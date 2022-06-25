NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB Graphics Card Reportedly Launches on 28th June For $150 US
NVIDIA is soon going to launch its GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB graphics card, an entry-level solution designed for the $150 US segment.
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB Graphics Card Launch Slips To 28th June, Priced Around $150 US
Previously rumored to launch on the 15th of June, the graphics card is now set to launch on the 28th of June or next Tuesday, based on reports from Chinese board channels. The GTX 1630 is currently being shipped to retailers around the globe and should have enough stock for the mass market at the time of its launch. The graphics card is also set to be priced at 1000 RMB which is 30 RMB cheaper than the Intel's Arc A380 graphics card though the latter offers higher performance.
Colorful graphics card factory issued the latest notice that GTX1630 series models will be shipped soon, reminding branches and agents to pay attention to the delivery time:
It is expected that the factory will be able to ship from this weekend or early next week, but there is no official announcement to lift the ban. Time, it is expected that the official sales will be allowed around June 28, subject to the official notice from NV.
Machine Translated via Board Channels
The 1000 RMB price should end up around $150 US and it is possible that we might even get a lower price point in other regions. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is mostly designed for the OEM and entry-level segment and that's where most of the shipments will be made. We have seen DIY solutions in ITX and SFF flavors already over here.
The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to utilize a cut-down TU117 GPU with 512 CUDA cores, lower than the GeForce GTX 1650 model, which offers 896 cores. The card will also pack a 4 GB and 64-bit memory bus, a huge cut-down from the 128-bit bus that the TU117 GPU has at its disposal.
The memory bandwidth, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 will pump up to 96 GB/s. The bandwidth is less than the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, a Pascal series graphics card from six years ago, but retains the 4GB GDDR6 memory base clock of 12 Gbps. Compared to the GTX 1650 GPU, the memory is well over 72% quicker than 3DMark benchmarks that have appeared online.
NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications
|GeForce RTX 2060 FE
|GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
|GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB
|GeForce GTX 1660 6GB
|GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GB
|GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB
|GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB
|Architecture (GPU)
|TU106
|TU116-400
|TU116-300
|TU116-300
|TU116
|TU117
|TU117
|CUDA Cores
|1920
|1536
|1408
|1408
|1280
|896
|512
|Tensor Cores
|240
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|RT cores
|30
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|Texture Units
|120
|96
|88
|88
|80
|56
|32
|ROPs
|48
|48
|48
|48
|32
|32
|32
|Base Clock
|1365 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1530 MHz
|1530 MHz
|TBD
|1485 MHz
|TBD
|GPU Boost
|1680 MHz
|1770 MHz
|1785 MHz
|1785 MHz
|TBD
|1665 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Memory
|6GB GDDR6
|6GB GDDR6
|6GB GDDR6
|6GB GDDR5
|4GB GDDR5
|4GB GDDR5
|4GB GDDR6?
|Memory Bus
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|64-bit
|Memory Clocks
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|8 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|8 Gbps
|12
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|TDP
|160 W
|120W
|125W
|120W
|100W
|75W
|>75W
|Transistors
|10.8 billion
|6.6 billion
|6.6 billion
|6.6 billion
|6.6 billion
|4.7 billion
|4.7 billion
|Die Size
|445 mm²
|284mm2
|284mm2
|284mm2
|284mm2
|200mm2
|200mm2
|Price
|$349
|$279
|$229
|$229
|$159
|$149
|$119?
News Source: Videocardz
