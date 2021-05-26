Intel Alder Lake Mobility CPUs Are Going To Be Very Power Hungry, TDPs Detailed – H-Series Up To 115W, U-Series Up To 64W
The TDPs of Intel's upcoming 12th Gen Alder Lake mobility CPUs have been detailed in the latest Linux Coreboot patch. Spotted by Coelacanth-dream (via HardwareTimes), the TDPs reveal Intel's Alder Lake-M & Alder Lake-P TDP values which are seemingly going to be just as high as existing Tiger Lake chips.
Intel Alder Lake 10nm Mobility CPUs Feature TDPs Up To 115W, Both Alder Lake-P & Alder Lake-M Values Detailed
We already detailed the dies of the Alder Lake mobility family a while ago and now we get to talk about the more crucial TDP figures. Once again, Intel's mobility family will be split into different segments starting with the top-of-the-line H45 chips, U28, U15, and U9. The first three chips are part of the Alder Lake-P segment while the U9 chips will be part of the Alder Lake-M segment.
The Intel Alder Lake-H is designated to replace the Tiger Lake-H chips. The new CPUs will feature a hybrid architecture with Golden Cove and Gracemont cores. One of the key changes would be the brand new 10nm Enhanced SuperFin process node (10+++) compared to Tiger Lake's 10nm Super Fin node (10++) node. We can definitely expect some key efficiency improvements but the overall TDP figures will end up the same.
Intel's Alder Lake-H45 Mobility CPUs are expected to feature the same base PL1 TDPs of 45W but the PL2 TDPs will be set at up to 115W. The Intel Tiger Lake-H chips have a PL2 rating of 109W with the Core i9-11980HK being the only exception that has a rating of 135W (performance profile). It's very likely that just like Tiger Lake-H, Alder Lake-H will also feature an overclocking SKU for high-end laptops that will also come with a similar performance profile and higher TDP rating. The stack roadmap did reveal a higher-end SKU with a 55W PL1 rating.
Next up, we have the Alder Lake-P U-Series SKUs. The U28 SKUs will feature 28W PL1 and 64W PL2 ratings while U15 SKUs will feature 15W PL1 and 55W PL2 ratings. The block diagrams showed a 4 plus 8 core configuration for the U15 and a 6 plus 8 core configuration for the U28 parts. Moving on, we have the U9 SKUs which are part of the ultra-low TDP (Alder Lake-M) segment. The U9 SKU will be configured with a base PL1 TDP of 9W and PL2 rating of 30W while the M5 SKUs will get a 5W PL1 TDP and around ~20W PL2 TDP. The following table shows how the TDP values stack up against Tiger Lake mobility chips.
Intel Alder Lake vs Tiger Lake Mobility CPU TDPs
|CPU Segment
|PL1 TDP
|PL2 TDP
|Cores / Threads
|Alder Lake-H55
|55W/45W
|>115W
|12 / 16?
|Alder Lake-H45
|45W/35W
|115W
|12 / 16?
|Tiger Lake-H45
|45W
|109W (i7-11800H)
135W (i9-11980HK)
|8 / 16
|Alder Lake-U28
|20W/28W
|64W
|12 / 16?
|Tiger Lake-U28
|28W
|54W (i7-1185G7)
|4 / 8
|Alder Lake-U15
|15W/20W
|55W
|4 / 12?
|Tiger Lake-U15
|15W
|44W (Core i7-1180G7)
|4 / 8
|Alder Lake-U9
|9W/15W
|30W
|5 / 6?
|Tiger Lake-U9
|9W
|28W
|4 / 8
|Alder Lake-M5
|7W/5W
|~20W
|5 / 6?
Intel Alder Lake 12th Gen big.SMALL CPU Configs:
|CPU
|Big Cores 'Cove' Architecture
|Small Cores 'Atom' Architecture
|GPU Tier
|8+8+1
|8
|8
|GT1
|8+6+1
|8
|6
|GT1
|8+4+1
|8
|4
|GT1
|8+2+1
|8
|2
|GT1
|8+0+1
|8
|0
|GT1
|6+8+2
|6
|8
|GT2
|6+8+1
|6
|8
|GT1
|6+6+2
|6
|6
|GT2
|6+6+1
|6
|6
|GT1
|6+4+2
|6
|4
|GT2
|6+4+1
|6
|4
|GT1
|6+2+1
|6
|2
|GT1
|6+0+1
|6
|0
|GT1
|4+8+2
|4
|8
|GT2
|4+0+1
|4
|0
|GT1
|2+8+2.5
|2
|8
|GT2.5
|2+8+2
|2
|8
|GT2
|2+4+2
|2
|4
|GT2
|2+0+2
|2
|0
|GT2
|2+0+1
|2
|0
|GT1
|1+4+1.5
|1
|4
|GT1.5
|1+4+1
|1
|4
|GT1
The Intel Alder Lake CPU lineup is expected to debut later this year and will be featuring a 20% IPC improvement over Rocket Lake which should put it in a competitive position over AMD's Zen 4 CPU architecture. You can learn more about the architectural, IO, and platform enhancements coming to both the 12th Gen desktop and mobile platforms over here.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter