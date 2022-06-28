  ⋮  

NVIDIA Launches GeForce GTX 1630: An Entry-Level Graphics Card For The Sub-$150 US GPU Segment

By Hassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB Graphics Card Reportedly Launches on 28th June For $150 US

NVIDIA has officially launched its most entry-level graphics card of 2022, the GeForce GTX 1630, which aims to be positioned in the sub-$150 US GPU segment.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card Launched: Designed For Entry-Level PCs

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 utilizes a cut-down TU117 GPU with 512 CUDA cores, lower than the GeForce GTX 1650 model, which offers 896 cores, and even lower than the GTX 1050 Ti which packs 768 cores. The card will also pack a 4 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 64-bit memory bus, a huge cut-down from the 128-bit bus that the TU117 GPU has at its disposal.

Colorful’s GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card Leaks Out, Entry-Level Design With Dual-Fan Cooler

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB Graphics Card Launch Slips To 28th June, Priced Around $150 US

As such, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card delivers a maximum bandwidth of 96 GB/s which is half that of the GTX 1650.

The bandwidth is also less than the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, a Pascal series graphics card from six years ago,  but retains the 4GB GDDR6 memory base clock of 12 Gbps. The graphics card will feature a TDP of 75W and core clocks will be configured at 1785 MHz though there are several custom models that ship with an external power connector and deliver over 1800 MHz max clocks.

With the specs out of the way, the only review for the card at the moment comes from Tech Power Up. The tech outlet managed to get hands-on a GTX 1650 Ghost custom model from Gainward and while the card does offer 3x the performance improvement over its predecessor, the GT 1030, the RX 6400 offers 55-60% higher performance at a similar price point and at the same power figures.

Overall, if you look at this card, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is primarily designed for the entry-level and OEM segment. As such, it will be a very silent launch that will go unnoticed by several gamers but you would be surprised to see large quantities of these GPUs on market shelves as Turing is abundant in supply and NVIDIA wants to get rid of as many old chips as they can.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card Custom Models:

MSRP has been suggested as around $140-$150 US though retailers may offer the card close to $155-$160 US and even as high as $200 US. The card is mainly going to be available in Asian Pacific markets and there's already a new driver out, the Game Ready 516.59 WHQL, which adds support for the new graphics card.

NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications

 GeForce RTX 2060 FEGeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 6GB
GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GBGeForce GTX 1650 4 GBGeForce GTX 1630 4 GB
Architecture (GPU)
TU106TU116-400TU116-300TU116-300TU116TU117TU117
CUDA Cores
19201536 140814081280896512
Tensor Cores
240N / AN / AN / AN / AN / AN / A
RT cores
30N / AN / AN / AN / AN / AN / A
Texture Units
120 96 8888805632
ROPs
48484848323232
Base Clock
1365 MHz1500 MHz1530 MHz1530 MHzTBD1485 MHzTBD
GPU Boost
1680 MHz1770 MHz1785 MHz1785 MHzTBD1665 MHz1800 MHz
Memory
6GB GDDR66GB GDDR66GB GDDR66GB GDDR54GB GDDR54GB GDDR54GB GDDR6?
Memory Bus
192-bit192-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit64-bit
Memory Clocks
14 Gbps12 Gbps14 Gbps8 Gbps12 Gbps8 Gbps12
L2 cache
3 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB
TDP
160 W120W125W120W100W75W>75W
Transistors
10.8 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion4.7 billion4.7 billion
Die Size
445 mm²284mm2284mm2284mm2284mm2200mm2200mm2
Price
$349$279$229$229$159$149$119?

