NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Graphics Card Box Allegedly Spotted Sitting At GALAX’s RTX 40 Launch Event

NVIDIA has just launched and unlaunched their high-end GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards but it looks like the AIBs have well been informed about the future plans which include mainstream cards such as the GeForce RTX 4050.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Graphics Card Packaging Spotted At GALAX's RTX 40 Launch Event In The Philippines

Posted by user, TheBloodNinja, in the NVIDIA subreddit, we can see that GALAX recently hosted a big launch event of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards where they showcased their new custom designs including the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 SG variant which recently broke some big world records.

An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card package was spotted at the GALAX RTX 40 launch event. (Image Credits: u/TheBloodNinja @ Reddit)

Also present at the event was a mysterious box with the label of an unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card, the GeForce RTX 4050. The box was sitting under the display table next to the GeForce RTX 4080 packages and it seems to be of a similar size. We doubt that the GeForce RTX 4050 will be the same size as the RTX 4090 or RTX 4050 but GALAX may be using similar packaging for the graphics card.

Do remember that NVIDIA hasn't officially announced any model besides the RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 16 GB and the RTX 4080 12 GB (which was canceled today). So why this box exists and why it was displayed during GALAX's launch event remains a mystery.

It is likely that GALAX might have printed the boxes of future graphics cards early on and someone accidentally brought them to the event. We can think of several reasons but unless GALAX themselves comment on this, we would never know. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card will be positioned in the mainstream lineup but it won't see a launch until mid of 2023 since the green team already has a large inventory of mid-tier graphics cards to get rid of from their inventory.

Many thanks to our reader, LongGone, for the tip!