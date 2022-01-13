NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Rumored To Have Better Supply Than RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060 Graphics Cards

Reports from Chinese board channels suggest that NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card will have a better supply than RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Reportedly Received Larger Supply Than RTX 3060 TI & RTX 3060 Graphics Cards

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card is the first Ampere design that's been announced with a sub-$300 US MSRP. Though we know that MSRP these days is a non-valid pricing figure, it's still a figure that we can take into perspective to know which market these new products are positioned at. The RTX 3050 is a budget-tier card and is planned for launch on 27th January.

Puget Systems releases Hardware Reliability Report, Samsung SSDs show low failure rates

As per reports from Board Channels (via Videocardz), it is reported that NVIDIA partners will have a huge supply of the GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, even bigger than both RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060, combined. It is not stated if this is the launch supply or the immediate after-launch supply that will get the surplus of GPUs but it's likely that since the card launches right in the midst of the Chinese New Year, most orders won't be fulfilled at least 2 weeks after launch. So the surplus of stock could be a way to compensate for the CNY 2022 delay, offering a huge initial stock at launch & resuming that after the Chinese New Year. We will see how this pans out but so far, none of the promises or rumors about availability and pricing being any better have worked in favor of GPU manufacturers.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Card

Just like the GeForce RTX 3060, the GeForce RTX 3050 will also be featuring the GA106 GPU but a cut-down configuration. The card will feature 20 SM units and 2560 CUDA cores with a TGP of 130 Watts. The entry-level graphics card will also rock 8 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps and will be running across a 128-bit wide bus interface for a total of 224 GB/s bandwidth. The graphics card will be priced at $249 US and will launch in several custom flavors on 27th January.







In terms of performance, the GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card will offer over 60 FPS at 1080p in several AAA titles and further extend the performance rating through the use of 2nd Gen RT and new Tensor cores, marking a big leap over the GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Custom Models Round Up:





























NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications