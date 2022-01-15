  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Custom Model From GALAX Listed Online For Over $400 US, Sold Out Within Hours

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit
First hi-res photos showing the GeForce RTX 3050's GA106-150 GPU Appear Online

Preliminary listings of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics cards have started appearing online & as expected, the card is priced way above its MSRP.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Custom Model Graphics Cards Listed Online For A Whooping $400+ US Price & Still Sold Out

A few days ago, it was rumored that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card will have a far better supply than the GeForce RTX 3060 & RTX 3060 Ti, combined. However, 3rd party sellers, retailers, and distributors, none of them care about MSRP these days. They know they can charge extra and people will still be willing to pay the higher prices for their products. Such is the dire state of the GPU and the overall tech industry at the moment.

NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Custom Models Production Reportedly Halted Amidst BIOS & Design Issues

This has once again been seen in the latest listing for the custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB model from GALAX. The GALAKURO Gaming 'GG-RTX3050-E8GB/SF' variant, in particular, was spotted listed over at Japan Amazon for a price of 50,138 Japanese Yen which converts to $440 US. While currently, the card is out of stock, a few hours ago, it was up for sale as proven in the screen capture by Momomo_US. However, it looks like the entire stock (unknown amount) was bought up at the mentioned price. It's kind of funny and sad at the same time that this card that was officially going to launch on 27th of January went up for sale two weeks earlier.

An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB custom graphics card was listed over at Amazon Japan for over $400 US and sold out within hours. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)
An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB custom graphics card was listed over at Amazon Japan for over $400 US and sold out within hours. (Image Credits: Momomo_US)

And it's not even like this was a high-end variant or a premium design. The GALAKURO Gaming features a standard PCB, non-factory overclock design, and a plastic shroud that features just one fan in the middle. The shroud extends beyond the PCB and there isn't even a backplate while the power is provided through a single 8-pin connector. The card rocks the standard triple DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 interface.

  • 71slwi7yajl-_ac_sl1500_
  • 71l7qb0nwl-_ac_sl1500_
  • 71ao3byqyql-_ac_sl1500_
  • 713f-cbhlyl-_ac_sl1500_
  • 71hucqcqxcl-_ac_sl1500_
  • 71ao04b34cl-_ac_sl1500_
  • 71boaan7dkl-_ac_sl1500_

So putting things into perspective, you can expect anywhere from 50% and all the way up to 80% price inflation over the MSRP. This card in particular is 76% more expensive than the MSRP and it looks like most gamers hoping for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB to be available at around $300 US max should just forget about it. NVIDIA has said that shortages are expected to ease by 2H 2022 though this pricing issue doesn't seem like it has much to do with shortages anymore & everyone is just trying to get that extra profit while using 'shortages' as a shield to avoid a major backlash from consumers. It's just like AMD's CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, said, 'You can find them, you are just not willing to pay for them'.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Card

Just like the GeForce RTX 3060, the GeForce RTX 3050 will also be featuring the GA106 GPU but a cut-down configuration. The card will feature 20 SM units and 2560 CUDA cores with a TGP of 130 Watts. The entry-level graphics card will also rock 8 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps and will be running across a 128-bit wide bus interface for a total of 224 GB/s bandwidth. The graphics card has an MSRP of $249 US and will launch in several custom flavors on 27th January.

  • 2022-01-04_21-18-25
  • 2022-01-04_21-18-17
  • 2022-01-04_21-17-57

In terms of performance, the GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card will offer over 60 FPS at 1080p in several AAA titles and further extend the performance rating through the use of 2nd Gen RT and new Tensor cores, marking a big leap over the GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2276mm2276mm2
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435842560
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 64TBC
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 28TBC
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz1550 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz1780 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs18.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs72.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W130W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1499 US$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$249 US
Launch (Availability)27th January 202224th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

Products mentioned in this post

GeForce RTX 3060
GeForce RTX 3060
USD 812.99
 GTX 1650
GTX 1650
USD 350
 RTX 3060
RTX 3060
USD 799.67

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related