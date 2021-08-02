NVIDIA & AMD Graphics Card Prices Won’t Increase Further In Q4 2021 As GDDR6 DRAM Demand Falls Down With Crypto

As a result of plummeting Graphics DRAM prices, the overall prices of NVIDIA & AMD GPUs which power graphics cards for the PC segment and consoles aren't going to climb any further starting this quarter.

Crypto Fall Hurts Graphics DRAM Market In Q3 2021, NVIDIA & AMD Graphics Card Prices Expected To Fall In Q4 2021

In the latest report by TrendForce, it is stated that the recent crypto fall has hurt the overall DRAM market, more precisely, the graphics DRAM segment which includes GDDR6 and GDDR5 products. There are several factors involved that led to this decline but the report highlights cryptocurrency as the primary one as demand for graphics cards from NVIDIA and AMD have fallen drastically as investor's interest in BTC and ETH has diminished significantly.

It should be pointed out that, given the highly volatile nature of the graphics DRAM market, it is relatively normal for graphics DRAM prices to reverse course or undergo a more drastic fluctuation compared with other mainstream DRAM products. As such, should the cryptocurrency market remain bearish, and manufacturers of smartphones or PCs reduce their upcoming production volumes in light of the ongoing pandemic and component supply issues, graphics DRAM prices are unlikely to experience further increase in 4Q21. Instead, TrendForce expects prices in 4Q21 to largely hold flat compared to the third quarter. via TrendForce

We have been seeing reports that NVIDIA and AMD graphics card prices are returning to normal and are far from their '3x over MSRP' peak that we saw back in May 2021. Rising DRAM demand and the increased contract prices were the main reason that we saw the prices go up along with the pandemic situation and rise in components/logistics cost as a whole. But with DRAM prices coming to a halt and now expected to get better in the coming quarter, we can expect prices on graphics cards to fall down, especially if crypto remains down.

This is also great news for the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft as graphics DRAM such as GDDR6 is one of the most vital components that power their new solutions. With prices falling on graphics DRAM, we can expect availability and pricing on those parts to improve too in the coming quarter.