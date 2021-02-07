NVIDIA Makes It Necessary For Laptop Makers To List Down Full GeForce RTX 30 GPU Specs Including Clocks & TGPs

After seeing all the issues surface with not requiring vendors to list the exact specifications of the GPU, NVIDIA has now changed their stance. As we covered earlier, there were a whopping 28 variants of RTX 30 series mobile cards. XMG was the frontrunner in working to fix this issue being the most transparent of the bunch having the specifications available from day 1. ASUS followed by releasing them yesterday, but now NVIDIA is requiring all vendors to list the exact specifications of the cards on the laptops.

GeForce RTX 30 Laptop GPU Specs To Be Mentioned Clearly By OEMs From Now On As NVIDIA Makes It A Requirement

Before this change, manufacturers did not have to show the specifications of the card like the TGP and clock speeds. This move made the consumer's experience of buying a laptop much more difficult because they did not know what they were getting. A laptop with an RTX 3080 from MSI is not the same as it is from ASUS. The differences weren't made clear to the buyer. The only way to get a clear picture is through plenty of research and looking for reviews.

NVIDIA has had the specification of the mobile cards on the website listed in ranges because they allowed the vendors to modify the cards and configure those specifications. The Verge recently spoke to an NVIDIA spokesperson about this and received this statement:

“We’re requiring OEMs to update their product pages to the Max-Q technology features for each GeForce laptop, as well as clocks and power — which communicates the expected GPU performance in that system."

Although this is a step in the right direction, NVIDIA also stated that the companies aren't required to disclose whether they are Max-Q or non-Max-Q variants. According to NVIDIA, Max-Q is no longer used to denote a mobile GPU, but now to denote mobile GPUs that ship with efficiency features.

Even though this clears up some confusion, this still makes the laptop buying process much more difficult requiring more due diligence on the part of the consumer. Some vendors have complied with NVIDIA's request such as ASUS, but others have not updated their listings at the time of writing.

