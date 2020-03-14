NVIDIA is reportedly readying a new series of GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cards that might feature 8 GB GDDR6 memory. The report comes from PCGamesN who have found traces of 8 GB variants of the GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cards within listings on EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission). It might seem to indicate that NVIDIA is trying to clear away inventory of its mainstream cards prior to the launch of its next-generation GeForce GPUs.

NVIDIA Reportedly Prepping An 8 GB Variant of The Turing Based GeForce RTX 2060 Graphics Cards

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060 has seen a couple of variants with the most recent being the RTX 2060 SUPER which was released officially by NVIDIA and the KO variant which was more of a AIB specific variant from EVGA with toned down costs. Historically, NVIDIA's mainstream 106/116 dies featured slightly lower VRAM compared to the higher-end parts but with the RTX 2060 SUPER, they updated the card with 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM rather than just 6 GB on the standard variant. It looks like NVIDIA AIBs are working on updating the standard variants with 8 GB GDDR6 memory too.

According to the EEC listing, there are at least three variants that have been spotted. The trio of cards are from ASUS and include the following variants:

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2060 EVO Gaming Advanced 8 GB

What AIBs are doing here is equipping the GeForce RTX 2060 with 8 GB of memory instead of just 6 GB. The core configuration of the GeForce RTX 2060 8 GB graphics cards lineup is likely to remain untouched with the TU106 GPU core featuring 1920 CUDA cores and 14 Gbps memory dies but the bus interface would get a bump to 256-bit instead of 192-bit. In that case, we are looking at 448 GB per second bandwidth on the RTX 2060 SUPER with 8 GB VRAM.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 SUPER Lineup Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU Architecture Turing GPU (TU106) Turing GPU (TU106) Turing GPU (TU106) Turing GPU (TU104) Turing GPU (TU104) Turing GPU (TU104) Turing GPU (TU102) Process 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN Die Size 445mm2 445mm2 445mm2 545mm2 545mm2 545mm2 754mm2 Transistors 10.6 Billion 10.6 Billion 10.6 Billion 13.6 Billion 13.6 Billion 13.6 Billion 18.6 Billion CUDA Cores 1920 Cores 2176 Cores 2304 Cores 2560 Cores 2944 Cores 3072 Cores 4352 Cores TMUs/ROPs 120/48 136/64 144/64 184/64 192/64 192/64 288/96 GigaRays 5 Giga Rays/s 6 Giga Rays/s 6 Giga Rays/s 7 Giga Rays/s 8 Giga Rays/s 8 Giga Rays/s 10 Giga Rays/s Cache 4 MB L2 Cache 4 MB L2 Cache 4 MB L2 Cache 4 MB L2 Cache 4 MB L2 Cache 4 MB L2 Cache 6 MB L2 Cache Base Clock 1365 MHz 1470 MHz 1410 MHz 1605 MHz 1515 MHz 1650 MHz 1350 MHz Boost Clock 1680 MHz 1650 MHz 1620 MHz

1710 MHz OC 1770 MHz 1710 MHz

1800 MHz OC 1815 MHz 1545 MHz

1635 MHz OC Compute 6.5 TFLOPs 7.5 TFLOPs 7.5 TFLOPs 9.1 TFLOPs 10.1 TFLOPs 11.1 TFLOPs 13.4 TFLOPs Memory Up To 6 GB GDDR6 Up To 8 GB GDDR6 Up To 8 GB GDDR6 Up To 8 GB GDDR6 Up To 8 GB GDDR6 Up To 8 GB GDDR6 Up To 11 GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 14.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps 15.50 Gbps 14.00 Gbps Memory Interface 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 352-bit Memory Bandwidth 336 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 496 GB/s 616 GB/s Power Connectors 8 Pin 8 Pin 8 Pin 8+6 Pin 8+8 Pin 8+8 Pin 8+8 Pin TDP 160W 175W 185W (Founders)

175W (Reference) 215W 225W (Founders)

215W (Reference) 250W 260W (Founders)

250W (Reference) Starting Price $349 US $399 US $499 US $499 US $699 US $699 US $999 US Price (Founders Edition) $349 US $399 US $599 US $499 US $699 US $699 US $1,199 US Launch January 2019 July 2019 October 2018 July 2019 September 2018 July 2019 September 2018

With the recent price cut on the RTX 2060 graphics cards, we would be looking at around $330 to $350 US asking price for the 8 GB variants since the SUPER variant start at $400 US. This could be a possible inventory clear up of older TU106 GPUs that are in the hands of AIBs prior to the launch of NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce graphics cards or an AIB specific launch since EVGA released its own KO series with much lower price points than the rest of the 2060's available out in the market.

The variant will still be competing against the Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB which offers higher GPU/graphics performance than the standard RTX 2060 but an 8 GB memory might give the RTX 2060 a slight edge at higher resolutions, that is if it has the core performance to run those titles at the said resolution. There's no available launch date but we might get to see the new 8 GB RTX 2060 graphics cards in a couple of months.

