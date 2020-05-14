No Straight Roads Confirmed For Nintendo Switch, Xbox One; Switch Exclusive Features Detailed

The stylish rhythm-action game No Straight Roads is launching on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, as well as on PC and PlayStation 4, next month.

Today, Sold Out and Metronomik confirmed that Switch and Xbox One versions of the game will be released alongside the PC and PS4 versions on June 30th. The Nintendo Switch version will come with some exclusive features, like 3-player co-op, touchscreen support, and more.

Exclusive Assist Mode – Partner up with an additional local player to take control of the Elliegator, a secret alligator assistant who can help players in battle by picking up items, transforming props and calling in useful bonuses.

3-Player Co-Op – Played in conjunction with the game’s co-op mode, Assist Mode lets up to three local players experience No Straight Roads’ music-based action together, only on Nintendo Switch.

Touchscreen Support – Use the Nintendo Switch system’s touchscreen to transform props and pick up items.

Single Nintendo Switch Joy-Con™ Controller Play – Play through the entire game using a single Joy-Con, or pass the second Joy-Con to a friend to play in couch co-op.

In case you haven't seen the game in action yet, you can check out a fresh gameplay trailer right below.

Last year, we had the chance to try out No Straight Roads at the E3 2019, and we have been left impressed by the game's combination of action and rhythm games features and stylish presentation.

The E3 2019 demo started with a short tutorial stage which taught me how to play. Both Mayday and Zuke can move around, attack enemies with a guitar and drum sticks, use unique music abilities to activate contraptions and so on. The two characters can be swapped on the fly, and both come with unique abilities and button presses for combos, so the action promises to be varied. Even in the demo, the two characters handled somewhat differently, which forced a different approach at the boss fight that was waiting for me ahead of the tutorial area.

No Straight Roads releases on June 30th on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.