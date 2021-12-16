NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Rumored To Launch In 8 GB & 4 GB Flavors With Ampere GA106 GPU

NVIDIA seems to have changed the specifications of its GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card once again and seemingly offering both 8 GB and 4 GB flavors as reported in the new details by Kopite7kimi.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ampere Powered GPU Now Rumored In Both 8 GB & 4 GB Graphics Card Variants

It looks like there are some major readjustments at work at Intel going on for their upcoming entry-level lineup. The GeForce RTX 3050 series which was rumored since early 2021 is being launched in early 2022 and a lot has changed since the first time we talked about its specifications. According to the latest rumor from reliable leaker, Kopite7kimi (via Videocardz), it looks like NVIDIA has changed the specs once again to enable the 3050 series to compete against Intel's ARC Alchemist DG2-128 & AMD's Navi 24 outings which are launching in Q1 2022 too.

RTX 3050

GA106-150, 2560FP32, 8G

As we have seen on the mobile front, the Ampere GA107 powered GeForce RTX 3050 series won't be that fast compared to the GeForce 16 series cards. To resolve the performance issue, we heard reports that NVIDIA was moving its desktop RTX 3050 series over to the GA106 GPUs versus GA107. Now, it looks like NVIDIA wants to compete in both performance and pricing segments by offering an 8 GB and 4 GB flavor.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 was rumored to feature 3072 cores and 8 GB GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit bus interface but the new specifications point out to different specifications for the 8 GB & 4 GB model. The 8 GB GeForce RTX 3050 is said to feature the GA106-150 GPU with 2560 cores & the 4 GB variant is said to feature the GA106-140 GPU with 2340 cores. That's a huge drop in core count compared to the 3072 core model but it is likely that the higher-end configuration could be a reservation for the RTX 3050 Ti variant.

As for the launch, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 series is expected to debut at CES 2022 during the 4th January press conference. NVIDIA has a range of other products planned for unveiling too such as high-end graphics for desktops and laptops.

