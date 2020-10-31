NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Will Be Announced On November 17th

NVIDIA's upcoming RTX 3060 Ti was confirmed recently with its full specifications getting leaked as well and now it looks like we have a launch date as well. According to MyDrivers.com (via Videocardz), the GA104 based RTX 3060 Ti is going to be launching on the 17th of November. We have also heard the same from our sources (more specifically, this being the embargo lift date) and are therefore not tagging this as a rumor - although Jensen can and probably will move the date around a bit just to mess with the leak scene.

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti will be announced on the 17th of November

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will feature GA104-200 GPU with 4864 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps. The bus width will be 256-bits for a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s of bandwidth. Since the board will require less power, the TBP should be around 200W with the reference design clocking in at around 180W. This is a 5W increase over the RTX 2070 at 175W and in line with how we expect the Samsung node to fair in terms of power efficiency when compared to TSMC's nodes.

Keep in mind that the reason NVIDIA's RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 cards are not scaling linearly in performance is due to bottlenecking by game engines and binaries that are not designed to handle this much amount of cores. We know that the hardware and driver stack scales linearly because of the benchmark performance of these cards in software like vRAY and Octane - which are designed to handle a huge amount of graphics power. This means that as you scale down cores, performance will not scale down linearly. In fact, I fully expect the RTX 3060 Ti to beat the RTX 2080 clock for clock! Assuming slightly less clocks than the RTX 2080 Ti, it should easily trade blows with the former flagship.

The RTX 3060 Ti series of cards has been in the pipeline for a very long time and Videocardz has finally received confirmation of the same.

Here is the full RTX lineup:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-250 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 4864 5888 7424 8704 9984 10496 TMUs / ROPs 152 / 80 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 312 / 104 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 312 / 78 328 / 82 Base Clock 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X? 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps TBA 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 448 Gbps 448 Gbps TBA 760 Gbps TBA 936 Gbps TGP 180W? 220W 320W? 320W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $399 US? $499 US $599 US? $699 US $899 US? $1499 US Launch (Availability) November 2020? 29th October Q4 2020? 17th September Q4 2020? 24th September

AMD just recently launched its Navi 22 series on October 28 and that could be one reason why NVIDIA has decided to launch the Ti-based variant first. With 3080 and 3090 cards still out of stock, gamers are clearly hungry to get their hands on a next-generation GPU. Oh and if you are wondering with what is happening over at NVIDIA then I have some juicy details for you.

See, yields for the initial few batches of the Samsung 8nm node are lower than expected and expensive. The company expects the yields (and therefore prices for wafers) to significantly improve in the coming months. To protect its shareholders, the company has been cautious about its orders of the first few batches and has placed significantly higher volume orders for later batches. This problem was further exacerbated by bots scraping up the entire volume from the get-go. We expect the bulk orders to start hitting before the holiday season (assuming, once again, that miners don't gobble it all up of course).