Intel Alder Lake Mobility CPUs Are Going To Be Very Power Hungry, TDPs Detailed

The TDPs of Intel's upcoming 12th Gen Alder Lake mobility CPUs have been detailed in the latest Linux Coreboot patch. Spotted by Coelacanth-dream (via HardwareTimes), the TDPs reveal Intel's Alder Lake-M & Alder Lake-P TDP values which are seemingly going to be just as high as existing Tiger Lake chips.

Intel Alder Lake 10nm Mobility CPUs Feature TDPs Up To 115W, Both Alder Lake-P & Alder Lake-M Values Detailed

We already detailed the dies of the Alder Lake mobility family a while ago and now we get to talk about the more crucial TDP figures. Once again, Intel's mobility family will be split into different segments starting with the top-of-the-line H45 chips, U28, U15, and U9. The first three chips are part of the Alder Lake-P segment while the U9 chips will be part of the Alder Lake-M segment.

The Intel Alder Lake-H is designated to replace the Tiger Lake-H chips. The new CPUs will feature a hybrid architecture with Golden Cove and Gracemont cores. One of the key changes would be the brand new 10nm Enhanced SuperFin process node (10+++) compared to Tiger Lake's 10nm Super Fin node (10++) node. We can definitely expect some key efficiency improvements but the overall TDP figures will end up the same.

Intel's Alder Lake-H45 Mobility CPUs are expected to feature the same base PL1 TDPs of 45W but the PL2 TDPs will be set at up to 115W. The Intel Tiger Lake-H chips have a PL2 rating of 109W with the Core i9-11980HK being the only exception that has a rating of 135W (performance profile). It's very likely that just like Tiger Lake-H, Alder Lake-H will also feature an overclocking SKU for high-end laptops that will also come with a similar performance profile and higher TDP rating. The stack roadmap did reveal a higher-end SKU with a 55W PL1 rating.

Next up, we have the Alder Lake-P U-Series SKUs. The U28 SKUs will feature 28W PL1 and 64W PL2 ratings while U15 SKUs will feature 15W PL1 and 55W PL2 ratings. The block diagrams showed a 4 plus 8 core configuration for the U15 and a 6 plus 8 core configuration for the U28 parts. Moving on, we have the U9 SKUs which are part of the ultra-low TDP (Alder Lake-M) segment. The U9 SKU will be configured with a base PL1 TDP of 9W and PL2 rating of 30W while the M5 SKUs will get a 5W PL1 TDP and around ~20W PL2 TDP. The following table shows how the TDP values stack up against Tiger Lake mobility chips.

Intel Alder Lake vs Tiger Lake Mobility CPU TDPs

CPU Segment PL1 TDP PL2 TDP Cores / Threads Alder Lake-H55 55W/45W >115W 12 / 16? Alder Lake-H45 45W/35W 115W 12 / 16? Tiger Lake-H45 45W 109W (i7-11800H)

135W (i9-11980HK) 8 / 16 Alder Lake-U28 20W/28W 64W 12 / 16? Tiger Lake-U28 28W 54W (i7-1185G7) 4 / 8 Alder Lake-U15 15W/20W 55W 4 / 12? Tiger Lake-U15 15W 44W (Core i7-1180G7) 4 / 8 Alder Lake-U9 9W/15W 30W 5 / 6? Tiger Lake-U9 9W 28W 4 / 8 Alder Lake-M5 7W/5W ~20W 5 / 6?

Intel Alder Lake 12th Gen big.SMALL CPU Configs:

CPU Big Cores 'Cove' Architecture Small Cores 'Atom' Architecture GPU Tier 8+8+1 8 8 GT1 8+6+1 8 6 GT1 8+4+1 8 4 GT1 8+2+1 8 2 GT1 8+0+1 8 0 GT1 6+8+2 6 8 GT2 6+8+1 6 8 GT1 6+6+2 6 6 GT2 6+6+1 6 6 GT1 6+4+2 6 4 GT2 6+4+1 6 4 GT1 6+2+1 6 2 GT1 6+0+1 6 0 GT1 4+8+2 4 8 GT2 4+0+1 4 0 GT1 2+8+2.5 2 8 GT2.5 2+8+2 2 8 GT2 2+4+2 2 4 GT2 2+0+2 2 0 GT2 2+0+1 2 0 GT1 1+4+1.5 1 4 GT1.5 1+4+1 1 4 GT1

The Intel Alder Lake CPU lineup is expected to debut later this year and will be featuring a 20% IPC improvement over Rocket Lake which should put it in a competitive position over AMD's Zen 4 CPU architecture. You can learn more about the architectural, IO, and platform enhancements coming to both the 12th Gen desktop and mobile platforms over here.