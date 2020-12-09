NVIDIA has posted its own official PC performance benchmarks for Cyberpunk 2077 running on various GeForce RTX 30 and GeForce RTX 20 GPUs. The benchmarks were carried off with RTX & DLSS enabled to showcase the full potential of its GeForce RTX hardware.

NVIDIA Publishes Cyberpunk 2077 PC Performance Benchmarks With Ray Tracing & DLSS Enabled, RTX 3090 Barely Manages 60 FPS on 4K But RTX 3080 Can Deliver 60 FPS at 1440p

Compared to the benchmarks which Tomshardware had presented us yesterday, the official PC performance benchmarks of Cyberpunk 2077 paint an entirely different story. While no card will provide a stable 60 FPS at 4K or 1440p resolutions with all the settings cranked to max, the new performance numbers show that NVIDIA's DLSS is a savior in disguise and can deliver substantial performance increment when running the title at higher resolutions.

The previous performance metrics for the GeForce RTX and Radeon RX GPUs were carried on an unpatched build of the game which was running DRM and didn't have proper driver support too. AMD just recently released its game ready driver for its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards just a few hours ago and new testing needs to be done to see if they deliver any performance increase over the previous drivers. There will also be a massive 50 GB patch hitting PC users on day 1 which aims to fix performance issues and provide a more optimized playing experience.

Knowing that NVIDIA has worked with the devs at CDProjektRed in implementing its RTX features in the game, these new performance metrics should have the final performance optimizations for PC in place. With that said, let's take a look at the numbers. All benchmarks were carried out at Ultra graphics and ray tracing preset with DLSS set to performance mode.

At 4K, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 barely breaches the 60 FPS mark with the RTX 3080 hovering in the low 50's. The RTX 2080 Ti, the previous-gen flagship delivers around 40 FPS. But if you were to set DLSS to the quality mode for better image quality, then expect the frames to drop a bit.

60 FPS+ at 1080p (Ultra / RT Ultra / DLSS Q/P) - RTX 3060 Ti and above

60 FPS+ at 1080p (Ultra / RT Ultra / Native Res) - RTX 3080 and above

30 FPS+ at 1440p (Ultra / RT Ultra / DLSS Q/P) - RTX 3080 and above

30 FPS+ at 1440p (Ultra / RT Ultra / Native Res) - RTX 3080 and above

30 FPS+ at 2160p (Ultra / RT Ultra / DLSS Q/P) - RTX 3090 and above

30 FPS+ at 2160p (Ultra / RT Ultra / Native Res) - N/A

At 1440p, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 are ideal for 60 FPS gaming and we can also expect the quality mode to deliver above 60 FPS in the title. The RTX 3070 and RTX 2080 Ti manage a 50 FPS average with DLSS enabled while the RTX 3060 Ti delivers 44 FPS on average. Once again, the results are with DLSS set to performance mode, and running at native should drop the graphics performance considerably. Even the RTX 3080 & RTX 3090 heavy-weights are bound to fall down to 30-40 FPS averages with DLSS disabled and running the game at native resolution.

1080p seems to be the ideal choice for RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 2080 SUPER, RTX 2080 Ti graphics card if you want to enable raytracing with ultra graphics preset. Sure disabling raytracing would yield a huge performance gain but at the same time, you are losing that impressive image quality which Cyberpunk 2077 has for display and the way it's intended to be played. It will be a tough choice for gamers to select between better image quality or a smoother gameplay experience and only the $600 US+ cards are so far able to achieve a balance of both.