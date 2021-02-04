ASUS Updates Listings To Include TGP And Clock Speeds On Laptops Featuring Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs

A major issue that was pointed out by many about Nvidia's RTX 3000 series mobile processors were the lack of specifications given by laptop manufacturers over the speeds and TGP of the graphics card inside. This year, Nvidia allowed partners to modify the GPUs but did not require them to specify the clock speeds and TGP which makes it difficult for consumers to know exactly what they are getting. Recently, ASUS has followed XMG in detailing the specifications on their website as well as on etailers per the request of Tweakers.

ASUS' Released Specifications Show That The Cards Have Less Power Compared To Competitors

Now that we have some specifics, we can finally discuss what is inside the laptops. Arguably the highlight of the 2021 lineup, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE comes equipped with 115W TGP variants of the RTX 30 Series cards. The G15 or TUF Dash F15 will offer up to 80W TGP GeForce RTX models which are to be expected from the thinner laptops. The TUF Gaming A17/A17 laptops with a max TGP of 90W. One of the most popular laptops from last year, the ROG Zephyrus G14, will feature up to an RTX 3060 Max-Q with a dynamic boost of up to 80W.

From Software Owner and Anime Publisher Kadokawa Corp. Enters a New Alliance With Sony

ASUS Laptop GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPU Specifications

Laptop Model GPU Boost Clock TGP Dynamic Boost Max GPU Power ROG XG Mobile GC31S RTX 3080 1810 MHz 150W 0W 150W GC31R RTX 3070 1720 MHz 125W 15W 140W ROG Flow X13 GV301QH GTX 1650 Max-Q 1255 MHz 35W 5W 40W ROG Zephyrus

Duo 15 SE GX551QS RTX 3080 1645 MHz 115W 15W 130W GX551QR RTX 3070 1660 MHz 115W 15W 130W GX551QM RTX 3060 1802 MHz 115W 15W 130W ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503QS RTX 3080 Max-Q 1345 MHz 80W 20W 100W GA503QR RTX 3070 Max-Q 1390 MHz 80W 20W 100W GA503QM RTX 3060 1525 MHz 80W 15W 95W GA503IM RTX 3060 1525 MHz 80W 15W 95W ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401QM RTX 3060 Max-Q 1382 MHz 60W 20W 80W GA401QH GTX 1650 1615 MHz 50W 15W 65W ROG Strix SCAR 17 G733QS RTX 3080 1645 MHz 115W 15W 130W G733QR RTX 3070 1660 MHz 115W 15W 130W G733QM RTX 3060 1802 MHz 115W 15W 130W ROG Strix SCAR 15 G533QS RTX 3080 1645 MHz 115W 15W 130W G533QR RTX 3070 1660 MHz 115W 15W 130W G533QM RTX 3060 1802 MHz 115W 15W 130W ROG Strix G17 G733QR RTX 3070 1660 MHz 115W 15W 130W G733QM RTX 3060 1802 MHz 115W 15W 130W G713QH GTX 1650 1615 MHz 50W 15W 65W ROG Strix G15 G533QR RTX 3070 1660 MHz 115W 15W 130W G533QM RTX 3060 1802 MHz 115W 15W 130W G513QH GTX 1650 1615 MHz 50W 15W 65W TUF Dash F15 FX516PR RTX 3070 Max-Q 1390 MHz 80W 5W 85W FX516PM RTX 3060 1525 MHz 80W 5W 85W TUF A17 FA706QR RTX 3070 Max-Q 1510 MHz 90W 5W 95W FA706QM RTX 3060 1630 MHz 90W 5W 95W TUF A15 FA506QR RTX 3070 Max-Q 1510 MHz 90W 5W 95W A506QM RTX 3060 1630 MHz 90W 5W 95W

The most disappointing laptops would be the ROG Strix Scar 15 and 17. Both feature up to an RTX 3080, but the max TGP is only 115W. Compared to the rest of the market, it's disappointing because other models feature higher TGPs. The ROG Flow X13 is arguably one of the best innovations featuring the XG Mobile docking station that comes equipped with an RTX 3080 with a TGP of 150W. The Flow itself will feature a GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU with a TGP of 35W, but that can be overlooked with the pairing of the XG Mobile.

MSI has revealed its specifications but has not updated its product listing to include the specifications. The top-end models, the GP76 and GE76, both feature RTX 3080s with a max TGP of 150W, so it is disappointing to see that ASUS' highest TGP RTX 3080 is 115W (excluding the XG Mobile because it is a docking station, so its an eGPU and not actually a laptop). ASUS can do better and should be doing better.

It is great to see that ASUS is working to be more transparent and setting an example but at the same time, it is disappointing to see them not including the most powerful variants in their top-end models.