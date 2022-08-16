Menu
NVIDIA & AMD GPU Prices Expected To Fall Further By End of August, Green Team To Issue Aggressive Cuts To Clear Inventory

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 16, 2022

According to a report by the Chinese tech outlet, ZOL, who are quoting their sources within the supply chain, it looks like AMD & NVIDIA GPUs may see further price cuts by the end of August.

NVIDIA & AMD GPUs To Get Even More Cheaper To Buy Later This Year, Green Team Readies Aggressive Price Cut Strategy

It's been just a few months and we have seen the GPU market crash in a spectacular fashion. Several factors have led to this such as the crypto crash, a declining PC market, and overall poor demand due to the anticipation of the next-gen GPUs.

According to the news from the supply chain, at the end of August, NV and AMD will take more aggressive actions to reduce the price of graphics cards, among which NV's price reduction is larger than that of AMD.

via MyDrivers (Machine Translated)

Currently, most AMD & NVIDIA graphics cards sit well below the MSRPs that were hard to obtain for almost two years, and now the same GPU makers are having a hard time selling them. This has taken a toll on both AMD and NVIDIA as witnessed within their Q2 financials where the gaming dGPU segment isn't doing really well & the overall shipments have taken a major blow. Now, AMD & NVIDIA are deciding to further cut down the prices of their consumer GPUs significantly, with the green team reportedly taking some aggressive steps to clear away its inventory. It is reported that a new series of price cuts may hit the retail segment by the end of August so we can expect graphics cards to get cheaper.

NVIDIA & AMD GPUs To Get Even More Cheaper To Buy Later This Year, Green Team Readies Aggressive Price Cut Strategy 1

Currently, NVIDIA's high-end graphics cards such as the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti are available for up to -47.5% lower than MSRP prices. If this report is anywhere close to the truth, then we can see over a -50% drop in prices versus the MSRP. Furthermore, NVIDIA is said to have resumed the production of its 12 GB RTX 3080 graphics card to tackle the excess inventory of GA102 GPUs, a chip used for a total of 5 different graphics cards.

So it looks like those in search of a new NVIDIA & AMD graphics card can expect even lower prices in the coming months but how this affects the launch and pricing of the next-generation GeForce 40 series GPUs remains to be seen.

