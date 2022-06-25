NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB Graphics Card Reportedly Launches on 28th June For $150 US

NVIDIA is soon going to launch its GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB graphics card, an entry-level solution designed for the $150 US segment.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB Graphics Card Launch Slips To 28th June, Priced Around $150 US

Previously rumored to launch on the 15th of June, the graphics card is now set to launch on the 28th of June or next Tuesday, based on reports from Chinese board channels. The GTX 1630 is currently being shipped to retailers around the globe and should have enough stock for the mass market at the time of its launch. The graphics card is also set to be priced at 1000 RMB which is 30 RMB cheaper than the Intel's Arc A380 graphics card though the latter offers higher performance.

Colorful graphics card factory issued the latest notice that GTX1630 series models will be shipped soon, reminding branches and agents to pay attention to the delivery time: It is expected that the factory will be able to ship from this weekend or early next week, but there is no official announcement to lift the ban. Time, it is expected that the official sales will be allowed around June 28, subject to the official notice from NV. Machine Translated via Board Channels

The 1000 RMB price should end up around $150 US and it is possible that we might even get a lower price point in other regions. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is mostly designed for the OEM and entry-level segment and that's where most of the shipments will be made. We have seen DIY solutions in ITX and SFF flavors already over here.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to utilize a cut-down TU117 GPU with 512 CUDA cores, lower than the GeForce GTX 1650 model, which offers 896 cores. The card will also pack a 4 GB and 64-bit memory bus, a huge cut-down from the 128-bit bus that the TU117 GPU has at its disposal.

The memory bandwidth, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 will pump up to 96 GB/s. The bandwidth is less than the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, a Pascal series graphics card from six years ago, but retains the 4GB GDDR6 memory base clock of 12 Gbps. Compared to the GTX 1650 GPU, the memory is well over 72% quicker than 3DMark benchmarks that have appeared online. NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications GeForce RTX 2060 FE GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB

GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB

GeForce GTX 1660 6GB

GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GB GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB Architecture (GPU)

TU106 TU116-400 TU116-300 TU116-300 TU116 TU117 TU117 CUDA Cores

1920 1536 1408 1408 1280 896 512 Tensor Cores

240 N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A RT cores

30 N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A Texture Units

120 96 88 88 80 56 32 ROPs

48 48 48 48 32 32 32 Base Clock

1365 MHz 1500 MHz 1530 MHz 1530 MHz TBD 1485 MHz TBD GPU Boost

1680 MHz 1770 MHz 1785 MHz 1785 MHz TBD 1665 MHz 1800 MHz Memory

6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR6? Memory Bus

192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 64-bit Memory Clocks

14 Gbps 12 Gbps 14 Gbps 8 Gbps 12 Gbps 8 Gbps 12 L2 cache

3 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB TDP

160 W 120W 125W 120W 100W 75W >75W Transistors

10.8 billion 6.6 billion 6.6 billion 6.6 billion 6.6 billion 4.7 billion 4.7 billion Die Size

445 mm² 284mm2 284mm2 284mm2 284mm2 200mm2 200mm2 Price

$349 $279 $229 $229 $159 $149 $119?

