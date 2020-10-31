  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Will Be Announced On November 17th

Oct 31, 2020 11:03 EDT
NVIDIA's upcoming RTX 3060 Ti was confirmed recently with its full specifications getting leaked as well and now it looks like we have a launch date as well. According to MyDrivers.com (via Videocardz), the GA104 based RTX 3060 Ti is going to be launching on the 17th of November. We have also heard the same from our sources (more specifically, this being the embargo lift date) and are therefore not tagging this as a rumor - although Jensen can and probably will move the date around a bit just to mess with the leak scene.

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti will be announced on the 17th of November

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will feature GA104-200 GPU with 4864 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps. The bus width will be 256-bits for a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s of bandwidth. Since the board will require less power, the TBP should be around 200W with the reference design clocking in at around 180W. This is a 5W increase over the RTX 2070 at 175W and in line with how we expect the Samsung node to fair in terms of power efficiency when compared to TSMC's nodes.

Keep in mind that the reason NVIDIA's RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 cards are not scaling linearly in performance is due to bottlenecking by game engines and binaries that are not designed to handle this much amount of cores. We know that the hardware and driver stack scales linearly because of the benchmark performance of these cards in software like vRAY and Octane - which are designed to handle a huge amount of graphics power. This means that as you scale down cores, performance will not scale down linearly. In fact, I fully expect the RTX 3060 Ti to beat the RTX 2080 clock for clock! Assuming slightly less clocks than the RTX 2080 Ti, it should easily trade blows with the former flagship.

The RTX 3060 Ti series of cards has been in the pipeline for a very long time and Videocardz has finally received confirmation of the same.

Here is the full RTX lineup:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti?NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-150Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-250Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
Transistors17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores4864588874248704998410496
TMUs / ROPs152 / 80184 / 96232 / 80272 / 96312 / 104328 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores152 / 38184 / 46232 / 58272 / 68312 / 78328 / 82
Base Clock1410 MHz1500 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1400 MHz
Boost Clock1665 MHz1730 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1700 MHz
FP32 Compute16.2 TFLOPs20 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs32.4 TFLOPs40 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA163 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X?10 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X?24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit320-bit320-bit384-bit384-bit
Memory Speed14 Gbps14 GbpsTBA19 GbpsTBA19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth448 Gbps448 GbpsTBA760 GbpsTBA936 Gbps
TGP180W?220W320W?320W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$399 US?$499 US$599 US?$699 US$899 US?$1499 US
Launch (Availability)November 2020?29th OctoberQ4 2020?17th SeptemberQ4 2020?24th September

AMD just recently launched its Navi 22 series on October 28 and that could be one reason why NVIDIA has decided to launch the Ti-based variant first. With 3080 and 3090 cards still out of stock, gamers are clearly hungry to get their hands on a next-generation GPU. Oh and if you are wondering with what is happening over at NVIDIA then I have some juicy details for you.

See, yields for the initial few batches of the Samsung 8nm node are lower than expected and expensive. The company expects the yields (and therefore prices for wafers) to significantly improve in the coming months. To protect its shareholders, the company has been cautious about its orders of the first few batches and has placed significantly higher volume orders for later batches. This problem was further exacerbated by bots scraping up the entire volume from the get-go. We expect the bulk orders to start hitting before the holiday season (assuming, once again, that miners don't gobble it all up of course).

