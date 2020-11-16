  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Official Performance Benchmarks Leak Out, Faster Than RTX 2080 SUPER in Gaming, Ray Tracing & Creation

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3060, RTX 3050 Graphics Cards

NVIDIA's official GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card performance benchmarks have leaked out by Videocardz. As per the numbers, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti looks to perform better than the Turing based GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER in all regards which would make it a pretty nice 1080p and even 1440p gaming option.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Official Gaming Performance Benchmarks Show It Ahead of The RTX 2080 SUPER

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is going to be the first sub-$500 US graphics card within the RTX 30 series family. It's also going to be the first mainstream performance variant from any two GPU vendors (AMD/NVIDIA) who are currently focused on their higher-end lineups. On paper, the RTX 3060 Ti aims to be a successor to the RTX 2060 SUPER while offering performance on par or faster than the RTX 2080 SUPER.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti's official gaming performance benchmarks have leaked out. (via Videocardz)
In the performance tests which were measured at 1440p resolution on an Intel Core i9-10900K CPU based platform, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti delivered an average 5.5% performance uplift over the RTX 2080 SUPER and an average 43.5% performance uplift over the RTX 2060 SUPER in the trio of AAA titles that were tested. In ray tracing, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti scored a 44.75% performance uplift over the RTX 2060 SUPER and a 9.5% uplift over the RTX 2080 SUPER. The ray-tracing uplift is pretty strong on Ampere GPUs considering they pack the 2nd Gen RT cores and the RTX 3060 Ti in fact packs less RT cores than the RTX 2080 SUPER but still ends up being faster as per the results.

Moving over to content creation and rendering performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti does score a bigger win with a 67.8% uplift over the RTX 2060 SUPER and a 36.3% uplift over the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER. Now, these are definitely some huge gains for the RTX 2060 SUPER successor but we have to wait for actual reviews to validate whether NVIDIA's results match our own.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Card Specifications

The specifications for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti feature the GA104 GPU which confirms that this is the second GPU to feature the said chip. There's no specific variant or SKU number mentioned but previous reports have hinted at the GA104-200 SKU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. The GA104-200 GPU on the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs, clock speeds 1410 MHz base, and 1665 MHz boost. Based on the specs, the card should deliver an effective compute horsepower of 16.2 TFLOPs.

For memory, the graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 memory would be maintained at 1750 MHz or 14 Gbps effective which rounds up a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The pixel and texture fillrate are both reported at 133.2 GPixel/s & 674.3 GTexel/s, respectively. We expect the RTX 3060 Ti to land around $399 US in terms of pricing.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA107Ampere GA106?Ampere GA106?Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-150Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-250Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBATBATBA395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBATBATBA17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores23043584384048645888742487041049610496
TMUs / ROPsTBATBATBA152 / 80184 / 96232 / 80272 / 96328 / 112328 / 112
Tensor / RT CoresTBATBATBA152 / 38184 / 46232 / 58272 / 68328 / 82328 / 82
Base ClockTBATBATBA1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1400 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1700 MHz
FP32 ComputeTBATBATBA16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPsTBATBATBA32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBATBATBATBA163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity4 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?6 GB GDDR6?8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus128-bit192-bit?192-bit?256-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory SpeedTBATBATBA14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
BandwidthTBATBATBA448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP90W?TBATBA180W?220W320W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$149?$199?$299?$399 US?$499 US$599 US?$699 US$899 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)2021?2021?2021?November 2020?29th OctoberQ4 2020?17th SeptemberJanuary 2021?24th September

The NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti is planned for launch on 2nd December and will be available in several custom variants at launch.

