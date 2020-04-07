No Man’s Sky Latest Update Adds Big Bad Mechs and New Visual Improvements

No Man’s Sky has dropped yet another meaty content update, which adds the new ability to tackle the galaxy in a big badass mech! The Minotaur Heavy Exocraft can rocket around planets, hold up in any environment, and should definitely give you an advantage in any combat situation. In addition to the mechs, the new update also introduces further visual enhancements, various base-building quality-of-life improvements, and more.

Here’s all the big stuff included in No Man’s Sky update 2.4:

- Players who own a freighter may now build an Orbital Exocraft Materialiser. This powerful new technology allows you to summon your Exocraft whenever your freighter is present in the current star system. New Exocraft Decals - Players who have unlocked decals from the Quicksilver Companion Robot can now use these exotic decals to customise their Exocraft.

- Players may now construct an Electrical Cloaking Unit, a new base part that will hide power lines across the entire base. Power lines will still be visible while in construction mode. Base Building Quality Of Life - Several quality of life improvements have been made to featured bases, including the ability to quickly return to the Space Anomaly (and your previous system) after visiting a base. Console players may disable the complexity limit, at the cost of some performance in large bases.

If you need to know about every tweak and bug fix included in No Man’s Sky update 2.4, you can check out the full patch notes, right here.

No Man’s Sky is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4.