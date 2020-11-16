NVIDIA's official GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card performance benchmarks have leaked out by Videocardz. As per the numbers, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti looks to perform better than the Turing based GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER in all regards which would make it a pretty nice 1080p and even 1440p gaming option.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Official Gaming Performance Benchmarks Show It Ahead of The RTX 2080 SUPER

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is going to be the first sub-$500 US graphics card within the RTX 30 series family. It's also going to be the first mainstream performance variant from any two GPU vendors (AMD/NVIDIA) who are currently focused on their higher-end lineups. On paper, the RTX 3060 Ti aims to be a successor to the RTX 2060 SUPER while offering performance on par or faster than the RTX 2080 SUPER.

Apple’s M1 Chip Beats GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, Radeon RX 560 in Fresh GPU Tests, Opening up New Gaming Possibilities on Macs

In the performance tests which were measured at 1440p resolution on an Intel Core i9-10900K CPU based platform, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti delivered an average 5.5% performance uplift over the RTX 2080 SUPER and an average 43.5% performance uplift over the RTX 2060 SUPER in the trio of AAA titles that were tested. In ray tracing, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti scored a 44.75% performance uplift over the RTX 2060 SUPER and a 9.5% uplift over the RTX 2080 SUPER. The ray-tracing uplift is pretty strong on Ampere GPUs considering they pack the 2nd Gen RT cores and the RTX 3060 Ti in fact packs less RT cores than the RTX 2080 SUPER but still ends up being faster as per the results.

Moving over to content creation and rendering performance, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti does score a bigger win with a 67.8% uplift over the RTX 2060 SUPER and a 36.3% uplift over the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER. Now, these are definitely some huge gains for the RTX 2060 SUPER successor but we have to wait for actual reviews to validate whether NVIDIA's results match our own.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Card Specifications

The specifications for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti feature the GA104 GPU which confirms that this is the second GPU to feature the said chip. There's no specific variant or SKU number mentioned but previous reports have hinted at the GA104-200 SKU for the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. The GA104-200 GPU on the NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti graphics card features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs, clock speeds 1410 MHz base, and 1665 MHz boost. Based on the specs, the card should deliver an effective compute horsepower of 16.2 TFLOPs.

For memory, the graphics card will feature 8 GB of GDDR6 memory which will be running across a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 memory would be maintained at 1750 MHz or 14 Gbps effective which rounds up a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s. The pixel and texture fillrate are both reported at 133.2 GPixel/s & 674.3 GTexel/s, respectively. We expect the RTX 3060 Ti to land around $399 US in terms of pricing.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA107 Ampere GA106? Ampere GA106? Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-250 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBA TBA TBA 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBA TBA TBA 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 2304 3584 3840 4864 5888 7424 8704 10496 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA TBA 152 / 80 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 328 / 112 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores TBA TBA TBA 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 328 / 82 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA TBA TBA 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA TBA TBA 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA TBA TBA TBA 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 4 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 128-bit 192-bit? 192-bit? 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed TBA TBA TBA 14 Gbps 14 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth TBA TBA TBA 448 Gbps 448 Gbps TBA 760 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 90W? TBA TBA 180W? 220W 320W? 320W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $149? $199? $299? $399 US? $499 US $599 US? $699 US $899 US? $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2021? 2021? 2021? November 2020? 29th October Q4 2020? 17th September January 2021? 24th September

The NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti is planned for launch on 2nd December and will be available in several custom variants at launch.