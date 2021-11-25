NVIDIA DLSS for DX11 & DX12 Games Now Available on Linux via Proton

As promised last month, following the initial release of NVIDIA DLSS on Linux via Valve's Proton with compatibility for Vulkan games like DOOM Eternal, Wolfenstein Youngblood, and No Man's Sky, the new version of Proton (6.3.8) released yesterday added NVIDIA DLSS support for DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games.

Needless to say, that's by far the largest group of games compatible with NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling technology out of the over 130 games and apps that support it. For example, out of the most recent DLSS additions, Deathloop, Back 4 Blood, Battlefield 2042, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, Alan Wake Remastered, F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch, Bright Memory Infinite, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Chivalry II, The Elder Scrolls Online, Swords of Legends Online, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Assetto Corsa Competizione are all DX11 and/or DX12 titles. Only Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Baldur's Gate III support Vulkan.

Beyond the NVIDIA DLSS addition, the latest version of Proton also improved compatibility for a number of popular titles (listed below) and added initial support for a couple of games using BattlEye anti-cheat: Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord and ARK: Survival Evolved. This is important as part of Valve's ongoing work to make more games featuring anti-cheat engines compatible with Steam Deck, which runs on Proton.