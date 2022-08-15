Menu
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB To See Second Run of Production To Tackle Excess GA102 GPU Stock

Jason R. Wilson
Aug 15, 2022
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB To See Second Run of Production To Tackle Excess GA102 GPU Stock 1

NVIDIA might once again be looking into resuming the production of GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB graphics cards due to excess GA102 GPU stock. The production of the same card expired a few months back.

NVIDIA possibly resumes manufacturing of GeForce RTX 3080 12GB graphics card to get rid of excess GA102 GPU stock

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB graphics card was released in January this year. The card was a refresh of the GA102 GPU and a design upgrade from the company's 10GB model. Also, with the GeForce RTX 3090 series being costly for some time, the company needed to replace that model with a more affordable one.

Related Story
Samsung Phases Out DDR3 Memory To Focus on DDR5 Production, Lowers DDR4 Pricing As Demand Drops

We reported that NVIDIA has to fix the growing inventory issues aggressively with the GeForce RTX 30 series to the point where there are more cards than demanding consumers, incredibly this close to the launch of next-generational GPUs. Twitter leaker, MEGAsizeGPU, tweeted a few days ago that NVIDIA picked up the GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB manufacturing once again due to large stock GA102 GPU quantities still in their warehouses.

The NVIDIA GA102 GPU currently serves various graphics cards such as the RTX 3080 10 GB, RTX 3080 12 GB, RTX 3080 Ti 12 GB, RTX 3090 24 GB and RTX 3090 Ti 24 GB. Refreshing older cards to create new graphics cards for the company is nothing new to NVIDIA. Previously, the company has taken premium graphics cards and repurposed parts or designs for more cost-effective consumer pricing. The aggressive strategy for NVIDIA does harm its design. There is a possibility that the profit for the company will decline, but it has shown every time to bounce back with the release of newer generational cards and the new sales brought from that.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB To See Second Run of Production To Tackle Excess GA102 GPU Stock 2

The GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB enables 70 SM units, offering 8960 CUDA cores. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The card has a TDP of 350W, a base clock of 1260 MHz, and a boost clock of 1710 MHz. With Micron's recent graphics memory dies, the RTX 3080 can deliver GDDR6X memory speeds of 19.0 Gbps. Along with a bus interface of 384-bit, it will deliver a cumulative bandwidth of 912 GB / s or a 20% increase over the 10 GB variant.

Considering that the company offered price cuts on its existing high-end lineup, it is likely that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 12 GB models entering the market now won't be priced at the old MSRP.

News Sources: MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed_Wang on Twitter), VideoCardz

