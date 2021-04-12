NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Is the Latest PC Game to Add NVIDIA DLSS

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is an upcoming online brawler game we covered last year with an exclusive interview featuring 24 Entertainment producer Ray Kuan.

Due to release on PC (Steam) this Summer, the game will be playable by everyone through its global Open Beta due to begin on April 23rd.

NVIDIA has recently confirmed that owners of GeForce RTX graphics cards will get a nice surprise. NARAKA: BLADEPOINT will feature support for Deep Learning Super-Sampling, the image reconstruction technique that enables far higher frame rate while retaining almost identical visual quality. This is doubly interesting because the title is powered by the Unity engine and is one of the first games made with Unity to enable DLSS.

As you can see in the official benchmark below, only the weakest GeForce RTX graphics card, the 2060, comes a bit short (54.9 FPS) of running the game at 4K@60 frames per second with DLSS Performance Mode. The performance increase is up to 60% with max graphics settings.

Here's a video of NVIDIA DLSS used in NARAKA: BLADEPOINT.

For the latest look at the game itself, below you'll find the official gameplay trailer released last month.