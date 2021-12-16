  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Rumored To Launch In 8 GB & 4 GB Flavors With Ampere GA106 GPU

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA seems to have changed the specifications of its GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card once again and seemingly offering both 8 GB and 4 GB flavors as reported in the new details by Kopite7kimi.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ampere Powered GPU Now Rumored In Both 8 GB & 4 GB Graphics Card Variants

It looks like there are some major readjustments at work at Intel going on for their upcoming entry-level lineup. The GeForce RTX 3050 series which was rumored since early 2021 is being launched in early 2022 and a lot has changed since the first time we talked about its specifications. According to the latest rumor from reliable leaker, Kopite7kimi (via Videocardz), it looks like NVIDIA has changed the specs once again to enable the 3050 series to compete against Intel's ARC Alchemist DG2-128 & AMD's Navi 24 outings which are launching in Q1 2022 too.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB Graphics Card Specs Leak Out – 8960 Cores, 384-bit Bus & 20% Faster Than 3080 In Mining

As we have seen on the mobile front, the Ampere GA107 powered GeForce RTX 3050 series won't be that fast compared to the GeForce 16 series cards. To resolve the performance issue, we heard reports that NVIDIA was moving its desktop RTX 3050 series over to the GA106 GPUs versus GA107. Now, it looks like NVIDIA wants to compete in both performance and pricing segments by offering an 8 GB and 4 GB flavor.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Allegedly Launches on 27th January, Will Feature 8 GB GDDR6 Memory

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 was rumored to feature 3072 cores and 8 GB GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit bus interface but the new specifications point out to different specifications for the 8 GB & 4 GB model. The 8 GB GeForce RTX 3050 is said to feature the GA106-150 GPU with 2560 cores & the 4 GB variant is said to feature the GA106-140 GPU with 2340 cores. That's a huge drop in core count compared to the 3072 core model but it is likely that the higher-end configuration could be a reservation for the RTX 3050 Ti variant.

As for the launch, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 series is expected to debut at CES 2022 during the 4th January press conference. NVIDIA has a range of other products planned for unveiling too such as high-end graphics for desktops and laptops.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 SUPER Graphics Card Specifications (Alleged):

Graphics CardGPU NameSM / CoresMemory CapacityMemory BusTGPPrice (MSRP)
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti?GA102-350?84 / 1075224 GB GDDR6X384-bit~400W$1499 US?
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090GA102-30082 / 1049624 GB GDDR6X384-bit350W$1499 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TIGA102-22580 / 1024012 GB GDDR6X384-bit350W$1199 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER?GA102-22070 / 896012 GB GDDR6X384-bit~320W$699 US?
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080GA102-20068 / 870410 GB GDDR6X320-bit320W$699 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiGA104-40048 / 614416 GB GDDR6X256-bit~290W$599 US?
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiGA104-40048 / 61448 GB GDDR6X256-bit290W$599 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070GA104-30046 / 58888 GB GDDR6256-bit220W$499 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 SUPERGA104?44 / 563212 GB GDDR6X192-bit~200W$399 US?
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiGA104-20038 / 48648 GB GDDR6256-bit200W$399 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060GA106-30028 / 358412 GB GDDR6X192-bit170W$329 US
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 TiGA106-250/200?24 / 3072?8 GB GDDR6128-bit~120W$259 US?
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050GA106-15020 / 2560?8 GB GDDR6128-bit~100W$209 US?
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050GA106-14018 / 2304?4 GB GDDR6128-bit~90W$179 US?
