Last week Respawn gave us a first peek at Apex Legends Season 4, but since then they’ve pulled a tricky little switcheroo. Originally, they claimed a big brute named Forge would be our new Legend, but then they released this animated trailer where Forge…dies.

Instead, we’ll be playing as Forge’s killer, the shadowy robot hitman, Revenant. You can check out a trailer showcasing Revenant’s impressive killing abilities, below.

Here’s a bit more detail about Revenant for you:

Revenant used to be human. He was the greatest hitman the Mercenary Syndicate ever had. But when his programming eventually failed, he saw what Hammond Robotics had turned him into: a walking nightmare of steel and vestigial flesh. The return of Hammond Robotics to the Outlands has renewed his thirst for vengeance, and he won’t stop until they’re all dead. Of course, he doesn’t mind eviscerating a few Legends along the way.

And here’s a reminder about what else is included in Apex Legends Season 4:

All-New Battle Pass - Over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, Loading Screens, Music Packs, and more!

- Over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, Loading Screens, Music Packs, and more! New Weapon: Sentinel - Cut through your enemies' armor before they ever see you coming with this bolt-action sniper rifle.

- Cut through your enemies' armor before they ever see you coming with this bolt-action sniper rifle. Ranked Series 3 - Hone your skills in the new series of Ranked mode. Drop in and discover your true nature. Get more details about Ranked Series 3, right here.

Respawn is also giving away some new goodies from February 4 until February 11 in honor of Apex Legends first birthday:

Year 1 Origami Flyer charm

Year 1 Loyalty badge. The Loyalty badge comes in 3 different flavors depending on when you took your first leap from the drop ship, so feel free to flex on all your latecomer buddies.

10k XP for your first match of the day (available each day)

Apex Legends is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Season 4 kicks off on February 4.