No More Heroes III Trailer Confirms a Favorite Character, Original Games Now on Switch

Nintendo just dropped a surprise Nintendo Direct Mini, and it included a new trailer for the anticipated No More Heroes III. This is basically our first real look at gameplay (previously trailers have mainly focused on cinematics), and it looks like the series’ trademark Beam Katana action and big boss fights are fully intact. We also get a first peek at a fan-favorite character – yes, it seems Shinobu will be back in some (hopefully playable) form. Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

In other No More Heroes news, the first two games in the series have just been stealth-dropped on the Nintendo Switch at a price of $20 apiece. Catch up on the full ridiculous saga before the next chapter drops! Haven’t been keeping up with No More Heroes III? Do check out my interview with series mastermind Suda 51, and the following basic description:

After a ten-year hiatus, everyone’s favorite “assassin action game” is back with the latest entry in the official numbered series. The all-American #1 ranked assassin Travis Touchdown returns to the Garden of Insanity once again. Travis Touchdown returns to Santa Destroy after a ten-year absence. There he finds a huge artificial island metropolis floating in the sea, and a mysterious flying object hovering high above. What kind of crazy dangerous assassins will Travis face off against this time?! The first official numbered release in the insane “assassin action game” series in ten years!

Travis Touchdown, the otaku assassin, must face off against some super hardcore dudes... from SPACE?!

Travis’ beloved Beam Katana and wrestling moves are back and better than ever!

No More Heroes III hits the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2021. So, what do you think? Does the game seem to be shaping up well or should Travis Touchdown have stayed in the past?