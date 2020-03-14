  ⋮  

NVIDIA Reportedly Readying GeForce RTX 2060 With 8 GB Memory – Clearing Away Turing Stock Before Ampere?

NVIDIA is reportedly readying a new series of GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cards that might feature 8 GB GDDR6 memory. The report comes from PCGamesN who have found traces of 8 GB variants of the GeForce RTX 2060 graphics cards within listings on EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission). It might seem to indicate that NVIDIA is trying to clear away inventory of its mainstream cards prior to the launch of its next-generation GeForce GPUs.

NVIDIA Reportedly Prepping An 8 GB Variant of The Turing Based GeForce RTX 2060 Graphics Cards

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060 has seen a couple of variants with the most recent being the RTX 2060 SUPER which was released officially by NVIDIA and the KO variant which was more of a AIB specific variant from EVGA with toned down costs. Historically, NVIDIA's mainstream 106/116 dies featured slightly lower VRAM compared to the higher-end parts but with the RTX 2060 SUPER, they updated the card with 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM rather than just 6 GB on the standard variant. It looks like NVIDIA AIBs are working on updating the standard variants with 8 GB GDDR6 memory too.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 8 GB Graphics Card EEC Listing
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 8 GB Graphics Cards have been listed at EEC. (Image Credits: PCGamesN)

According to the EEC listing, there are at least three variants that have been spotted. The trio of cards are from ASUS and include the following variants:

  • ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2060 EVO Gaming 8 GB
  • ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2060 EVO Gaming 8 GB
  • ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2060 EVO Gaming Advanced 8 GB

What AIBs are doing here is equipping the GeForce RTX 2060 with 8 GB of memory instead of just 6 GB. The core configuration of the GeForce RTX 2060 8 GB graphics cards lineup is likely to remain untouched with the TU106 GPU core featuring 1920 CUDA cores and 14 Gbps memory dies but the bus interface would get a bump to 256-bit instead of 192-bit. In that case, we are looking at 448 GB per second bandwidth on the RTX 2060 SUPER with 8 GB VRAM.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 SUPER Lineup Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPERNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPERNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPERNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
GPU ArchitectureTuring GPU (TU106)Turing GPU (TU106)Turing GPU (TU106)Turing GPU (TU104)Turing GPU (TU104)Turing GPU (TU104)Turing GPU (TU102)
Process12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN
Die Size445mm2445mm2445mm2545mm2545mm2545mm2754mm2
Transistors10.6 Billion10.6 Billion10.6 Billion13.6 Billion13.6 Billion13.6 Billion18.6 Billion
CUDA Cores1920 Cores2176 Cores2304 Cores2560 Cores2944 Cores3072 Cores4352 Cores
TMUs/ROPs120/48136/64144/64184/64192/64192/64288/96
GigaRays5 Giga Rays/s6 Giga Rays/s6 Giga Rays/s7 Giga Rays/s8 Giga Rays/s8 Giga Rays/s10 Giga Rays/s
Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache6 MB L2 Cache
Base Clock1365 MHz1470 MHz1410 MHz1605 MHz1515 MHz1650 MHz1350 MHz
Boost Clock1680 MHz1650 MHz1620 MHz
1710 MHz OC		1770 MHz1710 MHz
1800 MHz OC		1815 MHz1545 MHz
1635 MHz OC
Compute6.5 TFLOPs7.5 TFLOPs7.5 TFLOPs9.1 TFLOPs10.1 TFLOPs11.1 TFLOPs13.4 TFLOPs
MemoryUp To 6 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 11 GB GDDR6
Memory Speed14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps15.50 Gbps14.00 Gbps
Memory Interface192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit352-bit
Memory Bandwidth336 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s496 GB/s616 GB/s
Power Connectors8 Pin8 Pin8 Pin8+6 Pin8+8 Pin8+8 Pin8+8 Pin
TDP160W175W185W (Founders)
175W (Reference)		215W225W (Founders)
215W (Reference)		250W260W (Founders)
250W (Reference)
Starting Price$349 US$399 US$499 US$499 US$699 US$699 US$999 US
Price (Founders Edition)$349 US$399 US$599 US$499 US$699 US$699 US$1,199 US
LaunchJanuary 2019July 2019October 2018July 2019September 2018July 2019September 2018

With the recent price cut on the RTX 2060 graphics cards, we would be looking at around $330 to $350 US asking price for the 8 GB variants since the SUPER variant start at $400 US. This could be a possible inventory clear up of older TU106 GPUs that are in the hands of AIBs prior to the launch of NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce graphics cards or an AIB specific launch since EVGA released its own KO series with much lower price points than the rest of the 2060's available out in the market.

The variant will still be competing against the Radeon RX 5600 XT 6 GB which offers higher GPU/graphics performance than the standard RTX 2060 but an 8 GB memory might give the RTX 2060 a slight edge at higher resolutions, that is if it has the core performance to run those titles at the said resolution. There's no available launch date but we might get to see the new 8 GB RTX 2060 graphics cards in a couple of months.

