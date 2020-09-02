NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card has been confirmed in a listing by Lenovo for its Legion T7 gaming desktop PCs. The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti slots right between the GeForce RTX 3070 and the GeForce RTX 3080 but the main difference that the card features is its huge memory size compared to the other two models.

You might remember that there were rumors about NVIDIA offering its GeForce RTX 30 series line in both the standard and doubled VRAM flavors. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti seems to be one of those designs which features double the VRAM of the GeForce RTX 3070. The card is equipped with a total of 16 GB GDDR6 memory which should run at the same speeds of 16 Gbps alongside a 256-bit bus interface. That should lead to a total of 512 GB/s of bandwidth.

The Lenovo Legion T7 '34IMZ5' Desktop PC was unveiled yesterday and has been listed with a range of configurations that include the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti &, GeForce RTX 3070. There aren't any additional specifications provided in the listing shots which have been posted by Videocardz but based on previous information, the card should feature an unlocked GA104 GPU with 6144 CUDA Cores that should put it a good bit ahead of the GeForce 2080 Ti.

Now the main question is whether this card is coming to the DIY segment or will it be kept only for the OEM segment. Currently, NVIDIA has announced no GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards on its own and Lenovo is the only OEM partner that has listed such a card. It is possible that the card had existed at some point but NVIDIA changed plans at the very last minute to exclude it from the launch lineup. We may get to see doubled VRAM offerings as space is there for additional & faster models in the RTX 30 series lineup but for now, the DIY market should only expect the three cards that got announced yesterday.

With that said, the Lenovo Legion T7 series Gaming PCs offer a range of options to select from such as Intel's 10th Gen Core i9 and Core i7 processors and graphics cards up to the GeForce RTX 3080 which should make for a powerful gaming setup. Lenovo has set the launch date for its Legion T7 series for late September or early next month. We will keep you posted as we hear more on higher VRAM NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series cards.