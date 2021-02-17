No More Heroes 3 August Release Date Confirmed

No More Heroes 3, Suda51's raucous third installment in the No More Heroes series, has finally been dated for release.

The news broke during Wednesday's new Nintendo Switch Direct presentation, which also showcased a brief new look at gameplay from the Switch title.

Players can expect to join Travis Touchdown on his journey to become the best assassin in the world -- no, universe -- as of August 27. Of course, all the familiar faces will be along for the ride. In a tweet showcasing the voice actor lineup from the game

The wait is almost over! 8/27 release confirmed! Check out the first voice actor lineup announcement for No More Heroes 3!#NMH3 pic.twitter.com/kN6nOCgsXK — SUDA51/須田剛一 (@suda_51) February 17, 2021

No More Heroes 3 is set to explore an out of this world set of villains, too. Here's the official rundown, courtesy of publisher Grasshopper Manufacture:

The legendary assassin Travis Touchdown makes his glorious return to the Madness! Our hero, Travis Touchdown, must make it to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings in order to stop the evil Prince FU and his ten alien assassins from taking over the Earth. Earn money to enter ranked battles! To enter into each subsequent ranked battle, you’ll need to pay a pretty steep fee. Travis must take on various missions around town to make the money he needs to fight. An invitation to the next fight will be sent once the required fees have been transferred via ATM. Use your skills to dominate opponents! Enjoy even more hardcore slash-‘em-up action than ever before as you use the Joy-Con’s intuitive controls to wield Travis Touchdown’s trusty Beam Katana along with a slew of pro wrestling techniques. Also, featured for the first time in the series, Travis can now use his Death Glove to activate a variety of skills, allowing for more strategic battles. Furthermore, you can now customize the new Skill Tree and try out different Death Glove Chip combinations to find the play style that works best for you. It’s the Galaxy vs. the Hood in a full-on war by proxy.

If you're looking to enter the Garden of Madness once more, as Sylvia Christel loves to say, you'll have to have a little more patience. Fall will be here before you know it.