NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Custom Model Prices Unveiled – ASUS Models Start at $489.99, MSI at $484.99 & ZOTAC at $499.99 US

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 custom models have been doing the rounds in the retail channel with some buyers even getting their cards a week prior to launch. Now in their latest exclusive on the RTX 3060 retail availability, Coreteks has leaked out pictures of several custom models along with their final retail pricing which is more expensive than the RTX 3060 Ti's MSRP of $399 US.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 was supposed to launch at $329 US which is a pretty decent price for a graphics card of this caliber. However, it looks like every major retailer is going to throw the MSRP in the trash can and go with their own prices. Do note that both retailers and manufacturers play in to set final prices for these cards based on supply and demand.

Coming to the prices, the cheapest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 custom model that was spotted was the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X which features a dual-fan design. This model has a price tag of $484.99 US. This is followed by the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF Gaming which costs $489.99 US, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 ROG STRIX & ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming, both of which would cost $499.99 US and finally, we have the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming X Trio which is the most expensive variant with a price tag of $514.99 US.

MSI RTX 3060 Gaming X Trio $514.99

MSI RTX 3060 VentusX2 $484.99

Zotac RTX 3060 Gaming $499.99

Asus RTX 3060 ROG Strix $499.99

Asus RTX 3060 TUF Gaming $489.99

Considering the prices are in USD, this is most likely a major US-based retailer though the name is not disclosed. It should also be pointed that there is plenty of stock for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 custom models as seen in the pictures so availability should not be that much of an issue as was the case with the higher-end offerings. Considering that the GeForce RTX 3060 relies on the GA106 GPU which is a more mainstream offering, it should be easier to produce than the GA104 and GA102 GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Card Specifications - GA106 GPU & 12 GB GDDR6 Memory

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card lies the GA106 GPU. The GA106 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA106 GPU is the third gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced.

The new shader core on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is 2.7x faster, the new RT cores are 1.7x faster while the new Tensor cores are up to 2.7x faster than the previous generation Turing GPUs. The 2nd Generation RT core delivers dedicated hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance & features twice the ray/triangles intersection with concurrent RT graphics and compute operations.







For the GeForce RTX 3060, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 28 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 3584 CUDA cores, 112 TMUs. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The graphics card has a TDP of 170W.

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3060 comes packed with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory. The memory runs across a 192-bit bus wide interface and features an effective clock speed of 15.00 Gbps which delivers a cumulative bandwidth of 360 GB/s which is slightly higher bandwidth than the RTX 2060 6 GB model & you also end up with twice the memory while Ampere's brand new compression architecture makes sure that the GPU isn't bandwidth starved.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA106-300 Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBC 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBC 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 3584 4864 5888 8704 10496 TMUs / ROPs 112 / 64 152 / 80 184 / 96 272 / 96 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores 112 / 28 152 / 38 184 / 46 272 / 68 328 / 82 Base Clock 1320 MHz 1410 MHz 1500 MHz 1440 MHz 1400 MHz Boost Clock 1780 MHz 1665 MHz 1730 MHz 1710 MHz 1700 MHz FP32 Compute 13 TFLOPs 16 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs 30 TFLOPs 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 25 TFLOPs 32 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs 58 TFLOPs 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 101 TOPs 192 TOPs 163 TOPs 238 TOPs 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 12 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed 16 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth 384 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 170W 175W 220W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $329 US $399 US $499 US $699 US $1499 US Launch (Availability) 25th February 2021 2nd December 2020 29th October 2020 17th September 2020 24th September 2020

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB graphics card launches on the 25th of February at 6 AM Pacific Time. The graphics card will be positioned against AMD's Radeon RX 6700 6 GB graphics card & will be offering performance close to the RTX 2070 SUPER.