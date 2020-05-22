Final Fantasy VII Remake and Switch Top the NPD Charts for Gaming’s Biggest April Ever
The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for April 2020, which once again prove that while the COVID-19 pandemic has been disastrous for a lot of industries, it’s been a major boost for gaming. Players spent $1.5 billion on games and hardware last month, which makes it the biggest April in gaming history, easily beating out the $1.2 billion generated in April 2008. The Switch was the top console as usual, but all the hardware makers did well, with sales up 160 percent year-on-year.
On the software front, Final Fantasy VII Remake topped the list, setting launch-month records for the FF franchise. The rest of the list is dominated by returning games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Resident Evil 3, as well as old standbys like NBA 2K20 and GTA V – the only other new title on the list is Predator: Hunting Grounds at #15.
Here are April’s top 20 games according to NPD:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- NBA 2K20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Resident Evil 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered
- MLB The Show 20
- Madden NFL 20
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Just Dance 2020
- FIFA 20
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Borderlands 3
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Persona 5 Royal
- Need for Speed Heat
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
And here are the top-10 best-selling games of 2020 so far:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- NBA 2K20
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- MLB The Show 20
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Resident Evil 3
- Madden NFL 20
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
It will be interesting to see how COVID-19 continues to affect sales going forward. Will we have a record May, despite very little of note coming out this month? We shall see.
