NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB Graphics Card Reportedly Launches on 28th June For $150 US

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA is soon going to launch its GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB graphics card, an entry-level solution designed for the $150 US segment.

Previously rumored to launch on the 15th of June, the graphics card is now set to launch on the 28th of June or next Tuesday, based on reports from Chinese board channels. The GTX 1630 is currently being shipped to retailers around the globe and should have enough stock for the mass market at the time of its launch. The graphics card is also set to be priced at 1000 RMB which is 30 RMB cheaper than the Intel's Arc A380 graphics card though the latter offers higher performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler For Next-Gen BFGPUs

Colorful graphics card factory issued the latest notice that GTX1630 series models will be shipped soon, reminding branches and agents to pay attention to the delivery time:

It is expected that the factory will be able to ship from this weekend or early next week, but there is no official announcement to lift the ban. Time, it is expected that the official sales will be allowed around June 28, subject to the official notice from NV.

Machine Translated via Board Channels

The 1000 RMB price should end up around $150 US and it is possible that we might even get a lower price point in other regions. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is mostly designed for the OEM and entry-level segment and that's where most of the shipments will be made. We have seen DIY solutions in ITX and SFF flavors already over here.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to utilize a cut-down  TU117 GPU with 512 CUDA cores, lower than the GeForce GTX 1650 model, which offers 896 cores. The card will also pack a 4 GB and 64-bit memory bus, a huge cut-down from the 128-bit bus that the TU117 GPU has at its disposal.

The memory bandwidth, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 will pump up to 96 GB/s. The bandwidth is less than the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, a Pascal series graphics card from six years ago,  but retains the 4GB GDDR6 memory base clock of 12 Gbps. Compared to the GTX 1650 GPU, the memory is well over 72% quicker than 3DMark benchmarks that have appeared online.

NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications

 GeForce RTX 2060 FEGeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 6GB
GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GBGeForce GTX 1650 4 GBGeForce GTX 1630 4 GB
Architecture (GPU)
TU106TU116-400TU116-300TU116-300TU116TU117TU117
CUDA Cores
19201536 140814081280896512
Tensor Cores
240N / AN / AN / AN / AN / AN / A
RT cores
30N / AN / AN / AN / AN / AN / A
Texture Units
120 96 8888805632
ROPs
48484848323232
Base Clock
1365 MHz1500 MHz1530 MHz1530 MHzTBD1485 MHzTBD
GPU Boost
1680 MHz1770 MHz1785 MHz1785 MHzTBD1665 MHz1800 MHz
Memory
6GB GDDR66GB GDDR66GB GDDR66GB GDDR54GB GDDR54GB GDDR54GB GDDR6?
Memory Bus
192-bit192-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit64-bit
Memory Clocks
14 Gbps12 Gbps14 Gbps8 Gbps12 Gbps8 Gbps12
L2 cache
3 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB
TDP
160 W120W125W120W100W75W>75W
Transistors
10.8 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion4.7 billion4.7 billion
Die Size
445 mm²284mm2284mm2284mm2284mm2200mm2200mm2
Price
$349$279$229$229$159$149$119?

News Source: Videocardz

