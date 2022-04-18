NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon Graphics Cards Prices Now Less Than 20% Over MSRP, Good For Gamers But Uncertainty Looms The Crypto Segment

Lo and behold, the NVIDIA GeForce & AMD Radeon graphics card prices are now as low as 12% over MSRP and while the GPU market continues to recover, there is still some uncertainty within the graphics segment.

Surprise! AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Cards Prices Keeps Recovering, GPU Prices Now Starting at 12% Over MSRP

In the latest report by 3DCenter, we can see that the GPU prices for both NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards continue to fall which shouldn't be a surprise as that's the trend we have witnessed since the end of 2021. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series prices now average at around 19% over MSRP while AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series averages with a selling price of 12% over MSRP.

In addition to that, GPU supply is abundant and currently, there's no retail outlet in the world that doesn't have graphics cards on their store shelves (which wasn't the case a few quarters back). But at the same time, there's a little uncertainty building up in the market, and we will discuss it in a bit. Before that, let's take a look at the respective prices of each graphics card from team red and team green.

AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Card Price Trend (Image Credits: 3DCenter):

Street Price vs List Price Dec 12 Jan 2 Jan 23 13 Feb 6 Mar 27 Mar Apr 17 AMD Radeon RX 6000 +83% +78% (-5PP) +63% (-15PP) +45% (-18PP) +35% (-10PP) +25% (-10PP) +12% (-13PP) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 +87% +85% (-2PP) +77% (-8PP) +57% (-20PP) +41% (-16PP) +25% (-16PP) +19% (-6PP)

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:

6500XT 6600 6600XT 6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT miser 209-309€ 388-619€ 443-761€ 599-999€ 897-1349€ 935-1547€ 1099-1949€ alternates 220-299€ N/A 489-549€ €659-899 N/A 1049€ 1299€ Caseking 228-305€ 399-439€ 498-575€ €736-957 999-1145€ 1099-1207€ 1299-1652€ computer universe 225-290€ 399-465€ 469-660€ 650-839€ 897-1070€ 1048-1379€ 1150-1744€ Hardwarecamp24 224€ 389-449€ 458-494€ €699-769 €959 1129-1149€ 1249-1259€ media market 239-300€ 435€ 520-560€ 699-900€ 1039€ 1149-1229€ 1579€ Mindfactory 209-279€ 344-419€ 443-535€ €599-763 €897-949 935-1169€ 1099-1579€ notebooks cheaper 219-286€ 406-509€ 495-567€ €671-899 976-1130€ 1063-1203€ 1185-1949€ Pro Shop 244-309€ 444-478€ 515-630€ 718-943€ 999-1639€ 1107-1379€ 1269-1781€ List Price $199 $329 $379 $479 $579 $649 $999 Surcharge from -5% from -5% from +6% from +14% from +41% from +31% from ±0 Change as of 27th March –6PP –16PP –9PP –18PP –12PP –16PP –14PP Availability ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★☆☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★

It looks like AMD's entire Radeon RX 6000 series lineup except the Radeon RX 6800 series cards are within their MSRP range. The Radeon RX 6500 XT and the Radeon RX 6600 can be found below the MSRP while the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT can be found at MSRP. Now what's interesting is that we recently saw European retailers list AMD's upcoming RX 6X50 XT custom models with over twice the MSRPs of the existing models which may give a sense of scalping going on by the retailer itself but in fact, this price gouging prior to official launch and introduction has been a common practice even before the supply and shortages. Those preliminary prices should be discarded for now and consumers should wait till the updated prices are listed on launch day.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:

3050 3060 3060Ti 3070 3070Ti 3080 -10GB 3080Ti 3090 miser 320-525€ 429-785€ 579-920€ €699-972 780-1096€ 960-1570€ 1329-2296€ 1879-2840€ alternates 379-419€ 469-489€ €579-699 729-949€ 799-949€ 1089-1349€ 1449-1699€ 1949-1999€ Caseking 380-423€ 471-524€ 649-733€ 781-857€ 833-965€ 1116-1454€ 1406-1850€ 1999-2322€ computer universe 375-449€ 469-635€ 599-778€ 749-1096€ 799-1000€ 1019-1279€ 1421-2296€ 1929-3432€ Hardwarecamp24 N/A N/A €599-629 €779-899 788-869€ 999-1279€ 1471-1529€ 1879€ media market 359-421€ 450-620€ 599-730€ 749-829€ 799-1029€ 999-1249€ 1349-1869€ 1969-2699€ Mindfactory 362-408€ 459-529€ 633€ 723-769€ 780-919€ 935-1099€ 1329-1549€ 1879-2069€ notebooks cheaper 369-499€ 449-640€ 589-813€ €699-972 799-1049€ 960-1199€ 1339-1598€ 1899-2099€ Pro Shop 387-520€ 467-624€ 610-741€ 773-905€ €873-969 1017-1299€ 1349-1999€ 2000-2284€ List Price $249 $329 $399 $499 $599 $699 $1199 $1499 Surcharge from +17% from +18% from +32% from +27% from +18% from +21% from +1% from +14% Change as of 27th March –5PP –13PP –2PP –7PP –5PP –12PP –6PP –3PP Availability ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★★

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series lineup is now averaging a 19% surplus over MSRP but the main issue is due to the high street prices of the RTX 3060 Ti which is due to its demand in the gaming PC segment. The same is the case with the RTX 3070 as both of these variants still fall within what should be known as the 'affordable' range. The higher-end RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090 Ti aren't that much inflated and we can expect NVIDIA's lineup to come down in sub-20% or even single-digit figures by the next month if this trend continues which brings us to the next topic.

Currently, the Ethereum 'Proof of Stake' update has been delayed to the second half of 2022 which we reported here. This could trigger an intermediate recovery for the crypto mining segment and this entire streak of prices dropping to normal can potentially be broken. While this will not be as big as a jump as the initial price hike, do note that any hike will once again take several months to come down and we could have the next-gen launches from NVIDIA and AMD be affected by this too. Hopefully, we move towards the recovery of graphics card prices rather than the recovery of the mining slump.