NVIDIA Game Ready Driver 442.19 Out Now, Includes Support for Zombie Army 4: Dead War

NVIDIA has dropped their latest Game Ready driver update (442.19 WHQL) which is optimized for the soon-to-be-released Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Apex Legends Season 4, and the Metro Exodus: Sam’s Story expansion. The update also includes support for a trio of new G-Sync compatible displays, including the Asus VG259QM, Dell AW2521HF, and LG 34GN850.

Here’s the full rundown of everything included in Game Ready driver update 442.19:

Apex Legends Mobile Still on the Cards, Says EA Spokesperson

Game Ready for Zombie Army: Dead War 4 The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for Zombie Army: Dead War 4. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Apex Legends Season 4 and Metro Exodus: Sam's Story. Maximum Framerate In the last Game Ready Driver, we introduced a new Maximum Framerate Setting into the NVIDIA Control Panel which allowed gamers to set the max framerate a 3D application or game can render. With the latest Game Ready Driver, we've incorporated community feedback asking for the limits to be extended. As a result, framerate limits can be as low as 20fps and can be raised as high as 1000fps. New Features and Other Changes NVIDIA Control Panel>3D Settings>Maximum Frame Rate control. Extended the slider values to minimum=20, maximum=1000.

Added Virtual Reality - Variable Rate Super Sampling (VRSS) setting to the NVIDIA Control Panel ->Manage 3D Settings page. VRSS improves image quality by applying super sampling selectively on the central region of a frame. This feature is available for VR applications profiled for VRSS. See this Game Ready Driver article for the latest list of profiled VR apps. Application Profiles Added or updated the following performance profiles: Borderlands 3

Red Dead Redemption 2 Added or updated the following SLI profiles: Darwin Project

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds (NVIDIA Turing GPUs only)

And here’s the usual array of fixes:

[The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine]: The game may crash when a user reaches a specific cut scene. [2726931]

[Maxwell GPUs][OpenCL]: SETI@Home shows driver TDR occuring on Maxwell GPUs using OpenCL. [2739609]

[Call of Duty Modern Warfare]: Streaming of gameplay using OBS will randomly stop. [2743477]

[Battleye][Low-Latency Mode]: Launching Battleye with NVIDIA Low Latency Mode set to Ultra may cause DWM to reset. [2775906]

[SLI+G-SYNC Stutter]: User may experience minor stuttering when using NVIDIA SLI in combination with G-SYNC. [2778783]

[Doom (2016)]: The game crashes when launched on GeForce 600/700 series (Kepler) GPUs [2791124]

[NVENC]: Memory leak occurs. [2805384]

[Multiple Apps][SLI][G-SYNC]: Stuttering and drop in frame rate occurs during gameplay with SLI and G-SYNC enabled [200566678]

You can download the 442.19 WHQL driver through the GeForce Experience app on Windows or via this link right here.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War arrives on PC, Xbox One, and PS4 tomorrow. You can check out Wccftech’s review of the game, right here.