NVIDIA GA106 ‘Ampere’ GPU For GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB Graphics Card Pictured

By
NVIDIA announced its GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB graphics card back at CES 2021 and is all set to debut later this month. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, unlike the existing GeForce RTX 30 products, is going to make use of a brand new Ampere GPU known as the GA106.

Leaked by Videocardz, the GA106 GPU will be the latest addition to the Ampere gaming lineup of GPUs. We have already seen two other GPUs in action in the gaming segment which include the GA102 and the GA104 while the GA100 is positioned towards the HPC and AI segment, exclusively.

One interesting thing to note here is that the particular Ampere GPU SKU is GA106-400 and not the GA106-300 which is what NVIDIA will actually be using for its GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB graphics card & the reason mentioned by the source is that this particular chip was featured on an early ES card before NVIDIA went back to the drawing board and decided to use the cut-down GA106-300 die on the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. The GA106-400 GPU SKU features a total of 3840 CUDA cores while the GA106-300 GPU SKU features 3584 CUDA cores. The package size of the GA106 chip is the same as the GA104 GPU while the die itself is much smaller.

It is estimated that the GA106 GPU measures at around 276mm2 which is even smaller than the TU116 GPU which measured at 284mm2. So overall, you're getting much more horsepower in a much smaller die area than before. The TU116 GPU also lacked raytracing hardware and that was only enabled on the TU106 GPU which measured at 445mm2 which is larger than the GA104 GPU.

Other than that, the PCB can be seen making use of the Samsung K4ZAF3258M-HC16 memory modules. These modules are clocked at 16 Gbps and since they are running across a 192-bit bus interface, we will be looking at a cumulative bandwidth of 384 GB/s. Each module also features 2 GB of VRAM capacity and since there are 6 modules in total, the RTX 3060 will feature 12 GB of GDDR6 memory capacity.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA106-300Ampere GA104-200Ampere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBC395.2mm2395.2mm2628.4mm2628.4mm2
TransistorsTBC17.4 Billion17.4 Billion28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores358448645888870410496
TMUs / ROPs112 / 64152 / 80184 / 96272 / 96328 / 112
Tensor / RT Cores112 / 28152 / 38184 / 46272 / 68328 / 82
Base Clock1320 MHz1410 MHz1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost Clock1780 MHz1665 MHz1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 Compute13 TFLOPs16 TFLOPs20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs25 TFLOPs32 TFLOPs40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs101 TOPs192 TOPs163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity12 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR610 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus192-bit256-bit256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed16 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth384 Gbps448 Gbps448 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TGP170W175W220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$329 US$399 US$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)Late February 20212nd December 202029th October 202017th September 202024th September 2020

Overall, it will be interesting to see where the final performance of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB graphics card lands. It will cost $329 US and is expected to be as fast as the GeForce RTX 2080 with a much lower power draw and better ray-tracing capabilities.

