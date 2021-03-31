Earlier this month, Russian modder, VIK-on, managed to mod his NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB graphics card with 16 GB GDDR6 memory. The card was shown performing well & even delivered noticeable performance uplifts in synthetic benchmarks but now we have proper gaming tests of the same card done by another Russian YouTuber, Pro Hi-Tech (via Videocardz).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 16 GB Modded Graphics Card Benchmarked in Games, More Stable Gaming at Higher Resolutions

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 16 GB modded graphics card used by the YouTuber is the same one that was modded by VIK-on & was borrowed by them. The mod isn't something that anyone could do and requires some technical and engineering expertise to make the whole thing work. With the card now in the hands of Pro Hi-Tech, we get to see some performance benchmarks in several AAA gaming titles and see just how much of a performance difference the doubling of memory capacity has to offer.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 with 16 GB would definitely offer better performance at much higher resolutions such as 1440p and 2160p. The card would also be able to handle games with higher-res textures and ultra quality ray tracing much better given that it has twice the VRAM buffer size. The tests show that the average gaming FPS sees a slight uplift but it's really the 0.1% and 1% lows that get the biggest uplift. The 0.1% lows see an FPS boost of up to 90% with 16 GB GDDR6 memory vs 8 GB on the standard RTX 3070 graphics card.

















Some titles also have issues running properly with just 8 GB memory. Watch Dogs Legion is used as an example where the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8 GB would freeze on several occasions and offer a much laggy experience. Move to 16 GB and you instantly see a whole lot of difference. There is minimal lag and freezing when running the game on the dual-capacity upgraded graphics card and that shows the benefits of having higher VRAM allocated to modern gaming titles. We can also take AMD's own slide as a reference which shows that many modern games require greater than 8 GB of VRAM for optimal performance at 1440p.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 does feature lower memory capacity than its competitor, the 12 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT, but overall, the RTX 3070 8 GB variant fares well and even surpass the Radeon RX 6700 XT at 1440p and 4K resolution while offering far better ray-tracing capabilities, lower draw in terms of power and featuring technologies such as NVIDIA's DLSS 2.0.

While the GeForce RTX 3070 16 GB shows improvement over the standard offering, a 16 GB VRAM size would put the RTX 3070 next to an RTX 3080 in terms of pricing due to the cost of GDDR6 ram. As such, NVIDIA is preparing its GeForce RTX 3070 Ti variant in both 8 GB and 16 GB VRAM size but GDDR6X memory which should offer higher bandwidth. The card is expected to launch in May, the same as the RTX 3080 Ti flagship.