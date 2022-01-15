NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Custom Model From GALAX Listed Online For Over $400 US, Sold Out Within Hours

Preliminary listings of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics cards have started appearing online & as expected, the card is priced way above its MSRP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Custom Model Graphics Cards Listed Online For A Whooping $400+ US Price & Still Sold Out

A few days ago, it was rumored that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card will have a far better supply than the GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3060 Ti, combined. However, 3rd party sellers, retailers, and distributors, none of them care about MSRP these days. They know they can charge extra and people will still be willing to pay the higher prices for their products. Such is the dire state of the GPU and the overall tech industry at the moment.

This has once again been seen in the latest listing for the custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB model from GALAX. The GALAKURO Gaming 'GG-RTX3050-E8GB/SF' variant, in particular, was spotted listed over at Japan Amazon for a price of 50,138 Japanese Yen which converts to $440 US. While currently, the card is out of stock, a few hours ago, it was up for sale as proven in the screen capture by Momomo_US. However, it looks like the entire stock (unknown amount) was bought up at the mentioned price. It's kind of funny and sad at the same time that this card that was officially going to launch on 27th of January went up for sale two weeks earlier.

And it's not even like this was a high-end variant or a premium design. The GALAKURO Gaming features a standard PCB, non-factory overclock design, and a plastic shroud that features just one fan in the middle. The shroud extends beyond the PCB and there isn't even a backplate while the power is provided through a single 8-pin connector. The card rocks the standard triple DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 interface.















So putting things into perspective, you can expect anywhere from 50% and all the way up to 80% price inflation over the MSRP. This card in particular is 76% more expensive than the MSRP and it looks like most gamers hoping for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB to be available at around $300 US max should just forget about it. NVIDIA has said that shortages are expected to ease by 2H 2022 though this pricing issue doesn't seem like it has much to do with shortages anymore & everyone is just trying to get that extra profit while using 'shortages' as a shield to avoid a major backlash from consumers. It's just like AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, said, 'You can find them, you are just not willing to pay for them'.

Just like the GeForce RTX 3060, the GeForce RTX 3050 will also be featuring the GA106 GPU but a cut-down configuration. The card will feature 20 SM units and 2560 CUDA cores with a TGP of 130 Watts. The entry-level graphics card will also rock 8 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps and will be running across a 128-bit wide bus interface for a total of 224 GB/s bandwidth. The graphics card has an MSRP of $249 US and will launch in several custom flavors on 27th January.







In terms of performance, the GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card will offer over 60 FPS at 1080p in several AAA titles and further extend the performance rating through the use of 2nd Gen RT and new Tensor cores, marking a big leap over the GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

