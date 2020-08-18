No Straight Roads New Trailer Shows Nintendo Switch Exclusive Features

A new No Straight Roads trailer has been released online today, showing the game running on Nintendo Switch.

The trailer also showcases some of the Switch version's exclusive features, like 3-player Assist Mode and more. You can find the trailer right below.

Check out our first look at NO STRAIGHT ROADS on Nintendo Switch! Enjoy a rockin' action-adventure from the minds of Wan Hazmer (Final Fantasy XV) and Daim Dziauddin (Street Fighter V) at home or on the go, along with some exclusive Switch features!

No Straight Roads is a very interesting action game that combines platform, action-adventure, and rhythm games mechanics with a stylish presentation and a great soundtrack. Back in June, we had the chance to try out the first hour or so of the game, which left us quite impressed.

No Straight Roads already left me impressed with its stylish presentation last year, but the new demo definitely sealed the deal, revealing an amazingly creative gameplay design, an unexpected level of depth, and one of the catchiest soundtracks ever made. If this is will be the level of quality of the entire experience, we will be in for something very, very good. I personally really cannot wait to get my hands on the final game to see what other crazy ideas Metronomik has come up with.