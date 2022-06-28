NVIDIA Launches GeForce GTX 1630: An Entry-Level Graphics Card For The Sub-$150 US GPU Segment

As such, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card delivers a maximum bandwidth of 96 GB/s which is half that of the GTX 1650.

The bandwidth is also less than the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, a Pascal series graphics card from six years ago, but retains the 4GB GDDR6 memory base clock of 12 Gbps. The graphics card will feature a TDP of 75W and core clocks will be configured at 1785 MHz though there are several custom models that ship with an external power connector and deliver over 1800 MHz max clocks.

With the specs out of the way, the only review for the card at the moment comes from Tech Power Up. The tech outlet managed to get hands-on a GTX 1650 Ghost custom model from Gainward and while the card does offer 3x the performance improvement over its predecessor, the GT 1030, the RX 6400 offers 55-60% higher performance at a similar price point and at the same power figures.

Overall, if you look at this card, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is primarily designed for the entry-level and OEM segment. As such, it will be a very silent launch that will go unnoticed by several gamers but you would be surprised to see large quantities of these GPUs on market shelves as Turing is abundant in supply and NVIDIA wants to get rid of as many old chips as they can.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card Custom Models:

































MSRP has been suggested as around $140-$150 US though retailers may offer the card close to $155-$160 US and even as high as $200 US. The card is mainly going to be available in Asian Pacific markets and there's already a new driver out, the Game Ready 516.59 WHQL, which adds support for the new graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications