NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Custom Model Prices Unveiled – ASUS Models Start at $489.99, MSI at $484.99 & ZOTAC at $499.99 US

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 custom models have been doing the rounds in the retail channel with some buyers even getting their cards a week prior to launch. Now in their latest exclusive on the RTX 3060 retail availability, Coreteks has leaked out pictures of several custom models along with their final retail pricing which is more expensive than the RTX 3060 Ti's MSRP of $399 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB Graphics Card Custom Models From ASUS, MSI & ZOTAC Leak Out Along With Their Prices, Huge Mark Up Over MSRP

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 was supposed to launch at $329 US which is a pretty decent price for a graphics card of this caliber. However, it looks like every major retailer is going to throw the MSRP in the trash can and go with their own prices. Do note that both retailers and manufacturers play in to set final prices for these cards based on supply and demand.

NVIDIA Says Its Hard To Crack GeForce GPU Mining Hash Rate Limiter, Current Ampere & Turing GPUs Remain Unaffected But Future Gaming Graphics Cards Likely To Get Similar Treatment

Coming to the prices, the cheapest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 custom model that was spotted was the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ventus 2X which features a dual-fan design. This model has a price tag of $484.99 US. This is followed by the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 TUF Gaming which costs $489.99 US, the ASUS GeForce RTX 3060 ROG STRIX & ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming, both of which would cost $499.99 US and finally, we have the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming X Trio which is the most expensive variant with a price tag of $514.99 US.

  • MSI RTX 3060 Gaming X Trio $514.99
  • MSI RTX 3060 VentusX2 $484.99
  • Zotac RTX 3060 Gaming $499.99
  • Asus RTX 3060 ROG Strix $499.99
  • Asus RTX 3060 TUF Gaming $489.99

Considering the prices are in USD, this is most likely a major US-based retailer though the name is not disclosed. It should also be pointed that there is plenty of stock for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 custom models as seen in the pictures so availability should not be that much of an issue as was the case with the higher-end offerings. Considering that the GeForce RTX 3060 relies on the GA106 GPU which is a more mainstream offering, it should be easier to produce than the GA104 and GA102 GPUs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Card Specifications - GA106 GPU & 12 GB GDDR6 Memory

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card lies the GA106 GPU. The GA106 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA106 GPU is the third gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced.

The new shader core on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is 2.7x faster, the new RT cores are 1.7x faster while the new Tensor cores are up to 2.7x faster than the previous generation Turing GPUs. The 2nd Generation RT core delivers dedicated hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance & features twice the ray/triangles intersection with concurrent RT graphics and compute operations.

For the GeForce RTX 3060, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 28 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 3584 CUDA cores, 112 TMUs. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The graphics card has a TDP of 170W.

NVIDIA Announces CMP 30HX, 40HX, 50HX and 90HX GPUs For Mining, Cripples Hash Rate Of RTX 3060

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3060 comes packed with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory. The memory runs across a 192-bit bus wide interface and features an effective clock speed of 15.00 Gbps which delivers a cumulative bandwidth of 360 GB/s which is slightly higher bandwidth than the RTX 2060 6 GB model & you also end up with twice the memory while Ampere's brand new compression architecture makes sure that the GPU isn't bandwidth starved.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBC395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBC17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores358448645888870410496
TMUs / ROPs112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96272 / 96328 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82
Base Clock1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost Clock1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 Compute13 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs25 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs101 TOPs192 TOPs163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus192-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed16 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth384 Gbps448 Gbps448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP170W175W220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$329 US$399 US$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)25th February 20212nd December 202029th October 202017th September 202024th September 2020

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB graphics card launches on the 25th of February at 6 AM Pacific Time. The graphics card will be positioned against AMD's Radeon RX 6700 6 GB graphics card & will be offering performance close to the RTX 2070 SUPER.

