NVIDIA DLSS for DX11 & DX12 Games Now Available on Linux via Proton
As promised last month, following the initial release of NVIDIA DLSS on Linux via Valve's Proton with compatibility for Vulkan games like DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein Youngblood, and No Man's Sky, the new version of Proton (6.3.8) released yesterday added NVIDIA DLSS support for DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games.
Needless to say, that's by far the largest group of games compatible with NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology out of the over 130 games and apps that support it. For example, out of the most recent DLSS additions, Deathloop, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield 2042, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Alan Wake Remastered, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Bright Memory Infinite, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Chivalry II, The Elder Scrolls Online, Swords of Legends Online, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Assetto Corsa Competizione are all DX11 and/or DX12 titles. Only Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Baldur's Gate III support Vulkan.
Beyond the NVIDIA DLSS addition, the latest version of Proton also improved compatibility for a number of popular titles (listed below) and added initial support for a couple of games using BattlEye anti-cheat: Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord and ARK: Survival Evolved. This is important as part of Valve's ongoing work to make more games featuring anti-cheat engines compatible with Steam Deck, which runs on Proton.
- The following games are now playable:
- Age of Empires 4
- Assassin's Creed
- Breath of Death VI
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II singleplayer (202970)
- DEATHLOOP
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- Fly'N
- Game Dev Tycoon
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- GreedFall
- Mafia II (Classic)
- Magicka
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (AMD GPUs only)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition (ME1 does not have working audio, see #4823)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Video Game
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Video Game 2
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Penny Arcade's On the Rain-Slicked Precipice of Darkness 3
- RiMS Racing
- The Riftbreaker
- Sol Survivor
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
- Added support for an initial set of BattlEye games.
- Improve compatibility with games using Valve's CEG DRM.
- Support DLSS in DX11 and DX12 games (guarded by
PROTON_ENABLE_NVAPI=1and
dxgi.nvapiHack = False).
- Support latest Steamworks SDK.
- Fix crashes in Project Wingman, Satisfactory and other Unreal Engine 4 games using the Vulkan renderer.
- Fix a sporadic crash when starting Baldur's Gate 3.
- Fix networked multiplayer in RaceRoom Racing Experience.
- Fix cutscene desync in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey.
- Fix audio stuttering in Gahkthun Steam Edition.
- Fix Atomic Shop and random crashes on start in Fallout 76.
- Fix Paradox Launcher (used by Europa Universalis IV) failing to display anything.
- Fix video freezing and causing game to hang in Deep Rock Galactic.
- Fix Industries of Titan not listing any resolutions and monitors.
- Fix Bloons TD6 not being able to access account settings, see
docs/ICMP_ECHO.md.
- Fix Project CARS 3 ignoring inputs after Alt+Tab.
- Fix stuck Alt key after Alt+Tabbing out and back for Warhammer: Chaosbane.
- Support Thai characters in Mirror and other Unity games.
- Support Korean and Arabic characters in Cyberpunk 2077 launcher.
- Fix connection issues in Satisfactory on systems with multiple network interfaces.
- Fix Biomutant videos not playing.
- Update dxvk to v1.9.2-13-g714ca482.
- Update vkd3d-proton to v2.5-50-g0251b404.
- Update wine-mono to 6.4.1.
