NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Rumored To Have Better Supply Than RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060 Graphics Cards

By Hassan Mujtaba
First hi-res photos showing the GeForce RTX 3050's GA106-150 GPU Appear Online

Reports from Chinese board channels suggest that NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card will have a better supply than RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Reportedly Received Larger Supply Than RTX 3060 TI & RTX 3060 Graphics Cards

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card is the first Ampere design that's been announced with a sub-$300 US MSRP. Though we know that MSRP these days is a non-valid pricing figure, it's still a figure that we can take into perspective to know which market these new products are positioned at. The RTX 3050 is a budget-tier card and is planned for launch on 27th January.

Puget Systems releases Hardware Reliability Report, Samsung SSDs show low failure rates

As per reports from Board Channels (via Videocardz), it is reported that NVIDIA partners will have a huge supply of the GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, even bigger than both RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3060, combined. It is not stated if this is the launch supply or the immediate after-launch supply that will get the surplus of GPUs but it's likely that since the card launches right in the midst of the Chinese New Year, most orders won't be fulfilled at least 2 weeks after launch. So the surplus of stock could be a way to compensate for the CNY 2022 delay, offering a huge initial stock at launch & resuming that after the Chinese New Year. We will see how this pans out but so far, none of the promises or rumors about availability and pricing being any better have worked in favor of GPU manufacturers.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB Graphics Card

Just like the GeForce RTX 3060, the GeForce RTX 3050 will also be featuring the GA106 GPU but a cut-down configuration. The card will feature 20 SM units and 2560 CUDA cores with a TGP of 130 Watts. The entry-level graphics card will also rock 8 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps and will be running across a 128-bit wide bus interface for a total of 224 GB/s bandwidth. The graphics card will be priced at $249 US and will launch in several custom flavors on 27th January.

In terms of performance, the GeForce RTX 3050 8 GB graphics card will offer over 60 FPS at 1080p in several AAA titles and further extend the performance rating through the use of 2nd Gen RT and new Tensor cores, marking a big leap over the GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Custom Models Round Up:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'SUPER' Series Graphics Card Specifications

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GBNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
GPU NameAmpere GA102-350?Ampere GA102-300Ampere GA102-225Ampere GA102-220?Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-400Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA106-300Ampere GA106-150
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die Size628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2395.2mm2276mm2276mm2
Transistors28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion28 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion17.4 Billion13.2 Billion13.2 Billion
CUDA Cores10752104961024089608704614461445888486435842560
TMUs / ROPs336 / 112328 / 112320 / 112280 / 104272 / 96184 / 96184 / 96184 / 96152 / 80112 / 64TBC
Tensor / RT Cores336 / 84328 / 82320 / 80280 / 70272 / 68184 / 46184 / 46184 / 46152 / 38112 / 28TBC
Base Clock1560 MHz1400 MHz1365 MHzTBA1440 MHzTBA1575 MHz1500 MHz1410 MHz1320 MHz1550 MHz
Boost Clock1860 MHz1700 MHz1665 MHzTBA1710 MHzTBA1770 MHz1730 MHz1665 MHz1780 MHz1780 MHz
FP32 Compute40 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs34 TFLOPsTBA30 TFLOPsTBA22 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs13 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs74 RFLOPs69 TFLOPs67 TFLOPsTBA58 TFLOPsTBA44 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs25 TFLOPs18.2 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPsTBA285 TOPs273 TOPsTBA238 TOPsTBA183 TOPs163 TOPs192 TOPs101 TOPs72.8 TOPs
Memory Capacity24 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6X10 GB GDDR6X16 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR6X8 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus384-bit384-bit384-bit384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit192-bit192-bit
Memory Speed21 Gbps19.5 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps19 Gbps21 Gbps19 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps14 Gbps
Bandwidth1008 GB/s936 GB/s912 Gbps912 Gbps760 GB/s672 GB/s608 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s384 GB/s224 GB/s
TGP450W350W350W350W320W~300W290W220W175W170W130W
Price (MSRP / FE)$1499 US$1499 US$1199$999 US?$699 US$599 US?$599 US$499 US$399 US$329 US$249 US
Launch (Availability)27th January 202224th September 20203rd June 202111th January 202217th September 2020Q1 2022?10th June, 202129th October 20202nd December 202025th February 202127th January 2022

