AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Card Prices Fall To A New Low, RX 6000 14% Below MSRP & RTX 30 9% Below MSRP

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 1, 2022
Crypto Miners, Not Gamers, Were The Primary Buyers of Graphics Cards Since 2021, Almost $15 Billion Worth of GPU Sales Reported

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 & AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card prices continue to fall in the international retail market as reports 3DCenter.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 & AMD Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Card Prices Fall Further Below MSRP

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card prices have been on a decline since the start of 2022. The leading factors were the Crypto Crash, a huge GPU dump in regards to GPU inventory, and manufacturers trying to clear their stock prior to the launch of the next-gen graphics cards.

AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics cards drop further below their MSRPs in August. (Image Credits: 3DCenter)
According to 3DCenter, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards are now available at -9% below MSRP while the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards are available at -14% below the MSRP. Following is the full breakdown.

AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Card Price Trend (Image Credits: 3DCenter):

US MSRP vs Street Price RX 6000 Difference NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Difference Relative Performance Difference
December 12, 2021 +83% N/A +87% N/A +106% N/A
January 2, 2022 +78% –5PP +85% –2PP +100% –6PP
January 23, 2022 +63% –15PP +77% –8PP +88% –12PP
February 13, 2022 +45% –18PP +57% -20PP +67% –21PP
March 6, 2022 +35% -10PP +42% –15PP +56% –11PP
March 27, 2022 +25% -10PP +26% –16PP +39% –17PP
April 17, 2022 +12% –13PP +17% –9PP +28% –11PP
May 8, 2022 +7% –5PP +13% –4PP +23% –5PP
May 29, 2022 +2% –5PP +6% –7PP +17% –6PP
June 19, 2022 -8th% -10PP +2% –4PP +5% –12PP
July 10, 2022 –12% –4PP -3% –5PP +1% –4PP
July 31, 2022 –14% –2PP –9% –6PP -2% –3PP

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards have seen the biggest drop in prices. The top-tier Radeon RX 6900 XT lineup is currently priced over -20% below MSRP while the entry-level RX 6600 and RX 6500/6400 series range between -10 to -25% below MSRPs. The RX 6800 is the only variant that is priced 2% higher than its MSRP.

MSRP Geizhals Pricing Lowest Price Difference change availability
Radeon RX 6950 XT $1099 1143-1300€ from 999€  (case king) from –22% –15PP ★★★☆☆
Radeon RX 6900 XT $999 885-1100€ from 885€  (Mindfactory) from –24% –4PP ★★★★☆
Radeon RX 6800 XT $649 749-900€ from 749€  (Mindfactory) from -1% –2PP ★★★★☆
Radeon RX 6800 $579 659-900€ from 659€  (Mindfactory) starting at 2% –2PP ★★★☆☆
Radeon RX 6750 XT $549 559-700€ from 559€  (Mindfactory) from –13% –3PP ★★★★☆
Radeon RX 6700 XT $479 469-550€ from 469€  (Mindfactory) from –16% –7PP ★★★★★
Radeon RX 6650 XT $399 399-470€ from 399€  (Mindfactory) from –14% –2PP ★★★★☆
Radeon RX 6600 XT $379 379-500€ from 379€  (Hardwarecamp24) from –14% -1PP ★★★★☆
Radeon RX 6600 $329 289-350€ from 289€  (Mindfactory) from –25% –2PP ★★★★☆
Radeon RX 6500 XT $199 189-230€ from 189€  (case king) from –18% +9PP ★★★★☆
Radeon RX 6400 $159 166-200€ from 166€  (Amazon) from 10% +4PP ★★★☆☆

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:

For NVIDIA cards, the top GeForce RTX 30 series lineup is available at -25 to -40% below MSRP. the rest of the lineup is available around or within 10% of their MSRPs. The card that has seen the biggest price drop is the RTX 3090 Ti which is now selling for less than -40% below its MSRP.

MSRP Geizhals Pricing Lowest Price Difference change availability
GeForce RTX 3090 Ti $1999 1398-1800€ from 1398€  (Mindfactory) from -40% –21PP ★★★★☆
GeForce RTX 3090 $1499 1299-1400€ from 1299€  (ESD direct) from –26% –14PP ★★★★★
GeForce RTX 3080 Ti $1199 1049-1200€ from 1049€  (case king) from –25% –3PP ★★★★★
GeForce RTX 3080 12GB ($849) 849-1000€ from €849  (notebooks cheaper) from –14% –8PP ★★★★★
GeForce RTX 3080 10GB $699 829-950€ from 829€  (Mindfactory) from +2% –2PP ★★★★★
GeForce RTX 3070 Ti $599 679-800€ from 679€  (Mindfactory) from 3% –3PP ★★★★★
GeForce RTX 3070 $499 589-670€ from 589€  (Mindfactory) from +1% –2PP ★★★★★
GeForce RTX 3060 Ti $399 489-580€ from 489€  (ESD direct) from +5% –2PP ★★★★★
GeForce RTX 3060 $329 395-480€ from 395€  (Mindfactory) from +3% -1PP ★★★★★
GeForce RTX 3050 $249 319-380€ from €319  (notebooks cheaper) from +10% ±0 ★★★★★

 

In the latest GPU market statistics shared by TechEpiphany (from Mindfactory), NVIDIA GPUs amount to 60% of the sales while AMD GPUs amount to 39% of the sales. The revenue split is similar too but the key thing to note is that AMD's ASP has been on the rise which means big margins in terms of profits for the red team. it is likely that this downward pricing trend for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards won't stop here & we expect more price cuts to happen soon since we are inching towards the launch of the next-gen cards.

