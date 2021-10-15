Nothing Could Release its Own Smartphone Next Year

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei started a startup called Nothing last year. They dropped their first product in the form of true-wireless earbuds. The company acquired Essential's branding, which started suggesting that a smartphone might be on the horizon.

A Future Nothing Phone with Snapdragon Chip Could Become Another Contendendor in the Android Smartphone Market

Now, a tip from Mukul Sharma and 91mobiles suggests that Nothing will be launching a smartphone in early 2022. The tip did not reveal any details on the apparent smartphone. Still, if you look at the events of the past few weeks, you will realize that Nothing announced a partnership with Qualcomm, saying that the company will be using the Snapdragon series of chips to power "future tech products."

Android 12’s Compatibility Definition Document Highlights Requirements for Flagships

This could very well be a safe bet that a Nothing phone would be using next year's Snapdragon processor. Previously, the company confirmed that they had acquired the Essential brand. It was not clear whether the patents of the design and technology were also acquired.

This still leaves a lot of open possibilities. We might even see a revival of the Essential brand. Honestly, I was a big fan of original OnePlus smartphones, and if Carl Pei is behind this project, I am at least excited to see what the future Nothing phone would be like.

Could it give OnePlus a run for its money? We are not sure as it is too early to say anything, but I am looking forward to seeing how the phone plays out. At this point, there is too little to speculate because we are not even sure if it is going to be a flagship phone or an entry-level device. So, we can only wait and see what happens once there is more information on the device's existence or any word from Pei himself.

