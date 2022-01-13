NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Rumored To Have Better Supply Than RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060 Graphics Cards
Reports from Chinese board channels suggest that NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card will have a better supply than RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Reportedly Received Larger Supply Than RTX 3060 TI & RTX 3060 Graphics Cards
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card is the first Ampere design that's been announced with a sub-$300 US MSRP. Though we know that MSRP these days is a non-valid pricing figure, it's still a figure that we can take into perspective to know which market these new products are positioned at. The RTX 3050 is a budget-tier card and is planned for launch on 27th January.
As per reports from Board Channels (via Videocardz), it is reported that NVIDIA partners will have a huge supply of the GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, even bigger than both RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060, combined. It is not stated if this is the launch supply or the immediate after-launch supply that will get the surplus of GPUs but it's likely that since the card launches right in the midst of the Chinese New Year, most orders won't be fulfilled at least 2 weeks after launch. So the surplus of stock could be a way to compensate for the CNY 2022 delay, offering a huge initial stock at launch & resuming that after the Chinese New Year. We will see how this pans out but so far, none of the promises or rumors about availability and pricing being any better have worked in favor of GPU manufacturers.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Card
Just like the GeForce RTX 3060, the GeForce RTX 3050 will also be featuring the GA106 GPU but a cut-down configuration. The card will feature 20 SM units and 2560 CUDA cores with a TGP of 130 Watts. The entry-level graphics card will also rock 8 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps and will be running across a 128-bit wide bus interface for a total of 224 GB/s bandwidth. The graphics card will be priced at $249 US and will launch in several custom flavors on 27th January.
In terms of performance, the GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card will offer over 60 FPS at 1080p in several AAA titles and further extend the performance rating through the use of 2nd Gen RT and new Tensor cores, marking a big leap over the GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Custom Models Round Up:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA102-350?
|Ampere GA102-300
|Ampere GA102-225
|Ampere GA102-220?
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-400
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA104-200
|Ampere GA106-300
|Ampere GA106-150
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|628.4mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|395.2mm2
|276mm2
|276mm2
|Transistors
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|17.4 Billion
|13.2 Billion
|13.2 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|10752
|10496
|10240
|8960
|8704
|6144
|6144
|5888
|4864
|3584
|2560
|TMUs / ROPs
|336 / 112
|328 / 112
|320 / 112
|280 / 104
|272 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|184 / 96
|152 / 80
|112 / 64
|TBC
|Tensor / RT Cores
|336 / 84
|328 / 82
|320 / 80
|280 / 70
|272 / 68
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|184 / 46
|152 / 38
|112 / 28
|TBC
|Base Clock
|1560 MHz
|1400 MHz
|1365 MHz
|TBA
|1440 MHz
|TBA
|1575 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1410 MHz
|1320 MHz
|1550 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1860 MHz
|1700 MHz
|1665 MHz
|TBA
|1710 MHz
|TBA
|1770 MHz
|1730 MHz
|1665 MHz
|1780 MHz
|1780 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|40 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|34 TFLOPs
|TBA
|30 TFLOPs
|TBA
|22 TFLOPs
|20 TFLOPs
|16 TFLOPs
|13 TFLOPs
|9.1 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|74 RFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|67 TFLOPs
|TBA
|58 TFLOPs
|TBA
|44 TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|32 TFLOPs
|25 TFLOPs
|18.2 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|TBA
|285 TOPs
|273 TOPs
|TBA
|238 TOPs
|TBA
|183 TOPs
|163 TOPs
|192 TOPs
|101 TOPs
|72.8 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|24 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|12 GB GDDR6X
|10 GB GDDR6X
|16 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6X
|8 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|12 GB GDDR6
|8 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|Memory Speed
|21 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|21 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|912 Gbps
|912 Gbps
|760 GB/s
|672 GB/s
|608 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|448 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|224 GB/s
|TGP
|450W
|350W
|350W
|350W
|320W
|~300W
|290W
|220W
|175W
|170W
|130W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$1499 US
|$1499 US
|$1199
|$999 US?
|$699 US
|$599 US?
|$599 US
|$499 US
|$399 US
|$329 US
|$249 US
|Launch (Availability)
|27th January 2022
|24th September 2020
|3rd June 2021
|11th January 2022
|17th September 2020
|Q1 2022?
|10th June, 2021
|29th October 2020
|2nd December 2020
|25th February 2021
|27th January 2022
Products mentioned in this post
USD 812.99
USD 350
USD 799.67
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.