten Verhoeven - the titanium power armor inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army to enhance agility and flexibility - but adds Cooler Boost 5 that increases 15% airflow with a 33% reduction in wall thickness.

Sharpen Your Game - Sword 17/15, Katana GF76/66

The MSI Sword series has a new knight image with the magical immortal force, “Dragon Power”, wielding an enchanted immortal sword of victory. This knight character is created by Justin Goby Fields, a famous concept artist from the United States. Both Sword and Katana series are set for gamers with a comfortable key journey at 1.7mm and the Cooler Boost 5 Cooling system.

Bigger and Better Content Creation Machines

MSI’s new Creator series is now a bigger family with panels up to 17 inches, and the CPU performance is improved by 45% with the new Vapor Chamber Cooler. MSI also added in new features specifically for creators, such as touch support for MSI Pen, Calman verified True Pixel Display, and collaboration with DTS for rich, immersive surround sound effects.

































































































New Ways to Create - Creator Z17, Creator Z16P, and Creator M16

The Creator Z17 is the world’s first 17-inch laptop to support pen touch, and with a 16:10 screen with thin-bezel design and True Color Technology, the perfect companion for creators. The Creator Z16P has an extra 20% performance boost with Vapor Chamber Cooler, which generates 76% more cooling area, 65% more airflow, and decreases 2°C on surface temperature. With the competitive performance and the CNC-milled aluminum chassis, the Creator Z Series laptops are Studio Laptops for creators, inquisitive professionals, or consumers looking for high-quality, premium products.

The Creator M16 is a more portable and stylish choice for students or creators with the need for powerful performance. It features QHD+ True Pixel displays with a 180° lay-flat screen and an ultra-light and slim aluminum chassis.



















































Appendix – Specifications (You can also find the full specs and pricing in the pictures below by clicking on them to view the high-res images).





Model Name Stealth GS77 Stealth GStealth GS66S66 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Memory DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)

17.3" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel

17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel 15.6" UHD (3840x2160), 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel(Optional)

15.6" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel

15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio 2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready The Duo Wave speaker designed by Dynaudio system(2x 2W speakers)

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging),

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging),

2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging),

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging),

2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Communication Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100G (up to 2.5 GbE) Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam / Microphone IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) / Quadruple Microphone Sensor Fingerprint Reader / Ambient Light Sensor Fingerprint Reader Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 240W Slim adapter Dimension 15.65"(W)x 11.16"(D)x 0.79"(H) 14.17"(W)x9.65"(D)x0.71"(H) Weight 5.7 lbs 4.63 lbs * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name Raider GE76 Raider GERaider GE66 66 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Memory DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17.3" UHD (3840x2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional)

17.3" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel

17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel 15.6" UHD (3840x2160), 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel(Optional)

15.6” QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel

15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Laptop GPU Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio The Duo Wave Woofers + Speakers designed by Dynaudio system

(2 x 1W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers)

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance

Hi-Res Audio ready The Duo Wave speakers design by Dynaudio system (2x 2W speakers)

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C,

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Card Reader 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP

1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Communication Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100G (up to 2.5 GbE) Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam FHD type (30fps@1080p) Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 330W(12UHS) / 280W (12UH / 12UGS) 280W Dimension 15.63"(W)x 11.18"(D)x 1.02"(H) 14.09"(W)x 10.51"(D)x 0.92"(H) Weight 8.8 lbs 7.25 lbs * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name Vector GP76 Vector GP66VeVector GP66 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17.3" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel

17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel

15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance

Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP

3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A Video Output 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x HDMI (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 65Whr Power Adapter Up to 280W Dimension 15.63"(W)x 11.18"(D)x 1.02"(H) 14.09"(W)x 10.51"(D)x 0.92"(H) Weight 7.65 lbs 5.25 lbs * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name CROSSHAIR 17 CROSSHAIR CROSSHAIR 1515 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Display 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel

15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B12UGSZ) Keyboard Spectrum Backlight Gaming Keyboard Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Output 1x HDMI (4K@60Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr (B12UGSZ / B12UGZ) 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr (B12UEZ) Power Adapter 240W Dimension 15.68"(W)x10.76"(D)x1.07"(H) 14.13"(W)x10.20"(D)x1.06"(H) Weight 5.73 lbs 5.07 lbs * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 15.6" QHD (2560x1440), 165 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional) Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Keyboard Spectrum Backlight Gaming Keyboard Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Output 1x HDMI (4K@60Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr (B12UGZ) 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr (B12UEZ) Power Adapter 240W Dimension 14.13"(W)x10.20"(D)x1.06"(H) Weight 5.07 lbs * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name Pulse GL76 Pulse GL66 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional) 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Keyboard RGB Backlight Gaming Keyboard Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Output 1x HDMI (4K@60Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet

Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201

Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr (12UGK) 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr (12UEK) Power Adapter 240W 240W Dimension 15.67"(W)x10.75"(D)x0.95"(H) 14.13"(W)x10.20"(D)x0.94"(H) Weight 5.73 lbs 4.96 lbs * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name SWORD 15 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12700H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Keyboard Blue Backlit Gaming Keyboard Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Output 1x HDMI (4K@60Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Battery 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr Dimension 14.13"(W)x10.20"(D)x0.98"(H) Weight 4.96 lbs * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name KATANA GF76 KATANAKATANA GF66 GF66 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12700H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17.3" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Keyboard Red Backlit Gaming Keyboard Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers

1 x Audio combo jack

Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer

Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Output 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Battery 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr Power Adapter 240W (12UGS / 12UG / 12UE) / 180W (12UD / 12UC) Dimension 15.67"(W)x10.75"(D)x0.99"(H) 14.13"(W)x10.20"(D)x0.98"(H) Weight 5.73 lbs 4.96 lbs * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name Creator Z17 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Display 17" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 Memory DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB Webcam / Microphone IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) / Quadruple Microphone Keyboard Per-Key RGB keyboard by SteelSeries Sensor Fingerprint Reader/Ambient Light Sensor Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 Audio 4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system 1 × Audio combo jack I/O Port 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader 1 x DC-in Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr 240W adaptor Weight/Dimension 5.49 lbs 15.04"(W)x10.24"(D)x0.75"(H) * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name Creator Z16P Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 165Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel, Support MSI Pen Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 Memory DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB Webcam / Microphone IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) / Quadruple Microphone Keyboard Per-Key RGB keyboard by SteelSeries Sensor Fingerprint Reader/Ambient Light Sensor Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 Audio 4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system 1 × Audio combo jack I/O Port 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C/ DP 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader 1 x DC-in Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr 240W adaptor Weight/Dimension 5.27 lbs 14.13"(W)x10.08"(D)x0.75"(H) * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name Creator Z16 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12700H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Display 16" QHD+ (2560x1600), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional) Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 Memory DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB Webcam IR HD type (30fps@720p) Input MiniLED Per-Key RGB keyboard by SteelSeries Fingerprint Reader Communication Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 Audio 4 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system 1 × Audio combo jack I/O Port 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x microSD Card Reader 1 × DC-in Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr 180W Slim adaptor Weight/Dimension 5.07 lbs 14.13"(W)x10.08"(H)x0.64"(D) * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.