ASUS Updates Listings To Include TGP And Clock Speeds On Laptops Featuring Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs

By
A major issue that was pointed out by many about Nvidia's RTX 3000 series mobile processors were the lack of specifications given by laptop manufacturers over the speeds and TGP of the graphics card inside. This year, Nvidia allowed partners to modify the GPUs but did not require them to specify the clock speeds and TGP which makes it difficult for consumers to know exactly what they are getting. Recently, ASUS has followed XMG in detailing the specifications on their website as well as on etailers per the request of Tweakers.

ASUS' Released Specifications Show That The Cards Have Less Power Compared To Competitors

Now that we have some specifics, we can finally discuss what is inside the laptops. Arguably the highlight of the 2021 lineup, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE comes equipped with 115W TGP variants of the RTX 30 Series cards. The G15 or TUF Dash F15 will offer up to 80W TGP GeForce RTX models which are to be expected from the thinner laptops. The TUF Gaming A17/A17 laptops with a max TGP of 90W. One of the most popular laptops from last year, the ROG Zephyrus G14, will feature up to an RTX 3060 Max-Q with a dynamic boost of up to 80W.

ASUS Laptop GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPU Specifications

LaptopModelGPUBoost ClockTGPDynamic BoostMax GPU Power
ROG XG MobileGC31SRTX 3080 1810 MHz150W0W150W
GC31RRTX 3070 1720 MHz125W15W140W
ROG Flow X13GV301QHGTX 1650 Max-Q 1255 MHz35W5W40W
ROG Zephyrus
Duo 15 SE		GX551QSRTX 3080 1645 MHz115W15W130W
GX551QRRTX 3070 1660 MHz115W15W130W
GX551QMRTX 3060 1802 MHz115W15W130W
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS RTX 3080 Max-Q 1345 MHz80W20W100W
GA503QRRTX 3070 Max-Q 1390 MHz80W20W100W
GA503QMRTX 3060 1525 MHz80W15W95W
GA503IMRTX 3060 1525 MHz80W15W95W
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QMRTX 3060 Max-Q 1382 MHz60W20W80W
GA401QHGTX 1650 1615 MHz50W15W65W
ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733QSRTX 3080 1645 MHz115W15W130W
G733QRRTX 30701660 MHz115W15W130W
G733QMRTX 30601802 MHz115W15W130W
ROG Strix SCAR 15G533QS RTX 3080 1645 MHz115W15W130W
G533QRRTX 30701660 MHz115W15W130W
G533QMRTX 30601802 MHz115W15W130W
ROG Strix G17 G733QRRTX 3070 1660 MHz115W15W130W
G733QMRTX 30601802 MHz115W15W130W
G713QHGTX 1650 1615 MHz50W15W65W
ROG Strix G15G533QRRTX 30701660 MHz115W15W130W
G533QMRTX 30601802 MHz115W15W130W
G513QHGTX 1650 1615 MHz50W15W65W
TUF Dash F15 FX516PRRTX 3070 Max-Q 1390 MHz80W5W85W
FX516PMRTX 3060 1525 MHz80W5W85W
TUF A17 FA706QRRTX 3070 Max-Q 1510 MHz90W5W95W
FA706QMRTX 30601630 MHz90W5W95W
TUF A15FA506QRRTX 3070 Max-Q 1510 MHz90W5W95W
A506QMRTX 30601630 MHz90W5W95W

The most disappointing laptops would be the ROG Strix Scar 15 and 17. Both feature up to an RTX 3080, but the max TGP is only 115W. Compared to the rest of the market, it's disappointing because other models feature higher TGPs. The ROG Flow X13 is arguably one of the best innovations featuring the XG Mobile docking station that comes equipped with an RTX 3080 with a TGP of 150W. The Flow itself will feature a GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU with a TGP of 35W, but that can be overlooked with the pairing of the XG Mobile.

MSI has revealed its specifications but has not updated its product listing to include the specifications. The top-end models, the GP76 and GE76, both feature RTX 3080s with a max TGP of 150W, so it is disappointing to see that ASUS' highest TGP RTX 3080 is 115W (excluding the XG Mobile because it is a docking station, so its an eGPU and not actually a laptop). ASUS can do better and should be doing better.

It is great to see that ASUS is working to be more transparent and setting an example but at the same time, it is disappointing to see them not including the most powerful variants in their top-end models.

