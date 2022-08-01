AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Card Prices Fall To A New Low, RX 6000 14% Below MSRP & RTX 30 9% Below MSRP

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 & AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card prices continue to fall in the international retail market as reports 3DCenter.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 & AMD Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Card Prices Fall Further Below MSRP
The AMD Radeon RX 6000 & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card prices have been on a decline since the start of 2022. The leading factors were the Crypto Crash, a huge GPU dump in regards to GPU inventory, and manufacturers trying to clear their stock prior to the launch of the next-gen graphics cards.
According to 3DCenter, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards are now available at -9% below MSRP while the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards are available at -14% below the MSRP. Following is the full breakdown.
AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Card Price Trend (Image Credits: 3DCenter):
|US MSRP vs Street Price
|RX 6000
|Difference
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series
|Difference
|Relative Performance
|Difference
|December 12, 2021
|+83%
|N/A
|+87%
|N/A
|+106%
|N/A
|January 2, 2022
|+78%
|–5PP
|+85%
|–2PP
|+100%
|–6PP
|January 23, 2022
|+63%
|–15PP
|+77%
|–8PP
|+88%
|–12PP
|February 13, 2022
|+45%
|–18PP
|+57%
|-20PP
|+67%
|–21PP
|March 6, 2022
|+35%
|-10PP
|+42%
|–15PP
|+56%
|–11PP
|March 27, 2022
|+25%
|-10PP
|+26%
|–16PP
|+39%
|–17PP
|April 17, 2022
|+12%
|–13PP
|+17%
|–9PP
|+28%
|–11PP
|May 8, 2022
|+7%
|–5PP
|+13%
|–4PP
|+23%
|–5PP
|May 29, 2022
|+2%
|–5PP
|+6%
|–7PP
|+17%
|–6PP
|June 19, 2022
|-8th%
|-10PP
|+2%
|–4PP
|+5%
|–12PP
|July 10, 2022
|–12%
|–4PP
|-3%
|–5PP
|+1%
|–4PP
|July 31, 2022
|–14%
|–2PP
|–9%
|–6PP
|-2%
|–3PP
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:
The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards have seen the biggest drop in prices. The top-tier Radeon RX 6900 XT lineup is currently priced over -20% below MSRP while the entry-level RX 6600 and RX 6500/6400 series range between -10 to -25% below MSRPs. The RX 6800 is the only variant that is priced 2% higher than its MSRP.
|MSRP
|Geizhals Pricing
|Lowest Price
|Difference
|change
|availability
|Radeon RX 6950 XT
|$1099
|1143-1300€
|from 999€ (case king)
|from –22%
|–15PP
|★★★☆☆
|Radeon RX 6900 XT
|$999
|885-1100€
|from 885€ (Mindfactory)
|from –24%
|–4PP
|★★★★☆
|Radeon RX 6800 XT
|$649
|749-900€
|from 749€ (Mindfactory)
|from -1%
|–2PP
|★★★★☆
|Radeon RX 6800
|$579
|659-900€
|from 659€ (Mindfactory)
|starting at 2%
|–2PP
|★★★☆☆
|Radeon RX 6750 XT
|$549
|559-700€
|from 559€ (Mindfactory)
|from –13%
|–3PP
|★★★★☆
|Radeon RX 6700 XT
|$479
|469-550€
|from 469€ (Mindfactory)
|from –16%
|–7PP
|★★★★★
|Radeon RX 6650 XT
|$399
|399-470€
|from 399€ (Mindfactory)
|from –14%
|–2PP
|★★★★☆
|Radeon RX 6600 XT
|$379
|379-500€
|from 379€ (Hardwarecamp24)
|from –14%
|-1PP
|★★★★☆
|Radeon RX 6600
|$329
|289-350€
|from 289€ (Mindfactory)
|from –25%
|–2PP
|★★★★☆
|Radeon RX 6500 XT
|$199
|189-230€
|from 189€ (case king)
|from –18%
|+9PP
|★★★★☆
|Radeon RX 6400
|$159
|166-200€
|from 166€ (Amazon)
|from 10%
|+4PP
|★★★☆☆
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:
For NVIDIA cards, the top GeForce RTX 30 series lineup is available at -25 to -40% below MSRP. the rest of the lineup is available around or within 10% of their MSRPs. The card that has seen the biggest price drop is the RTX 3090 Ti which is now selling for less than -40% below its MSRP.
|MSRP
|Geizhals Pricing
|Lowest Price
|Difference
|change
|availability
|GeForce RTX 3090 Ti
|$1999
|1398-1800€
|from 1398€ (Mindfactory)
|from -40%
|–21PP
|★★★★☆
|GeForce RTX 3090
|$1499
|1299-1400€
|from 1299€ (ESD direct)
|from –26%
|–14PP
|★★★★★
|GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
|$1199
|1049-1200€
|from 1049€ (case king)
|from –25%
|–3PP
|★★★★★
|GeForce RTX 3080 12GB
|($849)
|849-1000€
|from €849 (notebooks cheaper)
|from –14%
|–8PP
|★★★★★
|GeForce RTX 3080 10GB
|$699
|829-950€
|from 829€ (Mindfactory)
|from +2%
|–2PP
|★★★★★
|GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
|$599
|679-800€
|from 679€ (Mindfactory)
|from 3%
|–3PP
|★★★★★
|GeForce RTX 3070
|$499
|589-670€
|from 589€ (Mindfactory)
|from +1%
|–2PP
|★★★★★
|GeForce RTX 3060 Ti
|$399
|489-580€
|from 489€ (ESD direct)
|from +5%
|–2PP
|★★★★★
|GeForce RTX 3060
|$329
|395-480€
|from 395€ (Mindfactory)
|from +3%
|-1PP
|★★★★★
|GeForce RTX 3050
|$249
|319-380€
|from €319 (notebooks cheaper)
|from +10%
|±0
|★★★★★
🔥 GPU Retail Sales Week 30
AMD: 1345 units sold, 39.39% (✅+0.9%), ASP: 501.43
Nvidia: 2070, 60.61%, ASP: 679.39
AMD Revenue (Euro): 674428.25, 32.41%
NVIDIA Revenue: 1406334.6, 67.59%
RT if you like this work 🍻#AMD #Nvidia #Radeon #Intel #Intelgraphics #NvidiaGeForce pic.twitter.com/S8DFDyFBY8
— TechEpiphany (@TechEpiphany) July 31, 2022
In the latest GPU market statistics shared by TechEpiphany (from Mindfactory), NVIDIA GPUs amount to 60% of the sales while AMD GPUs amount to 39% of the sales. The revenue split is similar too but the key thing to note is that AMD's ASP has been on the rise which means big margins in terms of profits for the red team. it is likely that this downward pricing trend for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 and AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards won't stop here & we expect more price cuts to happen soon since we are inching towards the launch of the next-gen cards.
