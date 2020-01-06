NVIDIA has released a new game ready driver at CES 2020 which is cleverly called the CES 2020 Game Ready Driver. The new driver adds supports for a range of new features while improving performance in major AAA releases.

Releasing today, the new game ready driver adds supports for new technologies for both, gamers and VR enthusiasts. There's a large feature list that expands upon the existing technologies which are part of the NVIDIA Game Ready Drivers. Following are a few key features of the new CES 2020 Game Ready Driver:

NVIDIA & ASUS offer World’s First 360 Hz G-SYNC Esports Gaming Monitor – ROG Swift 360Hz, a 24.5″ & 1080p Display Designed For Competitive Gaming

A new Max Frame Rate setting in the NVIDIA Control Panel to help save power, reduce system latency, and more.

VRSS feature that uses Turing’s Variable Rate Shading to improve image quality in VR games

A new Freestyle split-screen filter lets you showcase screenshots or videos in a side-by-side or even a blended fashion.

An update to the Image Sharpening filter that lets users enable GPU scaling without image sharpening, and even supports custom resolutions.

Adds support for an additional 8 G-SYNC Compatible displays. Adding these to the previously mentioned 2020 LG OLED TVs brings the total number of G-SYNC Compatible displays to 90.

And more

RTX ON! Wolfenstein: Youngblood Gets Ray Tracing and DLSS Support

The first key highlight is that Wolfenstein: Youngblood is getting support for NVIDIA's RTX including Ray Tracing and DLSS at CES 2020. Added as a part of a free downloadable patch, the game will let you enjoy better quality visuals with RTX on while DLSS would help improve performance without compromising on image quality.

You can see a side by side comparison of ray tracing enabled and disabled in the images below:





The game would be utilizing ray tracing reflections so that reflections are highlighted in various surfaces in real-time. In the image comparison above, you can note that with RTX enabled, the building is accurately being reflected in the pool of water down in the streets. There would be other reflective surfaces such as the body armor and mirrors that would display reflections in real-time and we will have a more detailed analysis of the ray tracing implementation and the overall performance of the game with RTX and DLSS enabled coming out soon.

NVIDIA Expands G-SYNC Lineup at CES 2020: Up To 88″ LG OLED BFGD’s & 32″ 4K G-SYNC Ultimate HDR Mini-LEDs

NVIDIA has shared its own performance metrics of Wolfenstein: Youngblood with RTX features enabled. With DLSS off,1440p Ray Tracing, and RTX 2060 is shown to deliver 85 FPS but as soon as DLSS is turned on with the quality mode preset, the frames boost to 117 FPS, representing a 1.4x performance jump. This is definitely not an average performance measurement so some places may have major or no differences in FPS at all. With performance mode, you can get even higher frame rates out of the game. The driver is set to release later today so stay tuned.

Variable Rate Super Sampling Comes To GeForce Turing GPUs For VR Enthusiasts

NVIDIA has also introduced a brand new technology for their Turing GPU architecture known as VRSS (Variable Rate Super Sampling). VRSS helps by improving image quality in the center of the frame, offering up to 8x shading rate where it matters the most while the borders are shaded at a normal rate.

VRSS leverages Variable Rate Shading (VRS), which is one of the key advancements of the Turing architecture. VRS decouples shading rate from resolution, and one is able to increase/decrease the image quality in different regions of the frame. VRSS uses fixed foveated super sampling where the image quality in the center mask region can be improved for VR games with a higher shading rate compared to the peripheral region in a frame, resulting in better image quality.

You can not only boost image quality in more than 24 supported DX11 VR gamers but VRSS can also improve performance over regular 4x supersampling, delivering unconstrained FPS of over 100 FPS in many VR titles. Turing's VRSS (Variable Rate Super Sampling) and VRS (Variable Rate Shading) currently provide the best performance and image quality rendering in several VR titles.

CES 2020 Game Ready Driver Packs Max Frame Rate Setting, New Freestyle Filters, Support For 8 New G-SYNC Compatible Monitors and More

It doesn't end here, the new Game Ready Drivers also support other features so let's talk a little about them too. NVIDIA is giving users a new setting known as Max Frame Rate which will be available on the NVIDIA control panel. It will let you set a max frame rate in games with which, you can conserve power (useful for gaming notebooks), reduce system latency and more. This feature would be available on both desktops and laptops.





There are also new updates to the Image Sharpening Filter, new Freestyle filters and much more importantly, there are 8 new G-SYNC compatible displays being added in the driver which brings the total number of G-SYNC compatible displays up to 90.







NVIDIA has also announced 13 new RTX Studio systems which include laptops and desktops for content creators, 6 new RTX creative apps such as Adobe Dimension (RTX Ray Tracing), Adobe Substance Alchemist (RTX AI De-Lighting), Adobe Premiere Pro (GPU AI Video Reframing), Blender (RTX Ray Tracing), Chaos V-Ray (RTX Ray Tracing) & Autodesk Arnold (RTX Ray Tracing). In addition to these, RTX Studio System would get 3 months of free Adobe Creative Cloud, starting the 13th of January. We will be providing the download link for the drivers here for convenience once they are added to GeForce.com.

